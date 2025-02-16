Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m grateful you’re here as part of our growing community of 850+ readers across 46 states and 28 countries. This week, we’re diving into the art of seasonal cooking with My New Roots by Sarah Britton—a book that invites us to explore whole ingredients, unexpected flavor pairings, and the joy of nourishing ourselves in rhythm with the seasons.

Hello friends,

For this month’s Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club, I couldn’t think of a more fitting book than My New Roots by Sarah Britton. This book embodies everything I love about seasonal, plant-forward cooking—vibrant flavors, nourishing ingredients, and a deep connection to the rhythms of nature.

I still remember the first time I encountered Sarah Britton’s work—it felt like an invitation to see food through a different lens. Her recipes aren’t just about eating well; they’re about celebrating ingredients in their most alive and nourishing state.

Whether you’re here to discover new ways to cook with whole foods, explore bold and unexpected flavors, or simply savor the joy of cooking with the seasons, I’m so glad you’re here. Let’s dive in!

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Pickled Fennel, Grapefruit, Cabbage, and Avocado Salad from My New Roots cookbook

Background on My New Roots

Sarah Britton’s My New Roots is more than a cookbook—it’s a philosophy of vibrant, whole-food eating. Rooted in her background as a holistic nutritionist, the book celebrates the beauty of cooking with real, unprocessed ingredients and encourages a deeper connection to the foods that nourish us.

I first discovered Sarah’s work through her now-iconic Life-Changing Loaf of Bread—a fiber-rich, gluten-free loaf that became wildly popular on her blog. Made with nuts, seeds, and psyllium husk, it’s packed with gut-supporting fiber, healthy fats, and plant-based protein. Though it’s not featured in this month’s cookbook club guide, it’s absolutely worth checking out if you haven’t yet! I love it toasted with nut butter.

This book highlights the incredible versatility of whole foods and the importance of dietary diversity. While many of the recipes celebrate plants, My New Roots is ultimately about balance—embracing seasonal ingredients in a way that feels abundant, nourishing, and joyful.

This month’s Kitchen Conversation will explore how My New Roots reflects key principles of whole-food cooking, the role of seasonal ingredients in supporting health, and how meals can nourish us in both practical and meaningful ways.

What’s on the Menu

For this month’s cookbook club, I selected recipes that highlight My New Roots’ signature approach—deeply nourishing, full of bold flavors, and naturally aligned with the season. These dishes are vibrant, satisfying, and offer something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a cozy soup, a bright and refreshing salad, or a new favorite breakfast.

1. Chipotle Sweet Potato & Mushroom Breakfast Tacos

Rating: Smoky & Satisfying

A vibrant, savory breakfast that offers a satisfying combination of smoky heat, earthy depth, and nourishing ingredients. Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A that supports immune function, skin health, and vision—key for winter wellness. They’re also rich in fiber, which promotes steady blood sugar levels and sustained energy throughout the morning.

Mushrooms provide umami richness while delivering immune-supporting beta-glucans and anti-inflammatory compounds. They also serve as a natural source of vitamin D, a crucial nutrient during the darker months. The smoky chipotle adds capsaicin, a compound that supports circulation and may aid in pain relief.

Mushroom Lovers, This One’s for You: If you love mushrooms as much as I do, you’ll enjoy this recent essay from fellow physician-writer-foodie Dr. Ellen Kornmehl MD . It’s a fascinating deep dive into the history, culinary magic, and health benefits of fungi—plus, a kind mention of our cookbook club and my family’s tradition of foraging for morels each spring. Perfect reading for a cozy winter day!

2. Cranberry Carrot Loaf

Rating: Cozy, Wholesome & Gently Sweet

This loaf is a perfect example of Britton’s ability to balance flavors and textures. Tart cranberries bring a dose of vitamin C and polyphenols, which support immune health and reduce oxidative stress, while carrots provide beta-carotene and fiber for gut health. The whole-grain, fiber-rich batter keeps blood sugar stable while adding heart-healthy nutrients.

It’s the kind of baked good that feels indulgent but is packed with deeply nourishing ingredients—perfect for a cozy winter afternoon with tea. Note: If you're using a silicone loaf pan, you may need to increase the baking time. Mine took about 1 hour to fully bake, so keep an eye on it and test for doneness with a toothpick in the center.

3. Pickled Fennel, Grapefruit, Cabbage & Avocado Salad

Rating: Refreshing & Unexpected

A stunning winter salad that plays with contrast—crisp, tangy, bright, and creamy all at once. Fennel is rich in anethole, a plant compound known for reducing inflammation and supporting digestion. Grapefruit is packed with vitamin C and flavonoids, which promote immune function and heart health.

