Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This month, I’m sharing our June Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick, Vegetable Literacy by Deborah Madison.

Hello friends,

This is the season when gardens and market tables seem to change almost overnight. Bundles of herbs spill from baskets, greens threaten to bolt if left unattended for too long, and every trip to the farmers market feels a bit like a botany lesson. Oh how I love this time of year!

Long before I was teaching about dietary diversity, discussing phytonutrients with patients, or encouraging people to aim for thirty different plant foods each week in support of their microbiome, I was simply trying to understand vegetables more deeply. I sensed there were relationships hiding beneath the surface of the garden and the kitchen, but I did not yet have the language for them.

Deborah Madison gave me that language.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

About Vegetable Literacy

First published in 2013, Vegetable Literacy sits somewhere between cookbook, field guide, and botanical education. Rather than organizing recipes by season, meal, or cooking method, James Beard Award-winning chef and author Deborah Madison structures the book around plant families, inviting readers to understand vegetables not as isolated ingredients but as members of larger botanical communities.

Once you discover that carrots, parsley, fennel, dill, and coriander all belong to the Apiaceae family, or that mustard greens, radishes, and turnips share a place within the Brassicas, the market table begins to look different.

This book played a meaningful role in my own early self-study of food as medicine. Looking back, I suspect it helped shape not only the cook I would become, but the physician as well. Long before I was speaking about microbiomes, phytonutrients, or dietary diversity, Deborah Madison (among many others such as Abra Berens, Amy Thielen, Amy Chaplin, etc.), taught me to think in seasons rather than isolated nutrients and in relationships rather than ingredients. Learning to grow my own food took those lessons to the next level, and for that I am truly grateful.

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What’s on the Menu

Rhubarb-Raspberry Compote (pg. 111)

With my delayed publishing schedule, this recipe happened to arrive at exactly the right moment, as the first wild raspberries began to ripen just as the final stalks of rhubarb were winding down for the season. It features a lightly spiced syrup of clove and orange in which the rhubarb is gently poached before being folded back into the raspberries at the end to retain some shape and texture. I cut the sweetener back quite a bit, as I love the bright tartness of both fruits, and will be spooning this over chia pudding all week, though it would be equally at home atop a yogurt bowl or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Between the fiber of the rhubarb and the polyphenol-rich raspberries, it feels like a wonderful reminder that some of the most nourishing foods are also among the most seasonal.

Sautéed Mustard Greens with Garlic and Peanuts (pg. 130)

I really enjoyed this preparation for mustard greens, which we made using greens and garlic scapes from our own garden and cooked on the Blackstone. The combination of garlic and tamari brought richness and savoriness while still allowing the greens to retain some of their characteristic peppery, almost wasabi-like flavor. Like many members of the brassica family, mustard greens are rich in glucosinolates and other phytonutrients, making these bold greens every bit as nourishing as they are flavorful.

First-of-the-Season Fingerling Potatoes with Fines Herbes (pgs. 178-179)

It's still a little early for our own first-of-the-season potatoes here in Upper Michigan, so we sourced these from the co-op while waiting another week or two for ours to be ready. After a quick parboil, we finished them on the Blackstone and tossed them with fines herbes, the classic French blend of parsley, chives, tarragon, and chervil. Lacking chervil in the garden this year, we substituted thyme and leaned a bit more heavily on the tarragon, which paired beautifully with the potatoes. Potatoes provide fiber, potassium, vitamin C, and one of my favorite nutrients to talk about: resistant starch, especially when cooked and cooled prior to eating.

Roasted Asparagus with Chopped Egg, Torn Bread, and Red Wine Vinegar (pg. 273)

We're a bit beyond asparagus season by the time this newsletter is reaching your inbox, but I've been wanting to try this recipe for quite some time and it felt worth the wait. We topped ours with eggs and sourdough from our neighbors at Troemner Farm, whose adorable farmstand sits just down the road from us. Asparagus happens to be a wonderful source of folate, fiber, and prebiotic compounds that help support a healthy microbiome.

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Let’s Reflect

Vegetable Literacy invites us to think in plant families rather than individual ingredients. Did you discover any botanical relationships that surprised you or changed the way you think about vegetables?

Deborah Madison’s recipes encourage cooking from patterns and intuition rather than strict instructions. Do you tend to cook from recipes, from instinct, or somewhere in between? Has that changed over time?

Has there ever been a book, teacher, or experience that fundamentally changed the way you see food or cooking?

If you find yourself cooking from Vegetable Literacy this month, please share what you made in the comments or reply to this email. I always love hearing from you!

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In Closing

As always, I would love to hear what you’re making this month and what is finding its way onto your tables and into your gardens. I’ll announce our next Cookbook Club selection in next week's newsletter, and we'll be savoring it together as a combined July and August read, allowing ourselves a little extra time to enjoy the fullness of the summer season.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

New here? Welcome! I’m so glad you found your way here. This newsletter is growing into a beautiful community rooted in seasonal rhythms, nourishing food, and thoughtful connection. You can explore past Kitchen Conversations and Cookbook Club features in the archives, and I hope you’ll join us at the table as we cook our way through the seasons this year.

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