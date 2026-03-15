Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week, we're dreaming ahead to the garden season with a look at what I'm growing this year. Annual memberships are 10% off through the end of March!

Hello friends,

This may be hard for some to believe, but I’m writing to you from the middle of another (possibly historic) blizzard. The entire Upper Peninsula of Michigan is under a blizzard warning for the next couple of days, and meteorologists are drawing comparisons to the infamous winter of ‘78-’79. We’ve crested 300 inches of snow for the season, and to break the all-time seasonal record, we’d need to reach 390 inches. It’s possible…anything’s possible…

In order to spare you (and myself) yet another post about snow, we'll dream together about the garden season ahead. Warm tea in hand, surrounded by seed packets and a stack of cookbooks I pulled from my collection this afternoon. There are worse ways to spend a St. Patrick's Day (storm).

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

A colorful harvest from the farmacy. August 2025. Oskar, MI. PC: Lily Venable

If you've been thinking about joining the paid community, March is a lovely time to join. Annual memberships are 10% off through the end of the month. Your support makes this work possible.

10% off Annual memberships in March!

What I’m growing this year

Every spring, I approach the garden with the same organizing questions: what do we want to eat, and how do we want to grow?

When considering these questions, color is my primary guide, and it’s not purely aesthetic. The pigments that make a carrot purple or a spinach burgundy-red are phytonutrients, plant compounds with real biological activity including anthocyanins, carotenoids, chlorophylls, and betalains. Different colors indicate different compounds, which means different effects in the body. Growing for color is, in a quiet way, growing for diversity in the most literal sense.

This year’s list leans into that principle. Rainbow carrots are family favorite, and I love this blend from MIgardener for its striking range from “lunar white” to “cosmic purple”. Scarlet kale will return for another season; it’s productive from July through the first hard frost and only gets more beautiful (and sweeter) as temperatures drop. Spring Blush peas and orange Swiss chard round out the mid-season palette, and Indigo Pear Drop tomatoes, a deep indigo-shouldered pear-shaped variety, are new to me this year and will be so fun to eat straight off the vine.

Seed packets and cookbooks. Garden dreaming in progress. March 2026.

Three varieties I’m especially curious about this season:

Beaujolais Spinach is a French heirloom I first heard about from a great aunt who overwinters it in her hoophouse in lower Michigan. The deep burgundy-red leaves and stems are stunning, and it’s known for exceptional cold tolerance. I wrote a little about it back in January, and this is the season I find out whether an early spring seeding in zone 5b is realistic or optimistic. Gardening, after all, requires both.

Strawberry Spinach (Chenopodium capitatumis) is an heirloom dual-purpose plant I came across while browsing and simply could not resist. The first line of the description sold me: "This ancient plant was re-discovered growing at old monasteries and is popular in Europe." It produces edible leaves in spring and bright red berry clusters later in the season, each tasting mildly sweet, and it's an unusual plant with deep historical roots that checks every box: new-to-me, colorful, and entirely curious.

Ianto’s Return Fava Bean is an heirloom variety I found through Adaptive Seeds (who’s tagline is Bringing Back Biodiversity) with a lovely backstory. I've had good luck with fava beans the last couple of seasons, and the crimson flowered broad beans pictured in Mark Diacono’s A Year at Otter Farm inspired me to seek out varieties beyond traditional green. This blend features "tan, yellow, purple, lavender-tan to almost black beans," and I already have two recipes calling my name: the broad bean hummus smeared on farmstand sourdough with fresh chèvre as pictured in A Year at Otter Farm, and this fava bean pesto shared by Lolly Martyn and judy witts francini that I bookmarked for just this occasion.

I have to admit that today’s planning isn’t purely snow day puttering, either. We begin indoor sowing next week, which means the dining room is about to transform: racks go up, grow lights come on, and trays of seedlings will fill every available surface before eventually migrating to the south-facing sunporch for their last stretch of indoor growing. They’ll stay there until around Memorial Day weekend, when the risk of a late frost finally feels behind us and we move everything out to the garden.

There is something a little bittersweet about this particular seed starting season. It will be the last time we do this in our current home, a space that has served us well through many growing seasons. When we move into the home we've been building on our property, we'll be starting a new chapter entirely. In the building process, we created intentional spaces for seed starting there, and we're already dreaming about a heated greenhouse powered by a wood boiler and a kitchen (teaching) garden visible from my office/studio. More on all of that as it unfolds…

Borage, beans, and scarlet kale. The garden we're dreaming about from inside a blizzard. August 2025. PC: Lily Venable

If you're looking for more intentional gardening inspiration, Rachel Hardacre and Eva Kolenko at On the Acre recently wrote about the top ten plants they’re growing for food photography this season. Beautiful round-up, you’ll notice we have an affinity for edible flowers. Be sure to check it out!

Leave a comment

The Books on the Table

Part of the inspiration for this letter came from a recent exchange with fellow physician and Substack friend Ellen Kornmehl MD about growing Costata Romanesco zucchini specifically for zucchini carpaccio, a dish from Amy Thielen’s Company that has earned a permanent place in my late summer kitchen.

That conversation sent me to my home library today, and I landed on Diacono’s A Year at Otter Farm, The Chef’s Garden by Farmer Lee Jones, and Vegetable Literacy by Deborah Madison, three books I return to when I want to think about varieties with intention rather than grow by habit. All three books include “varieties to know” (often heirloom) along with their seasonal recipes. I also grabbed Ballymaloe Seasons for the fun of following along with The Doctors Apron , a fellow family physician now training at the Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland, whose food as medicine journey I wrote about in January.

One more book that will surely inspire in the garden and kitchen will be joining this stack very soon: Vegetables the Italian Way by Giulia Scarpaleggia. As Kitchen Conversations listeners will know, Amy, Giulia, and Mark have been guests this past year, and spending time with their books is a natural extension of those insightful conversations.

Blizzard day companions. Books, seeds, and Legos. March 2026.

And then there was Elizabeth David, for good measure. Summer Cooking felt like the very best balm for a March blizzard, a reminder of what's to come and the gifts of seasonal cooking (and eating).

"The cooking of the summer months should be thought of in terms of young vegetables which are in season, of quickly cooked fish, grilled or fried, or cold, of cold chicken, cold beef, lamb, game, simple, freshly made salads and fruit... My object in writing this book has been to provide recipes for just such dishes, with emphasis on two aspects of cookery which are increasingly disregarded: the suitability of certain foods to certain times of the year, and the pleasure of eating the vegetables, fruits, poultry, meat or fish which is in season, therefore at its best, most plentiful, and cheapest."

Leave a comment

In Closing

The storm is still going, and we're all getting a little winter weary at this point. But this is the time of year when the garden lives most vividly in the imagination, still possible, still full of everything we intend to grow (and learn).

In May, I’ll be bringing some of these ideas into a collaborative workshop with the Blood Sugar Method community, exploring how gardening can serve as a practical tool for expanding dietary diversity and supporting metabolic health. If that’s a conversation that resonates with you, please register with the link above.

Until then: stay warm, dream big, and know that gardening season is on its way.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If this letter resonates, I’d be grateful if you liked it or shared it with a friend. And if you’ve been considering joining the paid community, annual memberships are still 10% off through the end of March. Prices will be increasing in April.

10% off Annual Memberships in March!

Here are my most recent Substack sharings: