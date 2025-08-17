Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week, I’m excited to share our Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick, Cucina Povera by Giulia Scarpaleggia, a food writer, cookbook author, podcaster, and cooking class instructor. Together we’ll explore the rustic traditions of Italian home cooking, where nothing is wasted and every ingredient has a place.

This month we’re gathering around Cucina Povera, a reader’s choice that feels just right for August. I was thrilled when our community chose it because this is the season when the counters are crowded with tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant, and when the garden gives more than we can eat in a day. Cucina povera asks us to meet this abundance with gratitude and creativity, turning what we have into something nourishing, stretching ingredients a little further, and celebrating the beauty of enough. I’m so grateful to share this book, and this table, with all of you.

Cucina povera in practice

Cucina Povera

At its heart, Cucina Povera is about making the most of what you have.

, a Tuscan food writer, cookbook author, podcaster, and culinary instructor, brings together recipes from across Italy that are humble, deeply rooted in place, and often inspired by the seasons. You’ll find beans, greens, bread, and pasta reimagined in countless ways, along with stories of how these dishes fed generations. It’s a cookbook that feels both practical and soulful, inviting us to see the beauty in cooking simply and to waste less in our own kitchens.

I’ve been a follower of Giulia for some time now and especially enjoy her live cook-along workshops on Substack, streamed from her teaching kitchen in Tuscany where she also hosts in-person cooking classes. After my trip to Italy last fall, I immediately returned to her book to see if I could find some of the recipes we had enjoyed, especially the hand-rolled pici pasta. As I turned the pages in search of it, my husband gently nudged me to look at the cover. “Isn’t that it?” he asked. And there it was, the pasta I had overlooked, featured on the front cover all along. Needless to say, I was thrilled to find the recipe inside, and even more thrilled to later attend Giulia’s live workshop dedicated to making pici. (Psst, paid subscribers to Giulia’s newsletter have access to full archives!)

What’s on the Menu

With that inspiration in mind, here’s what we cooked together this month:

Roasted Pepper Rolls Stuffed with Tuna and Capers (p. 22)

These rolls are a beautiful example of cucina povera: simple, frugal, and satisfying. Sweet roasted peppers are filled with a savory tuna mixture, making them both light and flavorful. Peppers are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, while tuna provides lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids for heart and brain health. You can absolutely use jarred roasted red peppers for ease, but I’d highly recommend seeking out the freshest you can find at the farmer’s market or even from your own garden. The flavor is incredibly sweet, and we finished ours with a drizzle of

’s

for that extra polyphenol boost.

Tuscan Chickpea Cake with Grilled Eggplant (p. 179)

This rustic Tuscan staple is made with just chickpea flour (gluten-free), water, olive oil, and salt, yet it delivers so much flavor and texture. Chickpeas are packed with plant-based protein and fiber, making this both nourishing and filling. We cooked ours in a ripping hot cast iron skillet in the pizza oven, which mimics the traditional wood-fired method and gives it that irresistible crisp crust. Giulia recommends preheating the pan and using a very hot oven to achieve the same effect at home. Cut into wedges and topped with seasonal vegetables, it becomes the perfect dish for sharing.

Sicilian Watermelon Pudding (p. 295)

This fun and unique seasonal dessert was such a treat for us. Made with fresh watermelon juice thickened into a silky pudding, it’s lightly sweet with a hint of cinnamon. Watermelon is hydrating and rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant linked to heart health. Our son especially loved sipping on the extra watermelon juice during prep, which made the whole experience even more joyful.

Garlicky Tomato Sauce (pp. 308–309) with Pici (p. 153)

The essence of cucina povera, this dish brings together fresh hand-rolled, eggless pasta with a sauce of ripe tomatoes, plenty of garlic, olive oil, and fresh basil. Humble ingredients become something truly nourishing, with tomatoes providing lycopene and vitamin C to support heart and immune health, and garlic offering natural antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory benefits. When fresh tomatoes aren’t in season, we’ve found that jarred tomato passata makes a wonderful substitute. The cookbook also includes a comforting cacio e pepe version made simply with pecorino romano cheese and black pepper (as featured on the book cover).

1. Piedmontese roasted pepper & tuna rolls. 2.Tuscan chickpea cake with grilled eggplant 3. Tuscan chickpea cake crisping up in the pizza oven 4. Sicilian watermelon pudding 5. Pici all’aglione 6. Pici rolling near Chiusi in Fall 2024

Let’s Reflect

I’d love to hear what catches your eye from this menu and how you might bring these recipes into your own kitchen this month. Whether you cook along with us or simply read and reflect, I invite you to pause with a few gentle questions:

How does the spirit of cucina povera, making the most of what you have, resonate in your own kitchen right now?

What foods from this season feel most nourishing to you, body and soul?

Is there a simple recipe, memory, or tradition that reminds you of the beauty of enough?

One of my favorite parts of Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club is the chance to sit down with the authors themselves and hear the stories behind the recipes. This month, I had a beautiful conversation with Giulia Scarpaleggia about the traditions of cucina povera, the rhythms of seasonal cooking, and how food keeps us connected to place and memory.

Giulia shared how she learned to cook from her grandmother and mother in Tuscany, then deepened her understanding during the pandemic through research, vintage cookbooks, and conversations with friends across Italy. She spoke about the joy of seasonal eating, from eggplants, peppers, and tomatoes in the summer to grapes at harvest time, and how teaching her daughter to notice these cycles has brought mindfulness and connection into daily life.

We also talked through some of this month’s recipes, including her tips for mastering the crusty chickpea cake and the simple beauty of pasta with garlicky tomato sauce. And of course, we laughed about how certain dishes hold powerful memories, from Sunday family meals to the humble bowl of pappa al pomodoro that tells the story of both resourcefulness and comfort.

The conversation is available in two parts: a preview for free subscribers and the full-length kitchen session for paid members. However you choose to join, I hope it gives you a deeper sense of the heart behind this cookbook and the generosity Giulia brings to her teaching.

Listen here!

You can also explore past episodes or subscribe to the series through the Kitchen Conversations Directory on Substack.

In Closing

This seasonal cookbook club is always about more than the recipes. It is about the stories, the people, and the connections we make around the table. Thank you for cooking along, for reflecting, and for being part of this community.

I will be announcing next month’s book in next week’s newsletter, and I can’t wait to share it with you. (Here’s a tiny hint: if you love celebrating vegetables in all their colorful, versatile glory, you’ll be especially delighted with this beloved midwestern author and chef!)

Until next time, may your kitchen be a place of joy, creativity, and enough.

