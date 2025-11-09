Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. As many new readers have joined this past year, I wanted to create a directory of everything we’ve explored together. I’ve also included polls at the end to help guide where we go next.

Hello friends,

I’m writing to you from our dining room table this morning, coffee in hand, candle lit. The first real snowfall is covering the rooftops and grass, and the first seed catalog of the season just arrived (Pinetree Garden Seeds, in case you’re interested).

As we’ve had many new readers join this community over the past year, I thought it might be helpful to create a directory. A place to explore what we’ve built together and what this newsletter has become. This is a living document I’ll continue adding to as we move forward, organized by theme, so you can find what speaks to you most.

I’ve also included some polls at the end. As I’m continuing to find my voice and shape where we go next, I want you to be part of that conversation. I’d love to hear from you!

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Where we’ve walked this year. November 2025. Oskar, MI.

Seasonal Essays / Field Notes

Observations from a year of paying attention. Field notes on presence, transformation, and what it means to live close to the land. If you’re looking for the heart of this newsletter, start here.

Gardening

Garden round-ups, practical tips, and reflections on what it means to grow food from a doctor-gardener.

Cookbook Club

Cooking through the seasons together. Monthly cookbook features and the whole-food based meals we’ve shared across the year. Join us at the table anytime!

Kitchen Conversations

Audio features including deeper conversations with the authors behind the books and cook-alongs from my home kitchen. Philosophy, practice, and what it really means to nourish.

Living Well with the Seasons

Where clinical training meets seasonal living. Evidence-based explorations of how we heal, change, and care for ourselves and one another.

Recipes

Seasonal, whole food recipes from my kitchen and beyond. Simple, nourishing meals that celebrate what’s growing now.

Travel

Notes from the road and lessons in slow living. What I’ve learned about place, food, and presence beyond home.

A Piece of My Mind

Monthly curated finds and seasonal inspiration. What I’m reading, learning, and exploring as the seasons turn.

Polls

Your voice matters! I’d love to know what resonates most with you. These brief polls will help me understand how you engage with this newsletter and what you’d like to see more of. Thank you for being part of this growing community.

Have other thoughts or feedback? Leave a comment below or reply to this email. I read every message and would love to hear from you.

Leave a comment

When we move into our home in the spring, I’m looking forward to even more ways to share from my studio space and on the land. Dream with me: live workshops in the garden, seasonal gatherings around the table, cook-alongs from the kitchen, etc. I’d love to know what calls to you.

Thank you for being here. For reading, cooking, growing, and paying attention alongside me.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

Share

P.S. If this directory is helpful, I’d be grateful if you clicked the heart or shared it with a friend. This newsletter and our seasonal cookbook club are growing into such a thoughtful community, rooted in seasonal living, nourishing food, and genuine connection.

The contents of this newsletter are for informational purposes only and are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This newsletter does not constitute a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.