Summer has arrived in full here in Upper Michigan. The days are long, the air is warm, and the garden is beginning to stir with promise. Our seedlings have taken hold, most of our direct seeds have popped, and the rhubarb and herbs are thriving. The weeds are too, of course. Everything feels like it’s coming alive at once, rising fast with the light. Still, there’s something about this season that invites us to pay attention, to catch the moments as they unfold, and to take in the fullness of what’s growing around us and within us.

It also happens to be Brain Health Awareness Month, which makes this month’s cookbook feature feel especially aligned. We’re exploring Brain Health Kitchen by

, a beautiful collection of recipes and insights rooted in science, tradition, and deep care. I’m also thrilled to share something new with you. This week marks the release of

of

, my new audio series that brings seasonal cooking and slow reflection into your ears and your kitchen. Annie joins me for a rich and generous conversation I think you’ll really enjoy.

Kitchen Conversations

Dr. Michelle

Dr. Michelle

Grilled Shrimp Skewers with Asparagus + Citrus Gremolata

A Kitchen for Longevity and Love

Dr. Annie Fenn’s Brain Health Kitchen is more than a cookbook. It’s a deeply personal and practical guide to supporting cognitive health through food, community, and joyful living. Her journey began in the clinic, treating patients through the lens of menopausal medicine, where she first noticed the cognitive changes so many women were facing. That realization sparked a deeper inquiry into how food, hormones, and brain function intersect. After more than 20 years of practice, Annie stepped away from her clinical work as an OB-GYN to pursue culinary education, launching a second career that blends medical insight with kitchen wisdom.

Her story is layered with care. From early community classes at the Elks Lodge in Jackson, WY to culinary training in Mexico, to building her brain health retreats in Sardinia and Costa Rica, Annie’s work has evolved into a global mission. Her message is simple but powerful: dementia is not inevitable, and there is much we can do at any age to protect our brain health. Her Brain Health Kitchen Pyramid, built from research-backed dietary patterns like the MIND and Mediterranean diets, offers an inclusive and flexible roadmap to do just that.

June, being Brain Health Awareness Month, feels like the perfect time to celebrate this work. Whether you are looking for science-backed inspiration, delicious recipes that truly work in the home kitchen, or a new way to think about longevity, Annie’s approach offers it all with beauty, clarity, and compassion.

What’s on the Menu

One of my goals this summer is to spend more time cooking and eating outdoors, and this month’s featured recipes made that especially rewarding. These dishes are vibrant, seasonal, and easy to prepare, whether you’re grilling, picnicking, or enjoying a slow evening on the porch. Each one also highlights ingredients known to support brain health through their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and gut-friendly properties.

▪ Roasted Strawberries with Almost Instant Cashew Cream (page 75)

This dessert was such a surprise. Roasting intensifies the strawberries’ natural sweetness, while the cashew cream adds plant-based richness with a touch of vanilla. I enjoyed it with my sister while she was visiting, and I’m already looking forward to making it again in July when our local berries are in season. We love picking at the farm just around the corner from us. Berries are rich in polyphenols and antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress and support cognitive function. Cashews offer healthy fats and magnesium, both essential for mood and memory. We chilled ours in the freezer for about 1 hour prior to serving for a perfect post-evening walk treat.

▪ Grilled Shrimp Skewers with Asparagus and Quinoa Pecan Pilaf (page 195)

This is the kind of meal I want on repeat all summer. We used up the last of our Georgia shrimp from our annual spring trip. The gremolata was a hit in our house, and I have a feeling we’ll be making it all season long. Packed with parsley, garlic, citrus zest, pecans, and olive oil, it’s rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that support brain health and cardiovascular function. We went with rosemary red potatoes on the griddle as a side and it was just right. Asparagus added that vibrant green crunch along with folate and prebiotic fiber to support the gut-brain connection.

▪ Sheet-Pan Chicken Cobb with Kefir Avocado Dressing (page 286)

Hearty, comforting, and easy. This version of a Cobb salad is anchored by lean protein, leafy greens, and a kefir avocado dressing that supports gut health through probiotics and healthy monounsaturated fats. The fermented kefir helps enhance microbial diversity, which plays a vital role in brain signaling and inflammation regulation. I had planned to serve this with classic romaine, but it escaped my grocery list (oops), so we opted for our staple spring green mix.

▪ Herb Garden Agua Fresca (page 354)

This was a joy to make with fresh mint, basil, and cilantro from the garden. If you know me, there’s no way I would pass up a recipe with “garden” in the title. My sister and I sipped it while prepping dinner, and it was the perfect late afternoon chiller. We served it with sparkling water for a little fizz and extra refreshment. The fresh herbs add brain-healthy polyphenols, and the mint is especially known for aiding digestion. Combined with cucumber and lime, this is a refreshing, brain-soothing beverage that feels like summer in a glass.

1. Roasted strawberries with cashew cream. 2. Sheet pan chicken cobb with avocado-kefir dressing 3. Herb garden agua fresca 4. The perfect afternoon chiller 5. Gremolata 6. Grilled Shrimp Skewers with Asparagus

Let’s Reflect

Whether you cooked along with us this month or simply listened in, I’d love to invite you to pause and reflect. Here are a few questions to consider, journal about, or share in the comments:

What does nourishment mean to you in this season of life?

Have you noticed a connection between how you eat and how you feel mentally or emotionally?

Is there a recipe or food that holds strong emotional or cultural memory for you?

How has cooking supported you through times of transition or change?

What practices help you care for your brain and nervous system in daily life? Leave a comment

It was such a joy to welcome Dr. Annie Fenn for the very first guest episode of Kitchen Conversations. In this generous and wide-ranging conversation, we talk about her journey from physician to culinary educator, how her mother’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s changed the course of her work, and what she has learned from teaching and leading retreats around the world. Annie shares how her Brain Health Kitchen began in her home, grew through hospital partnerships and community teaching, and eventually became a global movement.

We also explore her food philosophy, one that embraces joy, cultural variation, and simplicity. From her research-backed, bestselling Substack newsletter to her retreats in Sardinia and Mexico, Annie shows us that eating for brain health does not have to be rigid or clinical. It can be deeply personal, grounded in memory and meaning, and deliciously achievable.

Whether you are listening while you cook, walk, or rest, I hope this conversation leaves you feeling supported, curious, and inspired.

You can listen to this month’s episode just below:

1× 0:00 -36:34

This special episode is available to all readers as a way to celebrate our very first guest conversation. In the future, most guest interviews in the Kitchen Conversations series will be available exclusively to paid subscribers as part of the deeper seasonal nourishment I’m excited to share with you. You can also explore past episodes or subscribe to the series through the Kitchen Conversations Directory on Substack.

In Closing

On this solstice weekend, the official start of summer and the longest day of the year, I want to take a moment to celebrate a meaningful milestone. This month marks six months of the Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club. Whether you’ve been cooking along from the beginning or are just joining us now, I’m so glad you’re here. This space is meant to be a welcoming one, a place to explore nourishment, community, and seasonal rhythms at your own pace.

You can find the full archive of past features and Kitchen Conversations in the Cookbook Club Directory. Feel free to dip into any month that speaks to you.

Tune in next week to see what we’ll be cooking from in July. It’s a classic.

Until then, I hope your kitchen feels like a place of care and creativity.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

