Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

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Claudia Byers's avatar
Claudia Byers
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Thank you, Michelle. I have been reading a lot of your posts this morning and realized I needed to be a paid subscriber. You triggered my interests and growing knowledge in the field of nutrition and health. I upgraded and then this post came right after. Would you allow an adjustment on the account? You sure give me a lot of food for thought. No pun intended. 😁

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