A Year of Seasonal Living: The Complete Collection
Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. As many new readers have joined this past year, I wanted to create a directory of everything we’ve explored together. I’ve also included polls at the end to help guide where we go next.
I’m writing to you from our dining room table this morning, coffee in hand, candle lit. The first real snowfall is covering the rooftops and grass, and the first seed catalog of the season just arrived (Pinetree Garden Seeds, in case you’re interested).
As we’ve had many new readers join this community over the past year, I thought it might be helpful to create a directory. A place to explore what we’ve built together and what this newsletter has become. This is a living document I’ll continue adding to as we move forward, organized by theme, so you can find what speaks to you most.
I’ve also included some polls at the end. As I’m continuing to find my voice and shape where we go next, I want you to be part of that conversation. I’d love to hear from you!
Seasonal Essays / Field Notes
Observations from a year of paying attention. Field notes on presence, transformation, and what it means to live close to the land. If you’re looking for the heart of this newsletter, start here.
From Garden to Stillness: Finding Calm and Gratitude in Winter’s Transition
A Thread of Winter: On Knitting, Compassion, and the Quiet Return of Light
The Slow Work of Transformation: What the River Beneath the Ice Can Teach Us About Change
Where the Marsh Meets Spring: Lessons on Permission, Emergence, and Becoming
Begin Again: A reflection on beginner’s mind, slow growth, and the early days of spring
A Year of Paying Attention: Reflections on presence, practice, and the seasons ahead
Auroras, Apple Butter, and Other Lessons in Presence: Field notes from the start of fall
Gardening
Garden round-ups, practical tips, and reflections on what it means to grow food from a doctor-gardener.
Growing Rainbows: Tips for increasing your dietary diversity through gardening
From Seed-to-Stem: A primer on whole plant cooking (& eating) for the home gardener
Ripening: What the garden taught me about turning forty and trusting my own timing
A Summer Roundup: Inspiration from the Garden, Kitchen, and Beyond
After the Frost: What survives, what sweetens, and what I found in the archives
Cookbook Club
Cooking through the seasons together. Monthly cookbook features and the whole-food based meals we’ve shared across the year. Join us at the table anytime!
Coming Soon: Seasonal Cookbook Club! (Launching in January 2025)
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #1: “True Food” by Andrew Weil MD
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #2: “My New Roots” by Sarah Britton
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #3: “Salad Seasons” by Sheela Prakash
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #4: “One: Pot, Pan, Planet” by Anna Jones
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #5: “Feel Good Food” by Jeanine Donofrio
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #6: The Brain Health Kitchen by Dr. Annie Fenn
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #7: “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables “by Joshua McFadden
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club # 8: “Cucina Povera” by Giulia Scarpaleggia
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #9: “Ruffage” by Abra Berens
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #10: “In Good Health” by Rachel Riggs
Kitchen Conversations
Audio features including deeper conversations with the authors behind the books and cook-alongs from my home kitchen. Philosophy, practice, and what it really means to nourish.
Kitchen Conversations #3: Cooking Along with One - Pot, Pan, Planet
Kitchen Conversation #5: A Brain-Healthy Life with Dr. Annie Fenn
Kitchen Conversation #6: Cucina Povera with Giulia Scarpaleggia
Living Well with the Seasons
Where clinical training meets seasonal living. Evidence-based explorations of how we heal, change, and care for ourselves and one another.
Fire & Ice: Exploring the health benefits of thermal stress (sauna)
Whole Food Kitchen: Let’s talk pantry staples and how joy can be a powerful motivator for change
Harvesting Gratitude: Nourishing Body and Spirit Through Seasonal Eating
What Makes a Diet Anti-Inflammatory: How Traditional Diets and Modern Science Align for Health
The Science of Social Connection: How Food & Community Nourish Us
Growing Together: How Dietary Diversity Strengthens Our Health & Communities
How We Heal Ourselves & the Earth — Together: What if caring for our health is inseparable from caring for the earth?
How We Really Change: The science of habits, seasonal systems, and the small shifts that make change stick
Picking Polyphenols: The Science and Soul of Summer’s Sweetest Medicine
Recipes
Seasonal, whole food recipes from my kitchen and beyond. Simple, nourishing meals that celebrate what’s growing now.
Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club #10: “In Good Health” by Rachel Riggs (with 2 bonus recipes)
Travel
Notes from the road and lessons in slow living. What I’ve learned about place, food, and presence beyond home.
La Dolce Vita: Lessons in Slow Living from the Tuscan Countryside
June Gently: Notes from San Diego, the garden, and the quiet places in between
A Piece of My Mind
Monthly curated finds and seasonal inspiration. What I’m reading, learning, and exploring as the seasons turn.
Thank you for being here. For reading, cooking, growing, and paying attention alongside me.
