Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week, I’m sharing a special garden round-up, a photo-filled reflection on the season’s harvests, blossoms, and lessons. I hope you’ll enjoy this look back and maybe find echoes of your own garden season too.

Hello friends,

Last week I had the wonderful opportunity to work with a local food photographer. It was a little out of my comfort zone, but something I’ve been wanting to do for a while. Maybe it is one small step toward that first book I dream of writing. When the album arrived, I realized they captured more than beans, blossoms, and herbs. They captured the love I feel every time I step into the garden and the way the garden loves me back. So I thought I would share a round-up through the lens of what I’m learning, loving, and making in the garden this year. I hope you enjoy it, and I would love to hear about your garden season too.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

My seasonal table. August 2025. Oskar, MI.

A Piece of My Mind

Welcome to this space, where I share quick updates on what I’m learning, doing, and loving as we close out each month together. As the newsletter has evolved, this section has become a reader favorite and a playful nod to the beloved JAMA series, which explores the joys, challenges, and hidden truths of practicing medicine. While inspired by those stories, my version leans into the lighter side, celebrating the small, meaningful moments and practices that shape our everyday lives.

What I’m Gathering:

There’s something grounding about gathering with my hands. Each herb and bean felt like a piece of myself being returned. Healing begins in the act of tending, in slowing down to touch, gather, and receive.

What I’m Eating:

What struck me most this season was the color. I love growing and eating the rainbow, not only for its beauty on the plate but also for the way each color carries unique gifts for our health. Trusting the garden meant I always had enough, and always had a spectrum of nourishment before me.

What I’m Noticing:

Tiny blue stars of borage are easy to miss but worth pausing for. Their presence teaches me to look more closely. Small, fleeting things can hold the deepest medicine.

What I’m Practicing:

This posture of bending low to harvest beans has become its own kind of meditation. Time in the garden lowers stress and restores balance. It’s therapy, hidden in plain sight.

Garden Note: Bush style Italian Romano Beans

What I’m Loving:

Flowers dancing in the breeze, feeding pollinators, brightening my heart. They are joy and function intertwined. In the garden, beauty and utility belong together.

What I’m Waiting On:

Every squash blossom is a promise of comfort meals to come. Their timing asks me to be patient. Nature’s pace is slower than mine and wiser.

What I’m Celebrating

After eight years I completed my Herbal Medicine for Women course. This was a commitment I made to myself to deepen my understanding of plants, to learn how to use them in daily life, to grow them with care, and to honor my relationship with the native plants on our land. I chipped away at it in pockets of time as life evolved and our family grew. Along the way, my love for this work and for the garden grew too.

What I’m Remembering

This season was not perfect, but it was whole. Looking back through these images, I see the beauty I nearly overlooked. Perspective softens self-criticism and reveals abundance. What a gift it is to see your own artistry reflected through the eyes of another artist, and to remember that it is within each and every one of us.

Leave a comment

As I look back through these photos, I realize how often I call a season “just okay” when in truth it is so much more. The garden has a way of showing me what I cannot always see in the moment: the joy, the beauty, the abundance. Sometimes we need that mirror held up to remind us of the love we have sown.

I am grateful for this season, imperfect as it was, and for the chance to share it with you. I would love to hear what your garden gave you this year, whether in food, in flowers, or in lessons that surprised you along the way.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If this garden round-up resonated with you, I would love if you gave it a like or shared it with a friend. This newsletter continues to grow into a beautiful community rooted in seasonal rhythms, nourishing food, and thoughtful connection. I am so grateful you are here.

Share Michelle Seguin MD

A quick note: I ran out of room in this newsletter, but I’ll be back on Sunday morning with a special feature announcing the next title for the September Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club. I can’t wait to share it with you!

Here are my most recent Substack sharings:

The contents of this newsletter are for informational purposes only and are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This newsletter does not constitute a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.