Kitchen Conversation #5: A Brain-Healthy Life with Dr. Annie Fenn

This is the fifth in my Kitchen Conversations series - audio notes from my home kitchen where I share reflections on food as care, seasonal nourishment, and invite you into the slow rhythm of seasonal living.

This month, I’m featuring Brain Health Kitchen by Dr. Annie Fenn, a cookbook grounded in science, memory, and deep care. June is Brain Health Awareness Month, and Annie’s work offers a thoughtful approach to eating for cognitive longevity without sacrificing beauty or joy.

In this special episode, Annie joins me for a generous and inspiring conversation. We talk about how her journey into brain health began during her years as an OB-GYN, when so many of her patients navigating perimenopause and menopause described brain fog and cognitive changes. She noticed that these symptoms often improved when her patients began eating more nourishing, whole foods. That clinical insight sparked a deeper curiosity that ultimately led her from medicine to culinary education, and eventually to leading food as medicine classes and retreats in places like Italy, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Together, we explore the evolution of her work and what it means to nourish the brain, the body, and the spirit, both in everyday life and through immersive experiences that invite rest, connection, and care.

Whether you’re listening while you cook or while you rest, I hope this conversation leaves you feeling supported, curious, and inspired.

Find our full Savor the Seasons June 2025 Cookbook Club post — including featured recipes from Brain Health Kitchen — right here: