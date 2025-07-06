Michelle Seguin MD
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Cookbook Club
Field Notes
Kitchen Conversations
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Ripening
What the garden taught me about turning forty and trusting my own timing
Jul 6
•
Michelle Seguin MD
9
Share this post
Michelle Seguin MD
Ripening
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
July 1
From the garden
Jul 1
•
Michelle Seguin MD
1
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2:16
June 2025
A Piece of My Mind - June
What I’m blending, harvesting, and learning this season
Jun 29
•
Michelle Seguin MD
4
Share this post
Michelle Seguin MD
A Piece of My Mind - June
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Kitchen Conversation #5: A Brain-Healthy Life with Dr. Annie Fenn
This is the fifth in my Kitchen Conversations series - audio notes from my home kitchen where I share reflections on food as care, seasonal nourishment…
Jun 22
•
Michelle Seguin MD
and
Annie Fenn, MD
14
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
36:34
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #6
Featuring Brain Health Kitchen by Dr. Annie Fenn
Jun 22
•
Michelle Seguin MD
12
Share this post
Michelle Seguin MD
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #6
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
How We Really Change
The science of habits, seasonal systems, and the small shifts that make change stick
Jun 15
•
Michelle Seguin MD
8
Share this post
Michelle Seguin MD
How We Really Change
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10 Joyful Ways to Spend More Time Outdoors This Summer
Small steps toward a slower summer
Jun 8
•
Michelle Seguin MD
2
Share this post
Michelle Seguin MD
10 Joyful Ways to Spend More Time Outdoors This Summer
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
June, Gently
Notes from San Diego, the garden, and the quiet places in between
Jun 5
•
Michelle Seguin MD
7
Share this post
Michelle Seguin MD
June, Gently
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
May 2025
A Piece of My Mind - May
Tending Soil, Tending Self, and Welcoming the Season Ahead
May 26
•
Michelle Seguin MD
10
Share this post
Michelle Seguin MD
A Piece of My Mind - May
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
Kitchen Conversation #4: Cooking Along with Feel Good Food
This is the fourth in my Kitchen Conversations series — audio notes from my home kitchen, where I cook a recipe from our seasonal cookbook club, share…
May 18
•
Michelle Seguin MD
1
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
30:47
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #5
Featuring Feel Good Food by Jeanine Donofrio
May 18
•
Michelle Seguin MD
9
Share this post
Michelle Seguin MD
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #5
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Gardening, Granor, and a Little Late
...but worth the wait!
May 14
6
Share this post
Michelle Seguin MD
Gardening, Granor, and a Little Late
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
© 2025 Michelle Seguin MD
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts