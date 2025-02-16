Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Cynthia Hodges
Feb 25Edited

Here are my answers to your prompts:

Which recipe did you find most enjoyable to prepare, and why? I only tried the lentil soup.

Did any ingredients or techniques feel new or unfamiliar? How did you approach them? I found her suggestion to soak red lentils odd and unneccesary, they cook up in like 10 minutes. If you soak them, I suspect they'd turn into sludge. Do you soak them? Also, she said the cook time was 30 minutes. I think that is far too long. Perhaps this is in error?

Did cooking or eating these dishes evoke any memories or emotions? Yes, I was reminded of my favorite red lentil soup recipe, which I much preferred to this one. Here is the recipe I developed: https://motherskitchen.blogspot.com/2018/01/red-lentil-soup.html

How did the meals make you feel—physically, mentally, or emotionally? Soup is one of my favorite foods. So it made me feel great! Also, lentil soup is filling and has lots of fiber, which will make me feel good tomorrow!

Did you share any of these dishes with loved ones? If so, what was their reaction? Nope, because my hubby is not a huge lentil fan.

Did you experiment with any substitutions or additions? Yes, I used diced fire roasted tomatoes, because I think a can of whole tomatoes undiced would result in giant tomato blobs in the soup. Whole tomatoes definitely not right here, I think this might be another error in the recipe. She probably dices them. Fire roasted tomatoes have more flavor. I added more cayenne than called for. I liked that there was a lot of onions and garlic in this recipe, it helped it out. I used chicken stock instead of vegetable stock because it's more flavorful.

Which recipe or ingredient sparked your curiosity to learn more? I wondered why she suggested ghee instead of what I would consider a better ingredient - olive oil. In the beginning of the book, she mentions that cooking with olive oil is a "bad idea", but doesn't explain why. Also, in her comments, she says that this soup is great for women to increase their iron stores, and that lentils are better than red meat because red meat is higher in fat and calories. This is a very "diet culture" comment. As a lifelong anemia sufferer, this is not good advice. As my midwife taught me: heme iron is so much better! Plus, this recipe only has 11% of my daily requirement for iron. I love lentils, but they aren't really high in iron. But at least they have some!

All in all, this isn't a cookbook I would add to my collection. I got it out of the library, thankfully. There are better vegetarian cookbooks out there! Thank you for inspiring me to try it out.

1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
HH
Feb 18

I'm brand new and trying to understand how this works. Are the recipes available somehow or are we supposed to purchase the cookbook to follow along?

1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
