This summer, more than most, has felt like a mix of the familiar and the unexpected. For this week's letter, I'm trying something a little different, this seasonal summer roundup gathered from fellow Substack writers and readers. Think of it as a small bundle of inspiration for your heart, hands, and home, with ideas to savor in the garden, the kitchen, and beyond.

A garden harvest that contains multitudes. August 2025.

Seasonal Summer Round-Up

Earlier this week, I put out a call to my fellow writers and readers here on Substack, asking what’s been inspiring them this summer. Below you’ll find their responses, along with a few I’ve tucked away myself. This is a roundup of ten favorites, a mix of garden wisdom, kitchen creativity, and reflections on living well with the seasons. Happy reading (and harvesting, cooking, & eating)!

A light and refreshing summer dish that pairs delicate dill salmon with crispy patatas bravas. Rich in healthy fats, it’s a simple way to nourish both heart and palate. It reminds me of one of our favorite tapas from a trip to Alicante, Spain. Take me back!

A gorgeous photo collage of homemade goodness, from vibrant garden vegetables to something sweet for dessert. Christina’s meal prep captures the beauty of cooking with what’s in season. I want to make everything here!

A fun, practical guide to packing the perfect plant-based picnic spread, complete with fresh ideas for poolside snacking. Light, portable, and meant for sharing al fresco.

A rustic tart that lets summer tomatoes shine, layered with fresh herbs, mozzarella, and sun-dried tomatoes for a burst of Mediterranean flavor. Simple, flexible, and perfect for making again and again while the tomatoes are at their peak. Homegrown heirloom tomato galettes are always on my late summer must-make list.

Through the lens of a summer sunflower in her garden, Lior reflects on the hidden complexity of flowers in the compositae family and the beauty that emerges when many come together as one. A gentle reminder of the strength and meaning we find in community.

A beautiful photo collage bursting with color from golden cantaloupe, deep orange nectarines, and sun-bright sungold tomatoes, all nestled around creamy burrata. It’s my kind of August palette on a plate.

A simple, striking photo note celebrating the hardiness of echinacea and fennel, two plants that seem to thrive no matter what the weather brings. I’ve observed the same resilience in my own zone 5B garden.

I bookmarked this recipe earlier in the year, knowing I’d want it when our sungolds came on in the garden. Slowly cooked down, they become a bright, flavorful sauce that’s just as good over pasta as it is straight from the pan. I’m planning to make ours with Lake Superior whitefish, but for now I’m still waiting on those sungolds.

A quiet moment from my garden with first year bee balm in full bloom, true to form, calling us home. Stay tuned for a full garden recap at the end of the month!

A sweet note featuring a window box of edible landscaping with rainbow-bright Swiss chard, lively pollinators, and glimpses of the Maine coast. Paired with recipes like Golden Chai and Summer Squash Morning Muffins and Minted Feta Watermelon Salad, it’s a taste of summer in postcard form. Truth be told, Ellen inspired me to create this roundup because I’ve enjoyed her Maine adventures so much.

Photo generously shared by Ellen Kornmehl MD

I’d love to hear from you! Share your own summer inspirations in the comments, whether it’s a favorite Substack read, a recipe you’re cooking, or a moment from the garden. Let’s keep the circle of ideas growing!