Cabbage, with its deep purple pigments, contains anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that support circulation and brain function. Avocado rounds out the dish with its monounsaturated fats, which help absorb fat-soluble vitamins while supporting heart and brain health. This dish is a perfect example of how simple, seasonal ingredients can come together in unexpected and delightful ways. It’s a wonderful accompaniment to a baked salmon or whitefish dinner.

4. Beet Party with Orange & Pine Nuts

Rating: Earthy & Nourishing

Beets and citrus are a classic winter pairing, and this dish is all about celebrating that natural harmony. Beets are rich in nitrates, which have been shown to improve blood flow and oxygen delivery to tissues, making them excellent for heart and vascular health.

Oranges add a bright, sweet acidity along with immune-supporting vitamin C, while pine nuts bring a delicate crunch and a dose of healthy fats and magnesium, which support relaxation and nervous system function. This salad is as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the body, packed with antioxidants and phytonutrients. As chioggia beets weren’t available, I subbed in thin slices of daikon radish for color and texture. The next time I make this I’m absolutely adding goat cheese crumbles.

5. Four Corners Lentil Soup

Rating: Cozy, Hearty, One-Pot Magic

A deeply nourishing, protein-packed soup that showcases the magic of lentils—humble yet incredibly satisfying. Lentils are one of the best sources of plant-based protein and fiber, supporting gut health, blood sugar balance, and sustained energy levels.

The addition of warming spices like cumin and turmeric brings anti-inflammatory and digestive-supporting benefits, while the slow-simmered aromatics create layers of rich, comforting flavor. It’s a one-pot meal that feels grounding and restorative, perfect for the heart of winter. We served ours with a dollop of plain greek yogurt, sliced green onion, and parsley. As with most soups, it was even better the next day.

1. Chipotle Sweet Potato and Mushroom Tacos 2. Cranberry Carrot Loaf 3. Pickled Fennel, Grapefruit, Cabbage, Salad 4. Beet Party with Orange and Pine Nuts 5. Four Corners Lentil Soup. 6. Oyster mushrooms + pickled fennel

To bring My New Roots to life, I invite you to join me in my kitchen for this month’s Kitchen Conversations audio segment!

In this episode, you’ll hear:

Why My New Roots has been such an inspiring book in my journey with seasonal cooking.

How Britton’s approach aligns with the principles of food as medicine and seasonal health.

A real-time cook-along as we prepare the Pickled Fennel, Grapefruit, Cabbage & Avocado Salad together!

Grab a warm drink—perhaps a cup of chaga tea, one of my favorite winter brews—and settle in as we explore this recipe together. (We harvest chaga from the yellow birch trees on our property each fall, slow-brewing it in a vintage crockpot with cinnamon sticks and cardamom pods. Earthy, grounding, and full of antioxidants, it’s the perfect companion for a seasonal kitchen conversation!)

Here’s a throwback to a chaga harvest with our son on our property in Upper Michigan in 2019.

Reflections

One of the joys of a cookbook club is the opportunity to reflect—not just on the recipes themselves, but on the experience of cooking and eating. Food is deeply personal, and every dish tells a story.

Here are some questions to guide your reflections this month:

Which recipe did you find most enjoyable to prepare, and why?

Did any ingredients or techniques feel new or unfamiliar? How did you approach them?

Did cooking or eating these dishes evoke any memories or emotions?

How did the meals make you feel—physically, mentally, or emotionally?

Did you share any of these dishes with loved ones? If so, what was their reaction?

Did you experiment with any substitutions or additions?

Which recipe or ingredient sparked your curiosity to learn more?

I’d love to hear from you! Your stories and experiences add so much to this community. Feel free to share your reflections, questions, or favorite moments in the comments below. I’ll continue to feature reader photos and feedback at the end of each month.

In Closing

Thank you for being part of Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club. Cooking is about so much more than just nourishment—it’s an invitation to slow down, connect, and embrace the seasons.

I can’t wait to hear how these recipes inspire you! Next week, I’ll introduce March’s featured cookbook and give you a sneak peek at what’s to come. (Hint: It’s a celebration of renewal and fresh flavors!)

Until then, happy cooking!

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

Physician, Gardener, Home Cook, and Forever Curious

If this newsletter resonated with you, consider liking it and sharing it with a friend. Our growing community is a space for slow living, nourishing meals, and deep connection—including our Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club, where we cook and learn together through the lens of seasonal eating.

Here are my most recent Substack sharings:

