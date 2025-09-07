Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week I find myself reflecting on nearly a year of weekly writing in this space and sharing more about the shift in direction for the newsletter. I think you’ll love where we’re headed!

Hello friends,

As September settles in, I find myself reflecting on nearly a year of showing up here each week. What began as a practice in consistency has become something deeper: the simple but profound act of paying attention.

Inspired by other writers such as Margaret Renkl (Comfort of Crows),

(

),

(

), and our great aunt Betsy Erickson (

), I feel a shift in how I want to share with you. I’ve come to see that the most meaningful medicine I can offer in this space and with my voice is

. It is in showing what it truly looks like to

to live in step with the seasons, to embody the integration rather than simply discuss it.

presencelearnI’m living (and learning) right alongside you.

Moving forward, I want my writing to follow where the seasons lead me. Notes from the land where we are building and will soon call home. Recipes that grow out of what we are tending and gathering. Honest observations of what unfolds when a physician practices medicine shaped by place, the turning of the seasons, and the pull of the heart.

Thank you for walking this path with me. I’d love to hear how this sits with you.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

A river runs through it…and through this season of my life. Oskar, MI. September 2025

From the Seasonal Logbook

This logbook grew from a surprising place: years of hospital rounds. Those early mornings, moving from room to room, observing, documenting, watching for patterns that might reveal what the body needed as well as signs of healing. Without realizing it, I began carrying that same careful noticing to the garden and landscape around our property. The parallels are uncanny.

Just like a SOAP note (subjective, objective, assessment, plan), each entry has taken on its own rhythm. I begin with the morning’s vital signs: time, temperature, weather, etc. Then I record what I see from wherever I am writing: the shifts in energy within myself and the land, the season’s teachings, reflections on timing. Sometimes clinical connections surface naturally. More and more, as I close I find myself asking: what kind of person am I becoming through this practice of noticing?

Here is a glimpse from this past week’s logbook…

August 30th

Temperature: 46°F at dawn, clear skies. Cold enough to see my breath mixing with steam from my coffee cup as I walk the path to the cabin. The air carries that particular clarity that comes when summer starts to remember it will not last forever.

The geese overhead caught me completely off guard. Their honking pulled an involuntary “oh no” from somewhere deep in my chest before my mind could catch up. It feels too soon. But there they were, writing their intentions across the morning sky in perfect formation, following instincts older than my sense of proper timing.

With the brush cut back from our family visit earlier this month, I can see the stream in full view now. No longer hidden behind August’s thick growth but running clear and visible. My six-year-old has been catching brook trout on his own. Small hands learning to read the water, to be patient, to celebrate the flash of speckled sides in shallow pools. It truly amazes me.

The hints of orange in the treetops are not imagination. Sweet September, bittersweet September, is gathering itself around the corner. My favorite month here, when everything feels possible and precious at once. My son returns to school next week, these lazy afternoon hours by the water soon becoming memory.

Who I'm becoming: Someone learning to trust the rhythms I can't control, even when they surprise me with their timing. Someone watching a child learn to fish while geese write departure across morning skies, understanding that we're all following currents larger than ourselves.

September 1st

Temperature: High 40s at dawn, cool enough that the heavy dew feels like practice for the frost ahead.

Sitting at the camper table, I watch the sunrise move through the small river valley. There is a light that belongs only to early September, the way it catches each fold and curve of the hillside. Golden against green, the whole valley glowing as if it knows something I am still learning. The shift is coming.

I was invited to join a “morning pages” writing group with other female physicians. A daily commitment for the month of September. Two things I have been drawn to with surprising consistency lately: movement (through evening walks) and writing (through morning pages). Yet I am craving more flow in both: less grinding through, more letting the current carry me. Perhaps September is asking me to find the flow within consistency, the way this light flows along hillside ripples while following the same storied path each morning.

Who I'm becoming: Someone learning that discipline and flow are not opposites. Perhaps they are two ways of saying yes to the same current.

September 6th

Temperature: 47°F at dawn. Finally a break in the rain. Low gray clouds blowing out now, making way for patches of sunshine and blue sky to start the weekend.

Still buzzing from my Kitchen Conversation yesterday and the dinner it inspired. When garlicky tomato soup came up in conversation, I knew exactly what this cold rain (even flurries just a bit north of here) called for. I started with a head of homegrown hardneck garlic, confitted slowly in warmed olive oil until soft and oh so sweet. The softened cloves went into a Dutch oven along with a knob of hot butter and garden thyme sprigs to form the base of the soup.

Even in the rain last night, I pulled on my jacket and muck boots to gather what we needed: turnips pulled from wet sandy soil, thyme sprigs snipped from the sprawling shrub near the garden gate. As I walked back to the camper with veg in hand, I could not help but notice how harvesting in the rain makes the gratitude more profound.

To finish the soup, I added strained tomato passata, water, and sea salt, then let it simmer while I turned the garlic-infused oil into a simple mustard vinaigrette. The salad came together with turnips sliced thin, garden greens, carrots, pistachios, and apples from our heirloom trees (we think they’re Gravenstein). Fresh goat cheese from our weekly milk share scattered on top. Meanwhile, my husband grilled cheese on the Blackstone: Finnish limpu with caraway, aged sharp cheddar, and fermented dills. The soup blended smooth and finished with a bit of cream.

Who I'm becoming: Someone who steps into the rain when the soup (and salad) call for turnips. Someone learning that the willingness to step into the rain for what nourishes us is its own kind of medicine.

1. Morning pages from the cabin. 2. Speckled sides of a brook trout. 3. Garlicky tomato soup supper

Leave a comment

In Closing

It is not lost on me that this community has now grown to more than a thousand readers, spanning nearly every state and over forty countries. That reality is humbling, and I am so grateful for your presence here as we continue to grow together. In the coming weeks, I will be updating my About page and sharing more about the exciting direction of this newsletter. Rest assured, the seasonal Cookbook Club is here to stay—and I am delighted to share that we already have titles and guest authors lined up for the rest of the year!

As I reflect on what this past year of writing has taught me, I’d love to hear from you: what has this newsletter meant to you? Have there been particular posts, recipes, or reflections that stayed with you? Your stories help me shape where we go next.

Leave a comment

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If you enjoyed this letter, I’d love if you gave it a like or passed it along to a friend. Each share helps this community grow. Thank you for being part of this journey with me.

Here are my most recent Substack sharings:

The contents of this newsletter are for informational purposes only and are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This newsletter does not constitute a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.