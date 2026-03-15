Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

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Ellen Kornmehl MD's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD
4d

I’ve received your lovely note and book- grateful for this lovely surprise. Looking forward to exploring all the recipes

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Eva Kolenko's avatar
Eva Kolenko
5d

beautiful post! Thanks for including me!

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