Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Petrina Engelke's avatar
Petrina Engelke
Apr 21Edited

You really sparked my curiosity for the cookbook. I didn’t know that Michigan is the leading asparagus producer in the U.S. And thanks for the word takatalvi!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michelle Seguin MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture