Hello friends,

I'm writing to you from our dining room table again, the same spot where I've watched the snow pile as the months go by. We’ve crested 250+ inches after this week’s storms (yes, there were multiple, haha) and I have no doubt this will be a 300+ inch season. With that in mind, February in Upper Michigan calls in a particular kind of patience. The garden sleeps under a blanket of snow. The seed packets are in a basket on the counter. And in between patient visits and early morning writing, I've been filling this month with small experiments: a new creative practice, a collaboration that made my heart full, and a new read I can't wait to begin.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

The garden sleeps. February 2026. Oskar, MI.

Welcome to this space, where I share quick updates on what I’m learning, doing, and loving as we move through each month together. As the newsletter has evolved, this section has become a reader favorite and a playful nod to the beloved JAMA series, which explores the joys, challenges, and hidden truths of practicing medicine. While inspired by those stories, my version leans into the lighter side, celebrating the small, meaningful moments and practices that shape our everyday lives.

What I'm making:

You may remember the chicken and dumplings recipe I shared back in January, the one with chickpea flour dumplings and a broth packed with winter vegetables. I was delighted when Annie Fenn, MD of Brain Health Kitchen reached out to include it in her Comforting Stews series. Annie is a physician, brilliant food & health writer, and kindred spirit in the food as medicine space. She made a few adaptations, including swapping yogurt for kefir, and reducing the size for a true small batch recipe. Thank you, Annie, for this opportunity. It’s always a joy to be in community with you!

What I'm practicing:

Earlier this month, I sat down with a black marker and a blank sheet of paper and made what I can only describe as a beautiful mess. This was neurographic art, a meditative drawing practice introduced to me by my mentor and friend, Siri Chand Khalsa MD MS. Developed in 2014 by Pavel Piskarev, the technique is rooted in the idea that drawing can help us process and transform difficult emotions. You begin by making flowing, organic lines without overthinking, then go back and round out every sharp intersection where lines cross. That softening is the heart of the practice: those intersections represent points of tension or conflict, and the act of smoothing them is both symbolic and, proponents believe, genuinely neurological.

Surprisingly, what emerges feels almost intentional. There is something genuinely therapeutic about surrendering to a line that goes wherever it wants to go, no agenda, no outcome, just the marker moving across the page. This is a practice I’m looking forward to embracing from the comfort of our front porch come spring. If you try it, I’d love to see what you make. Here’s a tutorial that may be helpful.

What I'm reading next:

I’ve been following Michael Pollan’s work for nearly two decades. When I taught an undergraduate course on current health issues, In Defense of Food was required reading and the documentary a classroom staple. So I was quick to pre-order his newest, A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness, releasing February 24th. After The Omnivore’s Dilemma, How to Change Your Mind, and This Is Your Mind on Plants, he has turned his lens fully inward: what is consciousness, where does it come from, and why does it feel like something to be alive? What draws me to this book is where it ends up: not just in the neuroscience lab, but in conversations with philosophers, Buddhist monks, and plant neurobiologists. I suspect this one will find its way into future letters.

What's growing (in theory):

A former student reached out recently with exciting news: she’s finishing residency, stepping into attending life, and wants to start a raised bed garden. Another doctor-gardener in the making, and it genuinely made my day. I pointed her toward the Square Foot Gardening method as a starting point. Mel Bartholomew’s approach is perfect for beginners: small footprint, high yield, no tilling, manageable for a busy schedule. It’s how many of my patients have started, too.

I’m also sharing this because I have something coming for you this spring. I’ll be offering a collaborative workshop in May on gardening for dietary diversity. Whether you have raised beds or a single pot on a balcony, there will be something in it for you. More details very soon!

What I'm keeping on my radar for next year:

We were out of town this February during the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). I came across it through Hannah Valino of Greening My World who shared that she’d recently installed a BirdBuddy feeder and has been delighted by the visitors it’s captured.

Her note was a perfect invitation: the GBBC runs just four days each February, this year February 13 through 16, and all it takes is fifteen minutes, patience, and keen eyes and ears. It’s a global citizen science event organized by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society, and every count submitted helps scientists track bird populations just before spring migration begins.

It's already on my calendar for February 2027. If you participated this year, I'd love to hear what you saw.

Our March cookbook club pick is Mind, Body, Spirit, Food by Nicki Sizemore. Nicki is a recipe developer, culinary educator, and cookbook author who has done something I don’t often see: built a book that treats the kitchen as a place of practice, not just production. Over 50 naturally gluten-free recipes are paired with simple rituals and embodiment practices that invite you to slow down and cook with a little more presence. She calls it intentional cooking, and it’s not about achieving some perfect meditative state while dinner is on the stove. It’s about reframing something we do every day as an act of self-care, creativity, and gratitude.

This felt like a natural fit for March. As we begin the long lean toward spring, there’s something right about a cookbook that asks us to pay attention to what we’re doing (and feeling) in the kitchen, not just what we’re making.

Here’s what we’ll be cooking from in March:

March 2026

Cookbook: Mind, Body, Spirit, Food by Nicki Sizemore

March 2026 Cookbook Club Guide 148KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you’re new to the cookbook club, you can learn more about how it works and browse our full directory of past books and features here. Whether you cook along each month or simply read for inspiration, you are warmly welcome at the table.

Cookbook Giveaway Winner!!

Congratulations to Ellen Kornmehl MD, our winner of Sour Cherries and Sunflowers by Anastasia Zolotarev! Thank you to everyone who commented and restacked, and a warm thank you again to Anastasia for her generosity in gifting a copy to this community. Ellen, I'll be in touch! :)

Thank you for being here and for sharing this space with me. As the days continue to lengthen, may your days be filled with good light, warm kitchens, and the joy of planning for the seasons ahead.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

