Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

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Betty Williams's avatar
Betty Williams
5d

Garden aromatherapy! Love this. I grow lavender, lemon balm, sage, mint, rosemary, and oregano in my front yard plot and it truly is wonderful to just brush past it, prune it, and take cuttings for the dinner table. Glad you are getting settled into your new place, Michelle. It certainly takes a while to get everything settled and the way you want, doesn’t it? But it looks like you get lovely afternoon sun!

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Ellen Kornmehl MD's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD
5d

What a wonderful model of a post to engage better with the woo

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