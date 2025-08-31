Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week, I’m sharing a special announcement for the Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club. Our September pick is one of my most beloved and well-used cookbooks. I hope you’ll join me this month, cook along if you feel inspired, and savor the seasons with our community.

Hello friends,

As I mentioned in my recent garden round-up, it has been such a good bean year. Those sturdy plants have been offering up their tender gifts while quietly enriching the soil with nitrogen. This weekend I found myself riffing on one of Amy Thielen’s braised collards with smoky tomato recipes, folding in those stewed garden beans, and the result was nothing short of pure comfort.

What about you? I’d love to hear what’s on your Labor Day weekend table. Let me know in the comments below!

I’m writing to you on this special Sunday because I ran out of room in last week’s newsletter, a good problem to have when there is simply so much to share. Which brings me to the part I’ve been looking forward to most: announcing our September pick for the Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club. I hope you’ll join me in the kitchen this month as we cook from this beautiful book.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

I’m absolutely delighted to share that our September pick is Ruffage by

. This choice feels especially close to my heart. Abra is a fellow Michigander and earlier this year I had the joy of visiting and dining at Granor Farm, where she serves as executive chef. You can read about that magical experience

. Along with cooking from

, I’ll be sharing a special

with Abra. We’ll talk about her approach to vegetables, her roots here in Michigan, and the inspirations that shape her work at

.

Ruffage

Ruffage is truly one of my most beloved and well-used cookbooks. Its pages are sauce-stained and dog-eared from years of cooking. Abra’s approach is both practical and deeply inspiring, transforming humble vegetables into dishes that are as nourishing as they are beautiful. Each chapter is organized around a single vegetable, offering storage tips, preparation methods, and creative variations that make you see familiar ingredients with fresh eyes.

This is the kind of book that doesn’t just sit prettily on the shelf. It lives in the kitchen, guiding everyday meals and sparking new ideas. Whether you’re tending your own garden, shopping at the farmer’s market, or picking up produce from the grocery store, you’ll find a place for Ruffage at your table.

Here’s what we’ll be cooking from in September:

September 2025

Cookbook: Ruffage by

If you’re new to the cookbook club, you can learn more about how it works and browse our full directory of past books and features here. Whether you cook along each month or simply read for inspiration, you are warmly welcome at the table.

Honorable Mention

I was recently featured in

as “

.” I’m honored they highlighted this space for its focus on seasonal cooking and living. It feels like such a gift to share with a wider circle of kindred spirits.

Read the feature here:

In Closing

As we enjoy this long holiday weekend, I hope you find a little space for rest, good food, and the people you love. I’m looking forward to cooking together from Ruffage in the weeks ahead and welcoming the gentle transition into fall right alongside you.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If you enjoyed this letter, I’d love it if you gave it a like or passed it along to a friend. Each share helps the Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club grow into a curious, joyful community of seasonal cooks, and I’m so grateful you’re here at the table with me.

