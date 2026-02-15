Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I'm Dr. Michelle, and I'm so glad you're here. This month, I'm sharing our February Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick, "Sour Cherries & Sunflowers" by Anastasia Zolotarev. This beautiful book celebrates the rich culinary traditions of Ukraine and Eastern Europe. Plus, we are offering a free book giveaway to one lucky reader!

Hello friends,

February brings us deeper into winter here in Upper Michigan, and I can’t think of a better companion than Anastasia Zolotarev’s Sour Cherries & Sunflowers. I connected with Anastasia through Substack, and her writing immediately resonated with me. The way she weaves together family memory, seasonality, and the deep pull of food traditions felt like finding a kindred spirit. This book and our conversation were one of those moments where I am profoundly grateful for the ways that food brings people together. That's good medicine!

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Chicken and Potato Dill Stew

About Sour Cherries & Sunflowers

Sour Cherries & Sunflowers is a book about belonging. Anastasia was born in Belarus and spent her early childhood in eastern Ukraine before her family migrated to Australia. She describes those first years in vivid sensory fragments: the color of sunflowers at her grandparents’ dacha, the contrasts between seasons, the smells of food and produce that each season brought. When her family arrived in Brisbane and later Sydney, they found themselves in a place with none of their food culture. And so they did what families do: they began to recreate it. They made their own ferments, dumplings, and soups. On weekends, the Eastern European diaspora community gathered. Families from Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus, Ukraine, cooking and eating together, connecting the life they’d known with the life they were building.

The book itself emerged from a pivotal trip back to Ukraine after Anastasia’s time on MasterChef Australia. Walking through the markets of Kyiv, she felt all of those early sensory memories come rushing back. As she describes it, everything felt “so familiar, yet so distant.” That tension between closeness and distance became the seed for the book, a years-long project of sitting down with family and friends, learning the recipes not just through watching but through doing, and honoring what it feels like to live between two places at once.

The recipes reflect a cuisine shaped by necessity and ingenuity. During the Soviet era, families were given small plots, dachas, where they grew food collectively in times of shortage. Neighbors shared seeds, observed what thrived each season, and adapted accordingly. Anastasia describes walking through her grandmother’s dacha neighborhood and seeing mounds of garlic drying outside every house, or watching neighbors trade notes on which varieties were most resilient that year. This communal, place-based growing tradition runs through the book, informing everything from the eggplant ikra to the preserved sour cherries.

Photo library of foraged fruit, dried garlic, and ferments generously provided by Anastasia Zolotarev

What’s on the Menu

Here are the seasonal dishes we’re featuring from Sour Cherries & Sunflowers this month. I wanted our selections to capture the essence of the book: buckwheat, rye, dill, mushrooms, root vegetables, the staple ingredients that are so characteristic of this cuisine. You’ll notice a beautiful range: earthy, grounding soups and stews alongside pops of vibrancy from preserved fruits and vegetable spreads.

Mixed Mushroom and Buckwheat Soup (page 130) In our Kitchen Conversation, Anastasia encouraged us to experiment with whatever mushrooms we have available, whether from the supermarket, a farmers’ market, or your own foraging basket if you’re experienced. The book features it with pine mushrooms, a local wild variety in Australia, but the recipe is beautifully adaptable. We used brown button mushrooms and cut into quarters. Mushrooms are rich in B vitamins, selenium, and beta-glucans that support immune function, while buckwheat provides a nutty, earthy base with complete protein and fiber.

Chicken and Potato Dill Stew (page 136) This is one of those recipes that is deceptively simple, yet so satisfying. The potato starch naturally thickens the chicken broth into a silky stew, and then a generous handful of fresh dill and cracked black pepper to finish the dish. Dill is used throughout Eastern European cooking as that vibrant, uplifting finishing touch, and it does exactly that here. I mentioned to my husband that we need more dill (much more dill) in the garden this year for this very reason.

Rye Bread Topped 3 Ways (pages 158–161) Rye bread serves as the canvas here for three distinct toppings: eggplant ikra (a spread Anastasia’s grandmother made from the glut of eggplants in her dacha garden and often pressure-canned for winter preservation), a beetroot-prune-walnut salad, and a mushroom dip. Together, they create a beautiful trio: earthy, vibrant, and flavorful. Anastasia also shared a wonderful tip: if you can find adjuka, a fermented pepper sauce available at Slavic or Georgian stores (or from the recipe in this book), stir some into the eggplant ikra for extra heat.

