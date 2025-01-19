Michelle Seguin MD

Hi. I’m Dee. I am from Pittsburgh and live in Florida now. For me cooking has always been the most creative place where I explore new things, accept fails without guilt or shame, show my love for others, and find the process to be great therapy. So much stress in the world today - cooking is a wonderful escape! Thanks for starting this club! I am joining late but will definitely try some of these recipes. ❤️

Feb 8

I made the Roasted Butternut Squash, Apple, and Pomegranate Salad for breakfast today. I used Stokes purple sweet potatoes instead of butternut squash because I had a couple I needed to cook. I also used feta instead of goat cheese because my husband doesn’t like goat cheese. The texture of the sweet potatoes was a little heavy so I will stick with the butternut squash next time. But overall, I love this salad. Making fresh dressing is so easy and tastes so great! I took some pics but don’t think I can add them here. This was a fun thing to do on a sunny Saturday morning! ❤️

