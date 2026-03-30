Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This month, I’m sharing our March Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick, “Mind, Body, Spirit, Food” by trained chef, recipe developer, and food writer, Nicki Sizemore.

Hello friends,

The community of food writers I continue to meet here on Substack is one of my favorite things about this work, and it keeps reinforcing something I already suspected: food people really are the best people. I connected with Nicki Sizemore through Substack, and when her book arrived I knew immediately it belonged in the cookbook club. She writes and cooks at the intersection of nourishment and presence, which is a place I return to again and again in my own practice and what I hope people take away from participating in this seasonal cookbook club.

I’ve been recommending her book to patients, not just for the recipes, though those are genuinely delicious, but for what it asks of us before the knife even meets the cutting board.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Socca Flatbread Pizza - spring edition. March 2026.

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About Mind, Body, Spirit, Food

Mind, Body, Spirit, Food arrived from a place of burnout. About six years ago, Nicki was in the thick of it: two young kids, a career built on teaching people how to get dinner on the table efficiently, and a body that was sending clear signals that something needed to change. Indigestion, chronic stress, and a kitchen that had started to feel like something to get through rather than somewhere to actually be. She had a morning meditation practice, but as she described it to me, everything from that practice would “go out the window” the moment she stepped into the kitchen and the urgency of the evening took over.

So she started simply. Before she began cooking, she took two deep breaths. That was the whole intervention. She didn't know anything about the nervous system at the time, but she was doing exactly what it needed: shifting from a sympathetic fight-or-flight state toward something more balanced. Those two breaths became a pause, and the pause began to change how cooking felt. From there, she started paying attention to her senses, expressing gratitude before she cooked rather than only before she ate, and eventually setting a quiet intention for how she wanted to feel by the time she sat down to the table. What she didn't anticipate was also becoming a better cook in the process. When you're grounded and actually present, she told me, you can tend to a recipe instead of trying to conquer it. You notice when something is starting to burn, you taste as you go, you move at a pace that matches the moment. Presence, it turns out, is a kitchen skill.

The book she wrote reflects that discovery. Alongside over fifty gluten-free recipes, each one is paired with what Nicki calls the “BESTT practice”: breathe, engage your senses, set an intention, and thank your food and your body. The intention piece is where she says the real shifts happen, a single word or phrase that guides how you want to feel as you cook. It could be something as simple as I will slow down or I will look for beauty, and you come back to it as you move through the recipe, nudging yourself gently toward that state. Every recipe in the book also comes with two variations, which is itself a philosophy in Nicki's kitchen: she wants us to tap into our intuition, work with what we have, and eventually take a technique and make it entirely our own. The whole book is structured as an invitation rather than a set of instructions. You can take it or leave it on any given evening, but when you come back to it, things begin to change.

What’s on the Menu

Here are the seasonal dishes we're featuring from Mind, Body, Spirit, Food this month. I chose recipes that feel right for this transitional moment: warming enough for the tail end of winter, light enough to welcome spring. Each one comes with two variations, which is itself a philosophy in Nicki's kitchen.

Roasted Beet Salad (pg. 60–63) Nicki came to beets late in life, and this is the salad that converted her. The beets roast slowly with olive oil, rosemary, and garlic until they're deeply fragrant, and then a splash of vinegar brightens them and takes the edge off their earthiness in a way that really changes the whole character of the dish. Spread over arugula on a platter, one version gets a tahini-mint dressing with Mediterranean warmth and the other a creamy citrus-avocado dressing with goat cheese. We opted for the citrus version and used a blood orange, which made for the prettiest pink dressing, and a mix of red and golden beets that made the platter absolutely beautiful. Both are finished with maple nuts made from pecans and walnuts that sweet-savory crunch. Beets are rich in folate, dietary nitrates that support vascular health, and betalain antioxidants that give them that stunning deep color.

Brothy Beans and Greens (pg. 100–103) Pantry staples, about twenty minutes, and a bowl that genuinely nourishes. Canned beans cook with aromatics until the greens melt into the broth, and then you take it in whatever direction sounds good: Italian, topped with pesto and fresh ricotta alongside crusty bread, or in a curry direction with mango chutney and a little yogurt on top. We used a yellow eye bean from Rancho Gordo, cooked in the Instant Pot ahead of time, though you could absolutely use canned on a weeknight. Swiss chard was our spring green of choice, and we finished the Italian version with a good jarred pesto. Nicki mentioned in our conversation that this is the dish that “got her kids to love greens”, which says everything you need to know. One of my favorite bowls of brothy beans and greens is from Farm Table in Traverse City, a must stop if you're ever visiting the area, and this recipe captures that same spirit beautifully.