Chocolate Buckwheat Cake with Sour Cherry Sauce (page 192), perfect for Valentine’s Day. We had to include something with sour cherries, given the book’s title, and this cake is a stunner. Anastasia describes it as earthy and not too sweet, with the buckwheat lending a gorgeous depth to the chocolate (and makes it gluten-free). During our conversation, Anastasia shared a memory of visiting her grandmother in winter just before the pandemic. A friend opened a jar of preserved sour cherries at the end of a meal, and it was like a burst of summer in the middle of snow. That’s the tradition here: preserving the vibrancy of one season to brighten another. It has me thinking about the sour Montmorency cherry trees in our orchard and how I can’t wait to preserve some of our own for such an occasion.

Let’s Reflect

What food traditions from your family or culture do you find yourself returning to, especially in winter?

Is there a dish that feels like an “elixir of life” to you (as Anastasia described Borscht in her heritage)? What makes it feel that way?

Anastasia describes the tension of wanting to integrate into a new place while also staying connected to home. How does food help bridge that space in your own life or in the lives of people you love?

If you find yourself cooking from “Sour Cherries & Sunflowers” this month, I hope you’ll share your experience in the comments below or respond to this email. I always love hearing how these books come to life in your kitchens.

Reader Feature:

Thank you to Kalee Tilli for reading and cooking along with us this month! Look at this vibrant cabbage and cranberry slaw from the book! That's what the cookbook club is all about. Use it as inspiration. And then, make it yours!

Kitchen Conversation with Anastasia Zolotarev

One of my favorite parts of this cookbook club is the chance to sit down with authors and hear the stories behind their recipes. In this month’s Kitchen Conversation, Anastasia takes us through the chapters of her food story, from early childhood in Ukraine surrounded by the vibrant colors of sunflowers and seasonal contrasts, to migrating to Australia and watching her family rebuild their food culture from scratch, to the pivotal return trip to Ukraine that planted the seed for this book.

What emerged most powerfully in our conversation is how food becomes the thread that connects us to where we come from, even across vast distances. Anastasia describes the women in her family, her mother and her grandmothers, as the keepers of this tradition, each of them using seasonal rhythms and sensory memory to stay rooted. For example, her grandmother saving tomato seeds in a tiny apartment and carrying seedlings across town to plant in a garden.

We also talk about the dacha tradition, how Soviet-era garden plots became spaces of community, resilience, and shared knowledge. Anastasia paints a vivid picture of walking through her grandmother’s neighborhood and seeing the whole community moving through the season together. It’s a portrait of food culture as community culture, and it resonates deeply with the seed-saving and sharing traditions we practice here in the Upper Peninsula. So much of what she described, from across the world, felt like home. Food truly is a conduit for connection!

A dacha garden - Photo by Anastasia Zolotarev

This conversation is warm, vivid, and full of the kind of sensory storytelling that makes you feel like you’re sitting at someone’s kitchen table. Grab your favorite cup of tea and settle in for this one!

You can also explore past episodes or subscribe to the series through the Kitchen Conversations Directory on Substack.

In Closing

Anastasia describes borscht as an “elixir of life”: grounding from the root vegetables, uplifting from the vibrant beetroot and fresh herbs. I think that phrase captures something larger about this book and this cuisine. What might look like limitation from the outside was, in practice, deeply abundant. Neighbors sharing seeds and trading growing notes. Families preserving jars of sour cherries in summer to open at a winter table. Generations gathering in dacha gardens under an indigo sky. These recipes carry that abundance forward. They remind us that the richest food traditions grow from care, connection, and attention to what the season offers.

This month, as you cook through these winter recipes, notice the contrast: the earthy browns of buckwheat and mushroom alongside the vibrant pinks of beetroot and sour cherry. Let that interplay of grounding and uplifting carry you through the last stretch of winter.

Thank you for gathering here again this month. I’ll be sharing more seasonal reflections and our March cookbook club pick soon.

Until next time, may your kitchen be a place of warmth, connection, and the deep nourishment that comes from cooking with roots, both the kind you eat and the kind you carry.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. Cookbook Giveaway!

Anastasia has graciously offered to give away a copy of Sour Cherries & Sunflowers to our community! One lucky winner will be chosen at random and announced in next week’s newsletter on February 22nd.

Here’s how to enter:

Comment on this post = 1 entry

Restack this post = 5 entries

Must be in the U.S. to enter (my apologies to our international friends!)

Good luck, and thank you, Anastasia, for this generous gift to our community.

This newsletter is growing into a beautiful community rooted in seasonal rhythms, nourishing food, and thoughtful connection. You can explore past Kitchen Conversations and Cookbook Club features in the archives, and I hope you'll join us at the table as we cook our way through the seasons this year.

