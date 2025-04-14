Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD
Kitchen Conversations
Kitchen Conversations #1: Cooking Along with True Food
0:00
-34:37

Kitchen Conversations #1: Cooking Along with True Food

Michelle Seguin MD's avatar
Michelle Seguin MD
Apr 14, 2025
Share

This is the first in my Kitchen Conversations series — audio notes from my home kitchen, where I cook a recipe from our featured cookbook club selection, share reflections on seasonal eating, and offer thoughts on food as care.

Think of this as pulling up a chair at my kitchen table — while I stir a pot on the stove and chat with you about why simple, seasonal meals matter for our health and wellbeing.

You can find the full Savor the Seasons January 2025 Cookbook Club feature — including the recipe list and more reflections on True Food — right here:

Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #1

Michelle Seguin MD
·
Jan 19
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #1

Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I couldn’t be more excited to kick off a delicious new chapter: the Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club! This week, we’re diving into “True Food” by Dr. Andrew Weil, where we’ll explore the book’s philosophy, share a curated menu of recipes, and debut the first-ever Kitchen Conversations au…

Read full story

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Michelle Seguin MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture