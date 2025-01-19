Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I couldn’t be more excited to kick off a delicious new chapter: the Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club! This week, we’re diving into “True Food” by Dr. Andrew Weil, where we’ll explore the book’s philosophy, share a curated menu of recipes, and debut the first-ever Kitchen Conversations audio segment.

For our first feature, I couldn’t think of a more fitting book than True Food by Dr. Andrew Weil. This book holds a special place in my heart, as it was instrumental in shaping my journey as a doctor-gardener and home cook. I still remember the first time I made the kale salad—it opened my eyes to the transformative power of simple, vibrant ingredients.

Whether you’re here to discover new ways to nourish yourself, share meals with loved ones, or simply savor the joy of cooking, I’m so glad you’re here. Let’s dive in!

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Behind-the-scenes: this month’s Kitchen Conversation in the making!

Background on the Book

“True Food” by Dr. Andrew Weil is more than just a cookbook—it’s an invitation to see food as both nourishment and medicine. Inspired by the principles of an anti-inflammatory diet, this book weaves together a vibrant collection of recipes that celebrate the healing power of food. From the bold spices of Southeast Asia to the comforting simplicity of Mediterranean flavors, it reflects a collection of global, culinary traditions that have long embraced seasonal, nutrient-dense ingredients.

Last week, we explored the foundational principles of an anti-inflammatory diet: incorporating omega-3-rich foods, embracing colorful fruits and vegetables, choosing fiber rich legumes and whole grains, and minimizing ultra-processed ingredients. Beginning the club with True Food was intentional, as these concepts will weave through other recipes and books we explore throughout the year.

I’ll admit, this book was a bit intimidating when I first picked it up 10 years ago. Growing up in the upper Midwest, ingredients like turmeric, miso, and black rice weren’t pantry staples. But instead of shying away, I leaned into curiosity, experimenting one recipe at a time.

This month’s Kitchen Conversation dives deeper into how True Food shaped my journey: discovering the beauty of lacinato kale, stepping into my local co-op for the first time, and planting the seeds of my food-as-medicine philosophy. Dr. Weil’s ability to blend traditional wisdom with modern science resonates deeply with my own approach to seasonal health and slow living.

What once felt intimidating now feels like home—a reminder that cooking can be both a journey and a discovery. I hope this book inspires you to explore, experiment, and embrace the healing power of food.

What’s on the Menu

For this month’s Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club, I wanted to highlight recipes that embody the heart of “True Food”: dishes that are deeply nourishing, vibrant with color, and celebratory of the season. As I browsed through its pages, I selected dishes that reflect the balance of simplicity and intention I aim to bring to my own table. These selections offer something for everyone—whether you’re looking for quick inspiration for busy evenings, a chance to practice your skills, or an adventure into bold, new flavors.

Kale Salad (page 64)

Rating: Quick & Easy

We begin with the Kale Salad, a recipe that feels like an old friend. It’s simple yet transformative, especially if you’ve never massaged kale before. There’s something grounding about the act—breaking down the leaves with just your hands and a little olive oil until they soften and shine.

This salad is a powerhouse of nutrition: dark leafy greens like kale are packed with vitamins A, C, and K, along with calcium and antioxidants that support overall health and immunity. The olive oil provides heart-healthy fats, while the lemon offers a bright burst of vitamin C to help enhance iron absorption from the greens. Quick enough for a weeknight side yet elevated enough for company, this dish is a keeper.

Roasted Butternut Squash, Apple, and Pomegranate Salad (page 76)

Rating: Intermediate

The Roasted Butternut Squash, Apple, and Pomegranate Salad is a celebration of winter’s sweeter side. I love how this recipe invites you to play with texture—the silky squash, crisp apple, and jewel-like pomegranate seeds that pop with tartness.

Butternut squash is rich in beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant that supports skin health and vision, while also providing a hearty dose of fiber for digestion. The apples add a natural sweetness along with quercetin, which supports immune health, and pomegranate seeds deliver a burst of flavor along with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This salad pairs beautifully with a simple roast chicken or even as a hearty side for a seasonal winter entrée. The colors alone remind me that eating seasonally is not just about nourishment but about creating joy on the plate. Couldn’t we all use a little more joy in our lives?

Quinoa Tabbouleh (page 85)

Rating: Quick & Easy

The Quinoa Tabbouleh seems like a quiet nod to warmer days, with its bright herbs and lemony dressing, but it’s rooted firmly in the present with winter produce such as roasted beets and pomegranate. Quinoa, a complete protein, gives this dish substance as the base for a satisfying lunch or side.

This dish is a nutritional win: quinoa is rich in plant-based protein, fiber, and essential amino acids, while the herbs and lemon provide a refreshing dose of phytonutrients. Roasted beets add color and nitrates, which are known to support cardiovascular health. I appreciate its simplicity—just a handful of ingredients come together to create something refreshing, a reminder that sometimes less truly is more. Of note, the recipe makes a large batch. I found that it kept well in the refrigerator for 3–4 days and was a nice addition to my weekday lunch rotation.

Curried Cauliflower Soup (page 102)

Rating: Quick & Easy

The Curried Cauliflower Soup is where we begin to lean into the warming spices that winter calls for. Cauliflower provides a creamy base without the need for heavy cream and is rich in vitamin C, fiber, and sulfur-rich phytonutrients (sulforaphane) that support detoxification. The turmeric in this dish offers anti-inflammatory benefits, while ginger aids digestion and helps boost circulation—perfect for chilly days. Coconut milk adds a silky richness, along with healthy fats. An immersion stick blender or high-speed blender is a must for puréed veggie soups like this one, and the result is a dish that feels indulgent without being heavy.

Coconut Black Rice Pudding (page 212)

Rating: Adventurous

Finally, we end with Coconut Black Rice Pudding, a dessert that’s both unexpected and surprisingly familiar. Black rice, with its nutty flavor and striking color, was once labeled as “forbidden,” as it was reserved only for Chinese emperors (or so the story goes…)

This dish is as nutritious as it is beautiful. Black rice contains anthocyanins—the same antioxidant-rich pigments found in blueberries and blackberries—that support brain health and combat oxidative stress. Paired with creamy coconut milk and just a touch of maple sweetness, it’s a satisfying, nourishing dessert. We served it without the suggested sorbet or ice cream, as it felt perfectly balanced on its own.

Kitchen Conversations

To bring True Food to life, I invite you to join me in my kitchen with this special Kitchen Conversations audio segment!

In this episode, you’ll hear:

Why True Food has been so impactful in my journey as a doctor, gardener, and home cook.

How the anti-inflammatory principles woven throughout the book translate into accessible, seasonal recipes.

A real-time cook-along as we make the Roasted Butternut Squash, Apple, and Pomegranate Salad together!

Grab a cup of tea (or tie on your apron—you might want it for the pomegranate), hit play, and let’s cook together! I hope this conversation inspires you to embrace food as medicine and find joy in the kitchen.

Reflections

One of the joys of a cookbook club is the opportunity to reflect on the process of cooking and eating—how it nourishes not only our bodies but also our minds, hearts, and connections to others. As you work your way through this month’s True Food recipes, here are some reflection questions to guide your experience and inspire thoughtful conversation:

Which recipe did you find most enjoyable to prepare, and why? (This can be one from the guide or one you tried on your own).

Did you encounter any ingredients or techniques that felt new or unfamiliar? How did you approach them?

Did the act of cooking or eating evoke any memories or emotions? Were there moments where the process of cooking felt restorative or meditative?

How did the meals make you feel physically? Did you notice any effects on your energy, mood, or digestion?

Did you cook or share any of the recipes in the book with loved ones? If so, what was their reaction?

Did you experiment with any substitutions or add-ins? How did they work out?

Which recipe or ingredient sparked your curiosity to learn more?

I’d love to hear from you! Please introduce yourself - where are you joining us from? Your stories and experiences add so much to this community. Feel free to share your reflections, questions, or favorite moments from this month’s recipes in the comments below!

In Closing

Thank you for being part of this exciting new journey with the Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club. Cooking is about so much more than nourishment—it’s an opportunity to connect, reflect, and create. I can’t wait to hear what this book brought to your table and your heart.

Next week, I’ll introduce February’s featured cookbook and give you a sneak peek at what’s to come. (Hint: It’s all about comfort and connection!) Until then, happy cooking!

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

Physician, Gardener, Home Cook, and Forever Curious

P.S. Spread the word! If you know someone who would enjoy reconnecting with the seasons and cooking along with us, please share this newsletter. Thank you for being part of this journey!

