Hello!

I’m Michelle Seguin MD, a physician, mother, home cook, and passionate gardener. My mission is to support your health and well-being from soil to soul, by embracing the rhythms of nature through seasonal living.

As a board-certified family medicine, lifestyle medicine, and certified functional medicine physician (IFMCP), I’ve been sharing insights on the transformative power of “food as medicine” since 2016. My journey integrates clinical practice with the joys of home cooking and gardening, allowing me to explore the deep connections between our health, the food we eat, and the world around us. In this newsletter, you can expect a blend of research, nourishing recipes, and personal reflections that encourage you to embrace a seasonal approach to wellness.

I am currently a practicing telemedicine physician with Root Functional Medicine, where I focus on personalized lifestyle and functional medicine. Our motto is to support your “health from the ground up”!

The Free Newsletter (For all subscribers)

The free newsletter will always remain the heart of this space. Each month, you’ll continue to receive a rotation of seasonal essays, food as medicine insights, and Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club highlights—just as you always have.

Week 1: Living Well with the Seasons – A personal anecdote tied to health and seasonal living to inspire your path.

Week 2: Science & Nature: What’s New – A Journal Club highlighting recent scientific papers and research relevant to our health and environment.

Week 3: From Garden to Table – Recipes from the kitchen, garden tips, and seasonal meal inspiration, featuring our Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club, where we celebrate a thoughtfully chosen cookbook each month.

Week 4: A Piece of My Mind – A lifestyle column featuring my personal favorites, including books, podcasts, and products that resonate with my journey.

For those who want to go deeper, I’m introducing a paid membership with additional ways to engage, but there’s absolutely no pressure. Whether you choose to stay free or join as a member, I’m so grateful you’re here.

The Paid Membership ($5/month or $50/year)

For those who want to go further, the paid membership invites you into a deeper experience—through immersive storytelling, exclusive audio, and a closer connection to the rhythms of the seasons.

As a Paid member, you’ll receive:

Full-length Kitchen Conversations – Extended discussions and exclusive conversations with cookbook authors, chefs, and other special guests!

Field Notes Audio Series – Seasonal voice recordings from my cabin, garden, and time in nature, offering intuitive reflections and nature-based insights. Think of this as my personal Nature Rx to you—a way to pause, listen, and reconnect with the rhythms of the seasons.

Unlimited Archive Access – Full access to all past and future posts.

Community Engagement – Participate in members-only discussions, seasonal reflections in Substack Chat (with photo sharing for your kitchen creations), and Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club polls to help shape future features.

Founder Membership ($150/year –For those who want to support this work in a more meaningful way)

For those who feel called to nurture this work, the Founder Tier offers a more personal way to connect.

As a Founder, you’ll also receive:

Quarterly Live Gatherings – Join me for seasonal reflections, cooking sessions, and deeper conversations on Zoom.

A Handwritten Thank-You – A personal note sent with gratitude.

First Look at New Projects – Exclusive behind-the-scenes updates on upcoming publications, retreats, and creative work.

Your support at this level nurtures this work, allowing me to write, research, and share seasonal insights with care and intention.

Thank you for believing in this work—it wouldn’t be the same without you!

Follow Dr. Seguin on Instagram

Why Subscribe?

By subscribing, you’ll gain full access to exclusive content tailored to help you thrive in harmony with the seasons. Each edition of the newsletter will arrive directly in your inbox, ensuring you never miss an update as we explore the beauty of living well with the seasons together.

Thank you for being here, whether you’re a new visitor or a longtime subscriber! Your presence is truly appreciated.

To your health,

Michelle Seguin MD

The contents of this newsletter are for informational purposes only and are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.