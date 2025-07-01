Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD
Field Notes
July 1
1
Preview
0:00
-2:16

July 1

From the garden
Michelle Seguin MD's avatar
Michelle Seguin MD
Jul 01, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Welcome to the very first edition of Field Notes, a new seasonal audio series where I share sensory reflections from my logbook. These are quiet moments from the garden, the stream, or wherever the land meets me—little field notes from me to you.

July 1
From the garden

This morning, I kneel down and reach, stretching to weed, to release what no longer serv…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Michelle Seguin MD to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Michelle Seguin MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture