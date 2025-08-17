Kitchen Conversation #6: Cucina Povera with Giulia Scarpaleggia

This is the sixth in my Kitchen Conversations series - audio notes from my home kitchen where I share reflections on food as care, seasonal nourishment, and invite you into the slow rhythm of seasonal living.

This month, I’m featuring Cucina Povera by Tuscan food writer and cooking teacher

, a cookbook that celebrates the humble, abundant beauty of making the most of what you have. August feels like the perfect season for this book, when gardens and markets are overflowing with peppers, tomatoes, and eggplants, and the spirit of enough feels especially alive.

In this special episode, Giulia joins me for a thoughtful and generous conversation about the traditions of cucina povera, how food keeps us connected to place and memory, and the joy of seasonal eating. She shares stories of learning from her grandmother and mother in Tuscany, the ways research and community deepened her knowledge during the pandemic, and what it means to pass on this rhythm of cooking and noticing the seasons to her own daughter.

Together, we explore the beauty of simplicity, from mastering a crusty chickpea cake to

savoring the sweetness of summer tomatoes, and how these dishes tell stories of resilience, resourcefulness, and joy.

Whether you’re listening while you cook or while you rest, I hope this conversation leaves you feeling nourished, inspired, and reminded of the beauty of enough.

Find our full Savor the Seasons August 2025 Cookbook Club post — including featured recipes from Cucina Povera — right here: