Hello friends,

I’ve been dreaming about this for a long time (years, in fact!), and I’m thrilled to finally share it with you: starting in January, I’ll be launching a Seasonal Cookbook Club right here on Substack!

If you love cooking, exploring seasonal ingredients, and learning how food can truly be medicine, this is for you. Each month, we’ll dive into a carefully chosen cookbook filled with recipes that celebrate the beauty and nourishment of seasonal eating. Together, we’ll explore flavors, experiment in the kitchen, and connect over the joy of good food.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Potential inductees to the 2025 inaugural Seasonal Cookbook Club!

What is a Seasonal Cookbook Club?

Here’s how it works:

Every month, I’ll feature a new cookbook that aligns with my passion for food as medicine, seasonal health, and slow living.

I’ll highlight a few recipes that showcase seasonal ingredients and share why they’re good for your health.

You’ll get access to special Kitchen Conversations audio segments, where I’ll cook one recipe while sharing tips, health insights, and stories from my kitchen, garden, and more. Think of it as having a cozy chat while we cook together!

As the club grows, I hope to include author interviews, interactive experiences, and more. (This is me—dipping my toes into the world of podcasts and live cook-alongs, etc. Baby steps!)

The cookbooks will range from new releases to beloved classics in my collection. Plus, there will be opportunities for reader’s choice, where you’ll vote on what we cook together next.

Why Join the Cookbook Club?

Discover new recipes that are easy, delicious, and packed with health benefits.

Learn how seasonal ingredients can nourish your body and mind.

Enjoy the Kitchen Conversations series—an intimate, audio-first way to connect while cooking.

Be part of a growing community that loves good food and seasonal living.

How to Join

It’s simple! Subscribe to my newsletter and keep an eye on the In the Kitchen segment (Week 3 of each month). I’ll share everything you need to get started, including featured recipes, tips, and a link to the Kitchen Conversations audio segment.

Here’s how you can prepare for January:

Grab a copy of True Food by Andrew Weil, MD. This kitchen classic is a perfect starting point for our seasonal cooking adventure. Check your favorite bookstore or library! Set aside time to cook along with me. Listen to the audio segment at your convenience and enjoy a relaxed, guided experience in your own kitchen. Share your creations. Leave comments on the Cookbook Club posts here on Substack or tag me (@drmseguin) on Instagram with your photos and reflections. I’d love to see what you’re cooking!

January 2025 Seasonal Cookbook Selection: True Food by Dr. Andrew Weil MD

I Need Your Help!

Now that we have our first book on the docket, I’d love your input on the name for our cookbook club. Which of these feels like the perfect fit?

**Cookbook Giveaway Winner**

What better way to celebrate the launch of our new cookbook club than by announcing the winner of our latest giveaway?

Congratulations to Cynthia E. on winning a copy of Amy Thielen’s newest book, Company! A heartfelt thank you to everyone who shared their favorite holiday traditions and Thanksgiving menus through your comments and emails—I truly enjoyed reading about them.

(Cynthia E., I’ll be reaching out to you directly to arrange delivery. Thanks again for sharing!)

Let’s Get Cooking!

I’m so excited to embark on this journey with you, and I hope you’ll join me in celebrating the seasons through cooking, connection, and creativity.

Can I count you in? Leave a ❤️ below!

If there’s a cookbook you’d love to see featured or ideas for making this club even more engaging, I’d love to hear from you—just hit reply or leave a comment below.

Cheers to a delicious 2025 filled with seasonal, nourishing meals for all.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

Physician, Gardener, Home Cook, and Forever Curious

P.S. Spread the word! If you know someone who would love to cook along with us, please share this newsletter so they can join in the fun. Let’s make this a year of flavorful, seasonal living together. Thank you!