Creamy Green Pasta (pg. 122–125) Kale or broccoli blanched right in the pasta water, then blended into a verdant, creamy sauce, silky in a high-speed blender and more pesto-like in a food processor. With spring on my mind and an intention to bring more greens to the table, this one caught my attention right away, and honestly Nicki's broccoli version was new to me. I've seen plenty of green pasta made with kale, but never broccoli, and I was curious. We used our Vitamix and the sauce came out beautifully creamy, and I'm happy to report the whole family loved it. A genuinely accessible way to move more greens into the rotation, and one that's already made it into our regular weeknight lineup.

Socca Flatbread Pizza (pg. 218–219) Chickpea flour, water, and olive oil poured into a ripping hot cast iron pan, where it crisps up golden on the bottom and slides out like a flatbread pizza base, naturally gluten-free and high in plant-based protein. If you made the chicken and dumplings from earlier this winter, you may still have chickpea flour in your pantry, which makes this one even easier to pull together. We went with a spring green version: a pesto base topped with arugula, thinly sliced crisp white turnip, shallots, castelvetrano olives, and dollops of goat cheese. It was as beautiful as it was delicious. This is a recipe we return to all year long, making it in the cast iron skillet through the colder months and moving it to the pizza oven during peak garden season when there's no shortage of fresh toppings to pile on.

1. Roasted Beet Salad 2. Brothy Beans and Greens 3. Creamy Green Pasta 4. Socca Flatbread Pizza

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Let’s Reflect

Is there a time when you’ve noticed your state of mind affecting how cooking felt, or even how the food tasted? What was happening, and what shifted?

Nicki describes intentional cooking as a doorway toward more intuitive eating — a way of drawing lines of connection back to yourself before trying to listen to what your body actually wants. Does that thread resonate with your own experience in the kitchen?

If you were to set a single intention the next time you cooked, just one word or phrase for how you’d like to feel by the time you sat down to eat, what would it be?

If you find yourself cooking from Mind, Body, Spirit, Food this month, I hope you'll share your experience in the comments below or respond to this email. I always love hearing how these books come to life in your kitchens.

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Kitchen Conversation with Nicki Sizemore

In this conversation, Nicki shares the full arc of her relationship with food, from a Midwest childhood always drawn to the kitchen, through a complicated chapter in her twenties, to culinary school, a long career in recipe development, and eventually the kitchen burnout that became the quiet genesis of this book. What began as two deep breaths before cooking grew into the “BESTT practice” at the heart of Mind, Body, Spirit, Food: breathe, engage your senses, set an intention, and thank your food and your body. We talk about why the intention piece is where the real shifts happen, and about something she didn’t expect at all, that all of these practices also simply make you a better cook.

We also explore the difference between intentional and intuitive eating, and why Nicki sees the former as a doorway into the latter. Nicki walks us through the March recipes we’re featuring in the cookbook club, sharing tips and stories behind each one, and we close with the spring table she would set if we were all gathered together. When asked what she'd want everyone to feel at that table, Nicki described it as sacred, by which she meant not anything lofty or religious, just meaningful. Light the candles, say a few words of gratitude, honor the fact that these moments of connection matter. I absolutely love that!

You can also explore past episodes or subscribe to the series through the Kitchen Conversations Directory on Substack.

In Closing

As we move into this early spring season, I hope you’ll try one of these recipes and bring just a little of that intention with you into the kitchen. Notice the smell of the garlic softening in olive oil, the color of that blood orange dressing, the brightness of the green pasta sauce. The season is shifting, and the kitchen is a beautiful place to meet it.

Thank you for gathering here again this month. I’ll be sharing more seasonal reflections and our April cookbook club pick soon.

Until next time, may your kitchen be a place of presence, nourishment, and the quiet joy of cooking with intention.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

New here? Welcome! I’m so glad you found your way here. This newsletter is growing into a beautiful community rooted in seasonal rhythms, nourishing food, and thoughtful connection. You can explore past Kitchen Conversations and Cookbook Club features in the archives, and I hope you’ll join us at the table as we cook our way through the seasons this year.

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