Hello friends,

April always feels like a month of quiet momentum. The light lingers a little longer, the earth begins to stir, and we find ourselves leaning toward the season ahead—even if there’s still snow on the ground (as there is here in Upper Michigan).

For this month’s Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club, we’re celebrating that gentle shift with One: Pot, Pan, Planet by Anna Jones. It’s a book that honors simplicity, sustainability, and the quiet creativity that comes from using what we have.

Whether you’re curious about sustainable cooking, craving something fresh yet grounding, or simply looking for new inspiration in the kitchen, I’m so glad you’re here.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Roasted Rainbow Carrots with Beans + Salsa Rustica

Background for One: Pot, Pan, Planet

One: Pot, Pan, Planet is more than a cookbook—it’s a quiet call to cook, eat, and live with care. Anna Jones invites us to consider not just what nourishes us, but how our everyday choices in the kitchen can support the wellbeing of both our bodies and the planet.

Her recipes are plant-forward, adaptable, and rooted in the belief that small, mindful shifts—like using what we already have or reducing waste—can lead to meaningful change. I chose this book for April, in honor of Earth Day, because it reflects a core truth I hold: caring for ourselves and caring for the earth go hand in hand.

Anna also shares practical ideas for storing food well, composting, and building sustainable kitchen habits that feel joyful and manageable. One of my favorite features is her “ten simple ideas” for different vegetables. I often return to those pages in the heart of summer, when the garden is overflowing and I’m looking for quick, simple ways to let the produce speak for itself.

If this theme of sustainability and nourishment resonates with you, I also wrote more about it in my recent article on planetary health—a short reflection on how the way we eat can help us care for both ourselves and the Earth.

What’s on the Menu

This time of year in the Upper Midwest can feel like a season all its own—where the calendar says spring, but the snow still falls. I recently learned the Finnish word takatalvi (thanks to Wil Reidie), which perfectly captures this feeling: a return of winter after spring has already begun. It’s a term that feels especially fitting here in Upper Michigan, where the Finnish influence is strong and the weather often keeps us on our toes.

In the kitchen, takatalvi calls for creativity and a little comfort. This month’s recipes lean into what’s on hand—storage carrots, pantry beans, early greens—offering warmth without weight and a gentle transition from winter’s depth to spring’s light. These dishes are nourishing, practical, and full of quiet flavor. I hope they bring a bit of joy and grounding to your April table.

Roasted Rainbow Carrots with Beans + Salsa Rustica (p. 284)

Rating: Humble & Hopeful

This dish is a quiet celebration of what we still have on hand at the tail end of the cold season—roots and beans, coaxed into something truly comforting. The carrots roast until golden and caramelized, while the white beans gently warm with garlic and lemon. A salsa rustica—made with toasted nuts, herbs, lemon zest, and olive oil—adds brightness and depth.

Carrots are a beautiful bridge between seasons, rich in beta-carotene and fiber, and their natural sweetness deepens after a few frosts. Beans offer a grounding source of plant protein and soluble fiber, supporting blood sugar balance, satiety, and gut health. This is a meal that feels both generous and grounding.

We really enjoyed it—and the leftovers made for an unconventional (but delicious) taco filling the next day. Yum!

Asparagus & Greens Frittata (p. 86)

Rating: Fresh & Flexible

If your local markets are starting to carry spring greens, this frittata is a beautiful way to showcase them. It’s light but satisfying—perfect for brunch or a quick dinner—and endlessly adaptable depending on what’s in season. Tender Swiss chard and the first spears of asparagus make a fantastic combination.

Did you know Michigan is the leading producer of asparagus in the U.S.? The season typically starts in May, and we’re lucky to be headed downstate soon—I’m hoping we can pick up some of our family’s favorite spears from the Buckley area. There’s nothing quite like it: fresh, tender, and deeply flavorful.

Eggs offer choline and high-quality protein, while leafy greens bring magnesium, folate, and fiber. The beauty of this recipe is its flexibility: you can swap in any seasonal green, toss in herbs, or swap goat cheese for a bit of extra creaminess.

Crispy Potato, Cornmeal & Cheese Pancake (p. 96)

Rating: Savory & Satisfying

This rustic pancake is comfort food with a little crunch—made with leftover cooked potatoes, crisped up in a hot pan with cornmeal and cheese. It’s deeply savory and perfect served alongside a seared spring greens or topped with a soft egg. We enjoyed it as a Saturday brunch, and I’m already planning to make it again.

Potatoes provide resistant starch—especially when cooled before reheating—which supports gut health and blood sugar regulation. Cornmeal adds texture and whole-grain richness. I used a sharp white cheddar, but any cheese you love will do. Bonus: it’s naturally gluten-free.

Risi e Bisi (p. 132–133) or your choice from the Pea Section

Rating: Light & Comforting

This Venetian-style risotto is traditionally made in spring with the first peas of the season. It’s a dish that feels soft and nurturing—rice, peas, and parmesan brought together with broth until creamy and tender. If fresh peas aren’t available yet, frozen ones work beautifully too.

Peas are a good source of plant-based protein, fiber, and a range of vitamins including K and C. Paired with short-grain rice, this becomes a gentle, warming bowl of nourishment. I encourage you to explore other recipes in Anna’s “Peas” section—there are several worth trying.

Traditionally, risi e bisi is a bit more spoonable and brothier than a classic risotto—something between a soup and a stew. Ours leaned a little more risotto-like this time, but next time we’ll aim for that softer, creamier consistency. We served it as a side to baked Lake Superior lake trout, which added a beautiful richness and local touch.

1. Roasted Rainbow Carrots with Beans & Salsa Rustica. 2. Crispy Potato, Cornmeal & Cheese Pancake 3. Risi e Bisi

Reflections

One of the joys of a cookbook club is not just trying new recipes, but noticing how they make us feel—what memories they stir, what stories they uncover, and how they shape our connection to the seasons, the kitchen, and ourselves.

As you explore this month’s selections, here are a few questions to spark your reflections:

Which recipe felt most comforting or grounding to you—and why?

Was it the ingredients, the process, or the feeling it brought? Did One: Pot, Pan, Planet shift how you think about sustainability in the kitchen?

Were there any small habits or ideas you felt inspired to try? What ingredient or dish surprised you with its simplicity or depth of flavor?

Sometimes the most humble foods speak the loudest. How do you nourish yourself during these in-between seasons?

What does spring feel like in your body, your home, your meals? Is there a vegetable you’d like to explore more deeply this season?

(Or perhaps one you’ve been meaning to give another chance?)

I’d love to hear what’s resonating for you—your reflections, favorite bites, or creative twists.

for deeper conversation and photo sharing (which I love), paid members can join the chat thread in the Substack app. It's meant to be an intentional space for ongoing connection and community.

Kitchen Conversation

This month’s episode features the Roasted Rainbow Carrots with Beans + Salsa Rustica—a dish that felt just right for takatalvi!

In the recording, I share a personal story I’ve been sitting with: years ago, a dear friend sent me an NPR piece about culinary medicine with a note that said, “This show of yours could be a very real deal… the doctor will cook for you now.” I laughed and tucked it away—unsure if I had the voice to step into something like that. But now, all these years later, this little series from my home kitchen feels like a quiet answer to that seed.

You can listen to this month’s episode just below.

0:00 -50:08

Want to catch up on past episodes or subscribe via Apple Podcasts? Visit the new Kitchen Conversations Directory on my Substack page to browse and download.

In Closing

Thank you for being part of Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club. I hope this month’s recipes bring you a sense of comfort and quiet joy—whether you’re still in the depths of takatalvi or just beginning to feel the first real warmth of spring.

Cooking is about so much more than feeding ourselves. It’s an act of care, of creativity, and of connection—to the seasons, to the land, and to each other. I’m so grateful you’re here, showing up to this space with curiosity and heart.

Next week, we’ll look ahead to Mother’s Day with a few of my favorite ideas to make it extra special. I’ll be sharing those reflections in our A Piece of My Mind segment to close out the month together.

Until then, happy cooking, happy Easter, and happy Earth Day—to all who celebrate.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

Physician, Gardener, Home Cook, and Forever Curious

