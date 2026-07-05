Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week's letter is filled with what I've been eating, reading, listening to, building, and noticing as we settle into the heart of summer.

Hello friends,

I wish I could say that we are fully moved into our home, but we are in the liminal “final push” phase of the build. At this stage, patience is really the only work left to do.

The 4th of July has always been a favorite holiday of mine, and this year we kept it simple with a cookout, bonfire, and sparklers at dusk. We also caught a much welcomed break in the heat, right as oppressive temperatures and severe storms hit much of the Northeast. For those here in the U.S., I hope you and yours had a good (and safe) holiday weekend, too.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

“It was June, and the world smelled of roses.”-Maud Hart Lovelace

Welcome to this space, where I share quick updates on what I’m learning, doing, and loving as we move through each month together. As the newsletter has evolved, this section has become a reader favorite and a playful nod to the beloved JAMA series, which explores the joys, challenges, and hidden truths of practicing medicine. While inspired by those stories, my version leans into the lighter side, celebrating the small, meaningful moments and practices that shape our everyday lives.

What I’m eating

Scapes arrived all at once this year, the way they always do, and I sent them in three directions. The first batch went into my usual scape pesto, which by now feels like a rite of early summer. The second I blended into yogurt, following an approach from Abra Berens that pairs raw scapes with plenty of fresh dill and parsley and a good amount of lemon. It’s closer to a loose tzatziki than a pesto, and can be spooned over almost anything from the garden (we served ours with herby chicken meatballs and garden greens tucked into a pita).

The third batch went into a bean salad, inspired by Marcella Hazan. That bean salad has become almost a daily habit, partly out of necessity. Between the heat and the camper kitchen, the crockpot and Instant Pot are doing the heavy lifting. Sweet potatoes wrapped in foil and left to cook low and slow have become an easy weeknight side, while the Instant Pot has been steadily working through our Rancho Gordo stash, one variety at a time, so there's always a fresh pot of beans ready to become that evening's herby bean salad.

Garlic Scape and White Bean Salad Inspired by Marcella Hazan’s Cannellini Bean Salad Makes 4-6 servings 2 cans cooked white beans (great northern or cannellini), drained, or 1 cup dry white beans, cooked and drained

Yolks of 2 hard-boiled eggs

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

3 garlic scapes, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1 tablespoon chopped mint

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

3 anchovy filets

Salt and pepper, to taste Instructions Add all ingredients except the beans to a food processor. Pulse until creamy. Toss the drained beans with the dressing, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Let sit at room temperature for 30 to 60 minutes so the flavors can meld, then toss again right before serving.

What I’m listening to

I started Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson on a lunch hour walk this month, checked out through Libby, and it’s turned into something of an unofficial summer program: steps and stories. A friend and fellow reader (thanks, Lisa) recommended it, and it scratched the same itch that immersive, place-based novels always do for me. I’m loving it so far, and if you’d like to join the audiobook-while-walking habit, I’d happily crowdsource a summer reading list together.

Some past favorites include Tom Lake, Prodigal Summer, The Shipping News, Where the Crawdads Sing, and The Prince of Tides. I’d love to hear what’s on yours.

What I'm building

Even before we've fully moved into the house, my apothecary was one of the first things I wanted settled into this new space. After finishing my herbal educator program, I've enjoyed the slower, more intentional work of building it out with plants from my own bioregion rather than whatever happens to be the latest fad online. This year the focus has been plantain, rose, and soon linden, harvested and dried in small batches as each one comes into its harvest window.

What I'm reading

A piece on physic gardens by Mary Ann Rollano RN crossed my feed this month and was such a delight of a read. It traces the history of gardens built specifically for medicinal plants, a tradition that goes back centuries in places like London's Chelsea Physic Garden. While much of that tradition faded from mainstream American medicine, it has remained woven into everyday healthcare in many parts of Europe. I already have my eye on visiting one particular physic garden abroad in 2027…

What I'm noticing

Mornings on the front porch are my kind of medicine. The birdsong chorus varies from day to day, and one morning I caught a Northern Flicker taking a dust bath in the driveway, which is a stranger and funnier thing to witness than you'd expect from a woodpecker. This paper from the Lancet in 2024 showed the positive relationship between bird biodiversity and human mental health. And in my own n=1 study, I couldn’t agree more.

Morning chorus in Oskar, MI. June 2026.

Leave a comment

A quick note on the June edition: it's running a little behind. Between the move and cooking out of a camper kitchen, I haven't had the bandwidth to pull it together the way I'd like. I'll have it to you later this week. From there, I'm shifting our next Cookbook Club feature to cover both July and August together, which should give us all a little breathing room through the rest of the move. Thank you, as always, for your understanding.

You can find June’s featured book and guide here!

As always, thank you for reading and for sharing this little corner of the season with me. I'd love to hear what you're up to this summer, so please let me know in the comments below.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

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