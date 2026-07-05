Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

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Claudia Byers's avatar
Claudia Byers
3d

I'm not quite finished with the book but am learning some new things. I probably will reread it instead of listening to it. I'm thinking differently about companion planting. I have read Kimmerer's books Braiding Sweetgrass and The Serviceberry. Excellent works. Have you read Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake? That gave me a whole new appreciation for fungi. Amazing!

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Marie
4d

You've inspired me to take more walks with audiobooks. I started Tom Lake on audiobook a long time ago, and never finished it. I'm going to give it another go - seems like a good summer book.

That bean salad looks delicious! Thanks for sharing!

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