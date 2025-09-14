Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Eric Samuelson
3d

I love everything about this from the apple tasting to trying to discover what these apples are. I can't wait to hear the results.

2 replies by Michelle Seguin MD and others
Ellen Kornmehl MD
4d

I am gearing up for my favorite apple, the winy, sappy Macoun fleetingly available mid September to October. Thank you so much for highlighting my recipe. The air is crisp, and I’ll be getting out that Honey and Oats cake and making a batch of apple butter. Many other apple uses you’ve given me for inspiration.

2 replies by Michelle Seguin MD and others
10 more comments...

