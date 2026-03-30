Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

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Christina Cardy, DNP's avatar
Christina Cardy, DNP
6d

These recipes look soooo delicious! 🤤

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3 replies by Michelle Seguin MD and others
Annie Fenn, MD's avatar
Annie Fenn, MD
7dEdited

Michelle--thank you for introducing me to Nicki's beautiful food! I will definitely be checking out her book and Substack. And her podcast! xoxo Annie

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