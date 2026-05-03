Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This month's A Piece of My Mind is filled with what I've been watching, cooking, adoring, and looking forward to as we settle into spring.

Hello friends,

May is here and I'm writing the first letter to you from the front porch of our new home. We're on the home stretch (quite literally) with finishing work on the interior. Around the property, the crocuses bloomed on April 25th and this morning brought the first morel mushroom spotting of the season. I track these small phenological markers the way some people track the stock market. They are how I know where I am in the year. As promised, here is the monthly installment of what I've been watching, cooking, adoring, and looking forward to as we settle into spring.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

The crocuses at 47°N. April 25th, right on schedule.

Welcome to this space, where I share quick updates on what I’m learning, doing, and loving as we move through each month together. As the newsletter has evolved, this section has become a reader favorite and a playful nod to the beloved JAMA series, which explores the joys, challenges, and hidden truths of practicing medicine. While inspired by those stories, my version leans into the lighter side, celebrating the small, meaningful moments and practices that shape our everyday lives.

What I’m watching

Have you seen This Is a Gardening Show on Netflix yet? It released on Earth Day and was the perfect way to unwind on a rainy Friday night. Hosted by comedian and actor Zach Galifianakis, a hobbyist gardener of 25 years himself, the six-part series takes his signature deadpan humor into apple orchards, tomato farms, forests, and cornfields, with farmers, foragers, food historians, and a wonderful cast of curious elementary schoolers along for the ride. The goal, as Galifianakis frames it, is simple and urgent: help families understand where their food comes from and reconnect younger generations with the natural world. It is funny and warm and, underneath the comedy, genuinely inspiring. Laughter (and food) are good medicine!

What I’m cooking

Bowl season is in full swing at our house, and lately the base has been Kaizen low-carb rice from Arash Hashemi. Made from lupini beans, it cooks up in about six minutes, carries 20 grams of protein and only 6 grams of net carbs per serving, and it holds up beautifully underneath whatever I'm piling on top. My bowl of choice is inspired by Caroline Chambers sesame-soy poke bowls over on her Substack. I cube the salmon, let it marinate for 15 to 20 minutes in a sesame-soy mixture, bake it at 400 F for 8 to 10 minutes, then assemble with the cooked Kaizen rice, vegetables (cucumbers, napa cabbage, shredded carrots, edamame, pickled ginger - soon garden radishes), and a drizzle of sriracha mayo.

What I adore

A good pair of binoculars is one of those tools that can change the way you see the world, and with Mother's Day coming up, I want to put these on your radar as a gift worth giving (hint-hint). My first pair came to me in 2014 as a residency graduation gift, and I used them all through our celebratory road trip out West — Glacier, the Grand Tetons, the North Cascades, the Olympic Peninsula. They have been with me ever since. The Bushnell H2O 10x42 are waterproof, fully accessible for all-around use whether you're birding, on the water, or simply watching the light change over a ridgeline, and they make a genuinely thoughtful gift for anyone who loves being outside.

What’s on my book stack

My first summer read in the new house is going to be The Hive Agreements by the founders of the Bee Sisterhood. We keep bees, and I never tire of marveling at their instincts and behaviors. The precision, the collaboration, the way the whole colony moves as one living thing: it is endlessly fascinating. What draws me to this book is that it takes that wisdom and turns it toward us, toward the question of how we belong to one another, how we create lives that are sustainable rather than depleting, how we remember that we are stronger together than we are apart. I am saving it for a slow morning on the porch with a cup of coffee in my favorite mug.

What I’m looking forward to

As a reminder, this month I'll be speaking at my first workshop of the year, and the topic and the community could not feel more aligned with everything we talk about here. On May 20th, I'll be joining Beth Bollinger and the Blood Sugar Method community for a collaborative workshop on seasonal eating, dietary diversity, and garden-to-table approaches to metabolic health. Beth recently featured me in a lovely conversation over on her Substack, Nest Wellness, and it was a perfect fit for an Earth Day release.

This event is open to all, and I would love to see you there.

Register for May Workshop!

What I'm bookmarking

A quick note for those of you who love a physical copy: Substack now allows you to download any post as a PDF, which means you can print your favorite issues, recipes, and guides to read away from a screen. I think this is a wonderful addition to the platform. Thanks to Grace Barker for flagging it.

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Our May pick for the seasonal cookbook club, Dishing Up the Dirt, holds a special place for me. It was one of the first books that genuinely shaped the way I think about seasonal eating. Andrea Bemis and her husband Taylor run Tumbleweed Farm in Oregon, and this book was born from the reality of farming life: a surplus of something beautiful in the ground, a working kitchen, and the need to make it all come together without fuss. The recipes are organized by season, which means you move through the book the way you move through a year on the land. The cooking is honest and grounded, full of flavor without being complicated, and shaped by a deep respect for the ingredients themselves.

Here’s what we’re cooking from this month:

May 2026

Cookbook: Dishing up the Dirt by Andrea Bemis

May 2026 Cookbook Club Guide 145KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you’re new to the cookbook club, you can learn more about how it works and browse our full directory of past books and features here. Whether you cook along each month or simply read for inspiration, you are warmly welcome at the table.

As always, thank you for being here. If you're new here, I'd love for you to say hello. It means so much to hear from you, whether it's a topic you'd like to see covered, a book recommendation, or simply a note to connect. Wishing you a warm welcome into this new season.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If this note resonates, I’d love if you gave it a like or shared it with a friend. When they subscribe, you’ll earn rewards as a thank you.

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Here are my most recent Substack sharings: