Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren Kretzer's avatar
Lauren Kretzer
2d

Congrats! I love your newsletter and always look forward to getting them in my inbox.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Michelle Seguin MD and others
Christina Cardy, DNP's avatar
Christina Cardy, DNP
2d

Congratulations Michelle! Our holiday hosting collaboration was such a treat.

I always love your photos from home of the garden and the landscape. ♥️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michelle Seguin MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture