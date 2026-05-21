Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week, a special mid-week note: a recap of the Growing Together workshop, my first e-book for paid subscribers, and a spring membership sale through the end of May.

Hello friends,

A special mid-week letter to share something that grew directly out of yesterday’s workshop, and to welcome the newest members of this community.

To those of you joining us from the Blood Sugar Method community — welcome!

We gathered yesterday for a wonderful conversation about gardening, dietary diversity, and seasonal eating. It was a great turnout with growers from across the United States and the United Kingdom, spanning zones 3 through 6. I’ve heard from a few of you already and how it inspired you to get your hands in the soil this season.

A warm thank you to Beth Bollinger and Anja Lee Hall for the invitation and for building a community so genuinely curious about this intersection of food, health, and growing together.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Tulips, daffodils, and chard starts on the sunporch. May 2026.

Introducing: Growing Together — the e-book

This topic has been near and dear to my heart for a long time. It runs through my clinical work, my research, and the way I tend my own garden. When the opportunity came to teach alongside Beth's community, it inspired me to create my first e-book, and I am eager to share it with you here.

Growing Together: Expanding Dietary Diversity Through Your Garden and Kitchen

This 26-page guide covers:

Why dietary diversity is one of the most powerful levers we have for metabolic health and gut microbiome support

How to eat with the seasons, with a late spring and early summer produce guide

Five low-barrier entry points for expanding dietary diversity

A windowsill garden guide for anyone looking to get started

My Garden Green Sauce recipe — the versatile herb sauce I use all season long

A curated resources page with the seed companies, books, and tools I actually use

A 30 Plants Weekly Tracker

If you were at the workshop, think of this as everything we covered, written down and ready to keep. If you missed it, this is a complete introduction to the ideas we explored together.

Paid Subscribers: Access your E-Book download below! Download your E-Book here!

A peek at what is currently living in my sunporch. Cold hardy starts are ready for transplanting this weekend!

A spring membership invitation

If you have been reading here as a free subscriber and have been curious about becoming a paid member, this week feels like the right moment to extend an invitation.

Through the end of May, annual memberships are 20% off!

Paid membership includes:

Access to the full archive of 60+ essays, cookbook club features, and clinical insights

Seasonal workshops throughout the year (next workshop will be in August)

Downloadable resources (like this e-book)

Narrated essays to listen to while you cook or walk

Substack Chat, where the community conversation lives

Early access to announcements about retreats, events, and projects

Join our growing community of gardeners, home cooks, and seasonal eaters who believe that the path toward health is wider, more colorful, and more curious than we have been taught to expect! Join at 20% off - Spring Membership Sale Note: Please use this button to receive discount for upgrade to paid subscription

In Closing

Thank you for being part of this community, however long you have been here. The workshop reminded me of something I find myself returning to often in this work: that the most reliable path toward health is also, almost always, the most generous one. More plants, more color, more curiosity, more connection.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If you know a grower, a gardener, or someone just getting curious about what to plant this season, this letter is worth passing along.

Refer a friend

Work With Me If you’re curious about working together clinically, I see patients through Root Functional Medicine, a telemedicine practice specializing in personalized lifestyle and functional medicine. I’m currently licensed in Michigan and 28 additional states, so there’s a good chance I can see you wherever you are. You can learn more and inquire about availability here.

Here are my most recent Substack sharings: