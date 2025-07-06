Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Ripening
What the garden taught me about turning forty and trusting my own timing
  
Michelle Seguin MD
5
July 1
From the garden
  
Michelle Seguin MD
2:16

June 2025

A Piece of My Mind - June
What I’m blending, harvesting, and learning this season
  
Michelle Seguin MD
1
Kitchen Conversation #5: A Brain-Healthy Life with Dr. Annie Fenn
This is the fifth in my Kitchen Conversations series - audio notes from my home kitchen where I share reflections on food as care, seasonal nourishment…
  
Michelle Seguin MD
 and 
Annie Fenn, MD
2
36:34
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #6
Featuring Brain Health Kitchen by Dr. Annie Fenn
  
Michelle Seguin MD
9
How We Really Change
The science of habits, seasonal systems, and the small shifts that make change stick
  
Michelle Seguin MD
10 Joyful Ways to Spend More Time Outdoors This Summer
Small steps toward a slower summer
  
Michelle Seguin MD
June, Gently
Notes from San Diego, the garden, and the quiet places in between
  
Michelle Seguin MD
7

May 2025

A Piece of My Mind - May
Tending Soil, Tending Self, and Welcoming the Season Ahead
  
Michelle Seguin MD
10
Kitchen Conversation #4: Cooking Along with Feel Good Food
This is the fourth in my Kitchen Conversations series — audio notes from my home kitchen, where I cook a recipe from our seasonal cookbook club, share…
  
Michelle Seguin MD
30:47
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #5
Featuring Feel Good Food by Jeanine Donofrio
  
Michelle Seguin MD
4
Gardening, Granor, and a Little Late
...but worth the wait!
2
