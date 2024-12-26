What is a Seasonal Cookbook Club?

Here’s how it works:

Every month, I’ll feature a new cookbook from my collection that aligns with my passion for food as medicine, seasonal health, and slow living.

I’ll highlight a few recipes that showcase seasonal ingredients and share why they’re good for your health.

You’ll get access to special Kitchen Conversations audio segments, where I’ll cook one recipe while sharing tips, health insights, and stories from my kitchen, garden, and more. Think of it as having a cozy chat while we cook together!

As the club grows, I hope to include author interviews, interactive experiences, and more. (This is me—dipping my toes into the world of podcasts and live cook-alongs, etc. Baby steps!)

The cookbooks will range from new releases to beloved classics in my collection. Plus, there will be opportunities for reader’s choice, where you’ll vote on what we cook together next.

Get all the details in my full announcement by clicking the button below!

How To Join

How to Participate

It’s simple! Subscribe to my newsletter and keep an eye on the In the Kitchen segment (Week 3 of each month). I’ll share everything you need to get started, including featured recipes, tips, and a link to the Kitchen Conversations audio segment.

Here’s how you can prepare:

Grab a copy of designated cookbook for the month. Check your favorite bookstore, online, or your local library. Set aside time to cook along with me. Listen to the audio segment at your convenience and enjoy a relaxed, guided experience in your own kitchen. Share your creations. Leave comments on the Cookbook Club posts here on Substack or tag me (@drmseguin) on Instagram with your photos and reflections. I’d love to see what you’re cooking!

What Readers Are Saying:

"Your cookbook club keeps my head up. It feeds my curiosity, and its purpose fuels the whole family—it’s like guilt-free self-care.”—M.H.

Ground Rules

Based in Upper Michigan, I draw inspiration from the rhythms of the northern hemisphere, with a focus on seasonal, nourishing recipes. This is a space for creativity, exploration, and connection through the art of cooking and the changing seasons. Here are a few guiding principles for our community:

Embrace Nourishment:

We celebrate a whole food-based approach to cooking, with an emphasis on seasonality, dietary diversity, and vibrant colors on your plate. While many recipes will be plant-forward, some will include animal proteins. I believe in the role of responsibly sourced animal products, both for nourishment and as a way to support regenerative practices that enrich soil health. Support Local Food Systems:

When possible, explore ways to connect with your local food producers—visit your farmers market, join a CSA, or grow something yourself. There’s joy in knowing where your food comes from! Respect is Key:

Food is deeply personal. This is a space for open and respectful dialogue. Disparaging comments or behavior will not be tolerated, and contributors engaging in such will be removed. Play in the Kitchen and Garden:

This is your invitation to let go of perfectionism and lean into creativity. The kitchen and garden are our playgrounds—let’s explore, experiment, and have fun together. Build Connection:

Food is a conduit for connection, and all are welcome at this table. Together, we’ll explore the world through diverse cuisines and palates. Let’s approach this space with curiosity, open minds, and a willingness to try something new. Community starts with sharing meals, stories, and experiences.

Let’s make this a space where food brings us joy, nourishment, and connection. I’m so excited to share this journey with you!

Do you know someone who would love to be part of the Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club? Share this post with them and invite them to join us! The more voices, stories, and ideas at the table, the richer this experience will be.

Share and invite your friends!

Cookbook Club Directory

This section will serve as your guide to all of our monthly posts. Each month, we’ll dive into a new cookbook, exploring its recipes, stories, and seasonal connections. Below, you’ll find links to each monthly feature as they are published.

Savor The Seasons Guide April 2025 59.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Savor The Seasons Guide May 2025 62.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

(Check back for updates as we add new cookbooks each month!)