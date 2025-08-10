Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Bollinger's avatar
Beth Bollinger
4h

such a beautiful and inspiring roundup!🧡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
Lauren Kretzer's avatar
Lauren Kretzer
5h

Thank you for including me! ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michelle Seguin MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture