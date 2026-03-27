Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

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Kalee Tilli's avatar
Kalee Tilli
Mar 29

So much great info here❤️. Thank you. I'm looking for to checking out the podcast and Nicki's book! I'm also intrigued by the 40 day nervous and limbic system course and Medicine for all People when it comes out! So much to look forward to!

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Annie Fenn, MD's avatar
Annie Fenn, MD
Mar 29

Happy spring Michelle! And thanks so much for checking out the podcast. Tommy is a national treasure and I learned much from him in our conversation.

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