Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

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Rock Around The Web's avatar
Rock Around The Web
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Congratulations on your new home, Michelle, and thank you for relaying Grace Barker's PSA about turning a post into a pdf. Substack's built-in pdf generator creates a much slimmer file than Print Friendly. You found a useful tip.

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