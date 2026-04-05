Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

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Human Systems's avatar
Human Systems
19h

Hey — I came across your writing and really liked how you think.

I’m exploring something similar from a different angle — writing about human behavior through a system design lens (like debugging internal patterns).

Just started publishing on Substack. If you ever get a moment to read, I’d genuinely value your perspective.

Also happy to support your work — feels like there’s an interesting overlap here.

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