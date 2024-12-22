Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cristoffa's avatar
Cristoffa
Aug 30

Cool Selection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
Jan 25

Love this!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michelle Seguin MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture