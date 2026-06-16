Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

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Lior | Growing Health's avatar
Lior | Growing Health
1d

This is the true Mediterranean diet. Every time someone post a Mediterranean recipe it frustrate me because it is a whole lifestyle and food is just part of it. Its about social coherence.

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1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
Hannah Valino's avatar
Hannah Valino
2d

Thank you for the mention! I often wonder about similar questions and am regularly conflicted by the existing structures of practicing medicine in the traditional sense and helping people truly flourish.

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1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
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