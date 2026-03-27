Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This month's A Piece of My Mind column is filled with what I've been reading, listening to, practicing, and drinking my way through this season. Annual newsletter memberships are 10% off through the end of March!

Hello friends,

This letter is coming to you a little later than usual this week, fresh off an impromptu getaway to kick off spring break. We didn’t exactly escape the snow this year, but all for good reason. The house build is on the home stretch, and spending the weekend hammering out the final details was its own kind of celebration. Hooray!

You may notice I’m sharing this month’s A Piece of My Mind column a little early to make room for something I’m so excited about. Our March cookbook feature is coming very soon. I had the loveliest conversation with our featured cookbook author, Nicki Sizemore, today and I can’t wait to share it with you.

But first, a few things I’ve been reading, listening to, practicing, and drinking my way through this month.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

The Georgia coast in bloom. Throwback to March 2025.

If you've been thinking about joining the paid community, March is a lovely time to join. Annual newsletter memberships are 10% off through the end of the month. Your support makes this work possible.

10% off Annual memberships in March!

Welcome to this space, where I share quick updates on what I’m learning, doing, and loving as we move through each month together. As the newsletter has evolved, this section has become a reader favorite and a playful nod to the beloved JAMA series, which explores the joys, challenges, and hidden truths of practicing medicine. While inspired by those stories, my version leans into the lighter side, celebrating the small, meaningful moments and practices that shape our everyday lives.

What I’m looking forward to reading:

I have been eagerly anticipating the August release of Medicine for All People by my friend and fellow food-as-medicine physician Dr. Geeta Maker-Clark. Dr. Geeta is an integrative family physician, educator, and activist whose work sits at the intersection of culture, food traditions, and health equity. Her belief that every person comes from a rich lineage of medicinal foods resonates deeply with me, and this book promises to be a natural extension of that conviction.

She happens to be speaking at the Institute for Functional Medicine’s Annual International Conference (AIC) in San Diego this May, and I cannot wait to hear her in person. Consider this your early summer reading recommendation!

What I’m listening to

Annie Fenn, MD recently launched the Brain Health Kitchen podcast, and it is already a wonderful addition to my rotation. Her latest episode features Tommy Wood, BM BCh (MD), PhD , physician and a neuroscientist whose research focuses on brain health across the lifespan. A patient had just mentioned Dr. Wood’s work in clinic this week, and here he is turning up on my speakers on the drive home. I’m a fan of serendipity! Really looking forward to catching up on the full episode this weekend. Thank you and congratulations, Annie!

What I’m practicing

Earlier this month I completed a 40-day nervous system and limbic retraining course through Primal Trust. This is actually a program I often recommend to patients who are looking for deeper nervous system support, particularly in the setting of complex chronic conditions and trauma history. It felt like the right time to explore it for myself.

I found the videos, the science, and the practices to be genuinely insightful, not just for my clinical work but for my own habits and patterns as well. One mantra has become something I return to often: be here now. It's a simple phrase, but an anchor when my mind starts to spiral. I even had it placed on a metal bracelet as a gentle daily reminder.

What I’m drinking

Spring has me reaching for green juice again. While we were away for the weekend, we stumbled upon Bona Fide Juicery in Green Bay and were delighted by their offerings including cold pressed juices, smoothies, and smoothie bowls. If you find yourself passing through, it is worth a stop.

For those who prefer to juice at home, I have loved my Hurom slow juicer (it’s pricey, but has been worth the investment). My approach is to keep the fruit minimal and lean heavily on vegetables and greens, with a generous amount of ginger and citrus to brighten things up. This keeps the glycemic load down compared to fruit-forward juices, which is something worth considering if blood sugar balance is a priority for you.

And if you find yourself with a pile of leftover pulp, don’t toss it. It can be composted, of course, but it also makes a wonderful addition to fiber-rich pulp crackers. A simple recipe is linked here!

Enlightenment found in Bona Fide Juicery in Green Bay, WI. March 2026.

What I’m learning

The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology released updated lipid guidelines earlier this month, and there are several changes worth knowing about. The new recommendations emphasize earlier risk assessment, more personalized treatment, and expanded testing that includes markers like lipoprotein(a) and apolipoprotein B. These are measurements that can reveal cardiovascular risk that standard cholesterol panels simply miss.

At Root, we have been routinely checking these markers for our members for several years now, so it is gratifying to see this approach becoming standard practice. The science has been there for a while. It’s good to see the guidelines catching up.

If you have been curious about this type of testing but haven't been able to access it, Root members can order their own labs directly. All lab results are reviewed by a physician, and you have the option to schedule a visit to go over your results with a Root physician (like me) or share them with your own primary care provider.

If you'd like to learn more about the updated guidelines, I've linked a great overview and the latest risk calculator introduced in the guidelines below.

Updated Cholesterol Guideline Shifts Focus to Lifelong Prevention from NYU Langone Health

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A reminder that our March pick is Mind, Body, Spirit, Food by Nicki Sizemore. View the cookbook club guide below for featured recipes and more, and watch for our full cookbook feature and Kitchen Conversation coming very soon!

Paid subscribers, keep an eye on your inbox for a special poll to choose our April book as a reader’s choice!

Here’s what we’re cooking from this month:

March 2026

Cookbook: Mind, Body, Spirit, Food by Nicki Sizemore

March 2026 Cookbook Club Guide 148KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you’re new to the cookbook club, you can learn more about how it works and browse our full directory of past books and features here. Whether you cook along each month or simply read for inspiration, you are warmly welcome at the table.

As always, thank you for being here. I love hearing from you, whether it's a topic you'd like to see covered, a book you think I'd love, or just a note to say hello. Wishing you a warm welcome into this new season.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If this letter resonates, I’d be grateful if you liked it or shared it with a friend. And if you’ve been considering joining the paid community, annual newsletter memberships are still 10% off through the end of March. Prices will be increasing in April.

10% off Annual Memberships in March!

Here are my most recent Substack sharings: