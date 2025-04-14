Kitchen Conversations #1: Cooking Along with True Food

This is the first in my Kitchen Conversations series — audio notes from my home kitchen, where I cook a recipe from our featured cookbook club selection, share reflections on seasonal eating, and offer thoughts on food as care.

Think of this as pulling up a chair at my kitchen table — while I stir a pot on the stove and chat with you about why simple, seasonal meals matter for our health and wellbeing.

You can find the full Savor the Seasons January 2025 Cookbook Club feature — including the recipe list and more reflections on True Food — right here: