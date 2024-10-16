Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! A newsletter about thoughts on health and wellness from a doctor-gardener. I’m Dr. Michelle and I’m so glad you’re here! Today’s newsletter will explore my learnings from “the sweet life” in the Tuscan countryside.

September in Tuscany feels like stepping into a postcard—rolling hills bathed in golden light, vineyards stretching as far as the eye can see, and the kind of stillness that makes you want to breathe a little deeper and savor life just a little more. It still feels like a dream. Tuscany taught me invaluable lessons in slow living, seasonal health, and the richness that comes from truly local food. To say this experience was transformative would be an understatement.

Join me now for a walk through those Tuscan hills…

Tuscan hillside near Pienza

Slowing Down: Yoga, Writing, and the Art of Presence

You may be wondering how I ended up at a six-day yoga and writing retreat with 14 women in Tuscany. Honestly, I’m still asking myself the same question!

I’m not usually the spontaneous type, especially with international travel, but something called deep within when I saw the announcement flash across my feed in late July. That inner knowing gently whispered, “say yes”—so I did and grabbed the last remaining spot (or so I thought). After sharing the news with my sister, she refreshed the retreat website and found that one more spot opened up. A few clicks later, she claimed the actual last spot. Celebrating our Italian heritage together in Italy had been a lifelong dream, and I’m forever grateful that we shared this incredible experience.

Picture this—every morning began with outdoor yoga, set against the magical backdrop of a Tuscan hillside. The practice wasn’t about perfect poses or finding the deepest stretch; instead, it was about being present and inviting ease into our lives. Each inhale, each movement, each quiet pause was an invitation to slow down and simply be.

This experience gently reminded me how often we rush through life, barely tasting our food, let alone our moments. But when we slow down—whether through a few minutes of deep breathing, a slow morning stretch, or even savoring a cup of coffee (Americano, per favore)—we gift ourselves the present moment. And presence, my dear friends, is the foundation for wellness.

Would you like to attend a similar retreat?! Listen to your inner knowing and say YES:

Eat Pray Move - This wonderful company offers global lifestyle and wellness retreats in destinations such as Tuscany/Umbria, Amalfi Coast, Scotland, Morocco, India, Provence, Bath, etc. This was my first retreat experience, and I was blown away by the entire process: planning, communication, intentional experiences, connection, etc.

Strala Yoga - Tara Stiles was our incredible yoga guide, and she’ll be reconnecting with Eat Pray Move for another retreat in Iceland next July. I highly recommend the Strala app for on-demand and live classes. Yoga, ease, and community are a few of my favorite things!

Morning yoga scenes

The Richness of Local Food: A Visit to a Cheese Farm

One of my favorite experiences in Tuscany was our visit to a local cheese farm, tucked into the hills near Pienza. We toured the farm, milk house, processing room, and aging cellar. Our host explained how the land, the animals, and the rhythm of the seasons all influence the specialty pecorino cheese they produce—an aged sheep’s milk cheese. The animals graze on local grasses and foliage that change with the seasons, and the cheese’s flavor evolves right along with it.

This connection was most apparent as a gentle breeze kicked up near the goat paddocks. The scent was mildly pungent and familiar. I turned to my sister and said, “Do you smell that? It’s goat cheese.” It was my first experience with the French concept of“terroir” and now, whenever we add goat cheese to our nibble board or salad greens, I’ll be transported back to that beautiful Tuscan farm. Travel is a gift that keeps on giving!

While eating local may not always involve visiting a cheese farm, we can take inspiration from it. Going to farmers’ markets, joining a local CSA, or even growing herbs on your windowsill brings that sense of connection to your own meals. When you eat what’s in season, you’re not just nourishing your body—you’re reconnecting with the rhythms of nature.

Seasonal Health in Action: Rustic Pasta and Fall Flavors

Of course, no trip to Tuscany is complete without a pasta-making class, which is how we wrapped up our week. We rolled out fresh dough, shaped rustic pici, and used local ingredients—including a gigantic specialty garlic variety called Algione, unique to this region of Tuscany—to create a simple, delicious red sauce. There’s something grounding about making food with your hands, as if you’re crafting nourishment from the simplest ingredients.

Sitting down to a meal in Tuscany, you quickly notice the simplicity of the food. Not because it’s lacking, but because it’s pure. Fresh tomatoes, just-picked herbs, homemade cheeses, and rustic bread baked that morning. Nothing flashy, but each bite is deeply satisfying. It’s a reminder that eating locally and seasonally doesn’t just taste better—it nourishes us on a deeper level. With the fall harvest just beginning, our dishes reflected the season: tomatoes, zucchini with blossoms, wild mushrooms (truffles and porcini), and earthy herbs. The flavors were comforting, warming, and exactly what my body craved as the seasons shifted.

Want to try making your own hand-rolled rustic pici? Here are a few recipes to consider:

Ancient Wisdom: Etruscan Villages and Timeless Lessons

During our stay, we explored several ancient Etruscan and medieval villages. Walking through those cobblestone streets, I reflected on how these people, thousands of years ago, lived so deeply connected to the land. They built their homes from local stone, grew their food seasonally, and lived in harmony with nature’s rhythms.

It struck me how we, in our modern lives, often seek out what they had naturally: simplicity, connection, and balance. Their approach to life may have been "primitive" by today’s standards, but their wisdom is timeless. They knew the value of slowing down, of eating what the land provided, and of creating a life that supported their well-being.

There’s much we can learn from that kind of living. In a world that often pushes us to do more, be more, and rush through everything, I’ve come to realize that true wellness often comes from doing less—but with more intention. Italians call this La Dolce Vita or “the sweet life” and I couldn’t agree more.

A few of the towns and villages we visited in Tuscany & Umbria:

Chiusi, Castelionge del Lago, Pienza, Cortona, Città della Pieve, Panicale, Chianciano Terme, Montepulciano

Bringing Tuscany Home: A Few Simple Takeaways

Since returning home, I’ve been reflecting on how to bring these lessons into my daily life. The truth is, you don’t have to live in the rolling hills of Italy to embrace slow living, seasonal health, or local food. It’s about being intentional.

Here are a few ways I’m bringing a little bit of Tuscany into my routine—and I invite you to try them too:

1. Slow down: Take a few minutes each day to pause, breathe, and be present. Whether it’s through yoga, writing, or just sitting in quiet, these moments add up.

2. Eat seasonally: Head to your local farmers’ market or grocery store and pick up what’s fresh. Experiment with simple recipes that let the ingredients shine.

3. Embrace simplicity: Whether in cooking, living, or wellness practices, less can be more. Let’s focus on what truly nourishes us—body and soul.

Tuscany reminded me that living well doesn’t require grand gestures. It’s about small, mindful choices that align with the rhythms of nature. And while I may not have the rolling hills of Italy outside my window (at the moment), I can still carry those lessons with me—and I hope you will, too.

I’d love to hear how you’re embracing slow living or seasonal health in your own life! Do you have any fall rituals or recipes that help you feel grounded? Share your thoughts in the comments or tag me in your seasonal moments on Instagram—I’m always inspired by what you’re doing!" Leave a comment

As I settle back into our rhythms at home, I’m inspired not only to continue sharing these reflections but to bring you even more value through this newsletter. Stay tuned—there’s so much more to come in November!

