Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Giovanna S.'s avatar
Giovanna S.
5dEdited

I’m Italian and there are some American holidays I always forget, or at least I don’t make any special meal plans for them. But my Californian husband (who’s part Filipino) is taking care of it. I think lumpia, bbq and .. well, I did make parmigiana, and gelato with figs and walnuts, so I guess we’ll throw that in :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
Rachel Riggs's avatar
Rachel Riggs
6d

Looking forward to this kitchen conversation!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michelle Seguin MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture