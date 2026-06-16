Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week, I'm sharing reflections from the IFM Annual Conference in San Diego and exploring what the science of healthspan can teach us about connection, purpose, belonging, and the conditions that allow people to flourish.

Hello friends,

I’ve been attending the Institute for Functional Medicine annual conference for more than a decade, and every year I return home with a notebook (and head) full of ideas. Some years it is a deeper understanding of a biochemical pathway or a promising therapeutic approach. Other years it is an emerging area of research that reshapes how I think about a particular condition or patient population. The science continues to evolve, and I remain deeply grateful to be part of a field that asks us to keep learning.

Yet in the few weeks since returning home, I’ve found myself thinking less about any single study and more about a question that seemed to emerge among many of the presentations.

What does it actually mean to help people live well?

Not simply live longer, though that matters. Not simply avoid disease, though that matters too. But how do we create the conditions that allow people to remain vital, engaged, connected, and fully alive throughout the years they are given?

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Between session walk along the marina. San Diego, May 2026.

The Question Beneath the Research

As I spread my conference notes across the dining table in preparation for this letter, I was struck by how often the conversation had returned to subjects that medicine has historically struggled to categorize: loneliness, purpose, creativity, time spent outdoors, meaningful relationships, participation in the arts, and a sense of belonging to a community and a place.

On one hand, these are hardly new ideas. Philosophers, poets, faith traditions, and traditional healing systems have been speaking to them for generations. What felt different was the growing body of evidence suggesting that these experiences are not merely pleasant additions to a healthy life. They appear to be part of the foundation itself.

The conference covered everything from cardiovascular disease and inflammation to women’s health and longevity science, yet a common thread seemed to run beneath many of the presentations. The deeper we go into understanding human biology, the more we encounter the things that make us human in the first place.

One of the most powerful reminders came from the opening session. We often talk about genetics as destiny, yet study after study suggests that where a person lives may influence their health more profoundly than the genes they inherit. Dr. Geeta Maker-Clark shared data illustrating a reality that has become increasingly difficult to ignore: your zip code may be a stronger predictor of health outcomes than your genetic code.

Maps of cities like Chicago tell the story with startling clarity. Neighborhoods separated by only a few miles can experience differences in life expectancy measured not in months, but in decades. Those differences reflect far more than individual choices. They are shaped by economic opportunity, educational access, housing, environmental exposures, transportation, food access, social connection, and the long shadow of policies that have determined who has access to resources and who does not.

Experience has taught me that health is always unfolding within a larger context. Biology matters as does individual choices. But so do the conditions in which people are born, live, work, and age. Any meaningful conversation about healthspan must be large enough to hold all of these truths at once.

Human beings are not simply collections of biomarkers and metabolic pathways. We are shaped by our relationships, our sense of purpose, the places we inhabit, the stories we tell, and the communities to which we belong. We are nourished by beauty, creativity, meaning, and connection in ways that are increasingly measurable, yet still difficult to fully explain.

One of the most encouraging aspects of the conference was seeing how many researchers (and clinicians) are willing to embrace that complexity. Rather than reducing health to a single biomarker or intervention, the conversation increasingly acknowledged that human flourishing requires us to hold multiple truths at once. We need advances in molecular medicine and stronger communities. We need better therapeutics and a stronger sense of purpose. We need precision and perspective.

In other words, we need both.

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A Common Thread

The conference covered far more than I could possibly capture in a single essay. Yet as I revisited the presentations, several themes continued to surface across sessions on longevity, public health, women’s health, and chronic disease.

These ideas are not necessarily the newest or most groundbreaking. What encouraged me was seeing how often they appeared in the research and how consistently they pointed toward a broader understanding of what shapes human health.

1. On Belonging

One of the presentations explored the growing body of research linking loneliness and social isolation to inflammation, cardiovascular disease, and mortality risk. As I listened, I found myself thinking about a lesson that has shaped my work for nearly a decade.

As many of you know, I implemented a produce prescription program in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and later published the outcomes. Among the findings, participants reported meaningful improvements in quality of life, and many described the weekly farmer’s market as “something to look forward to.” As we reflected on the results, we suggested that produce prescription programs might function as a form of nature-based social prescribing, creating opportunities for connection, community, and time spent outdoors.

I’ve thought about that work often over the years. In fact, it was cited again just last week in a scoping review examining how produce prescription programs are evaluated and what outcomes matter most. I was grateful to see quality of life and social connection included in that conversation.

The conference reminded me how relevant those observations remain. Human beings are not meant to navigate life in isolation, and our biology appears to reflect that reality. Increasingly, the research suggests that belonging is woven into health itself.

Social isolation increased the risk of inflammation by the same magnitude as physical inactivity. — Yang, YC, et al. PNAS 2016.

2. A Sense of Purpose

Another presentation examined the relationship between purpose and healthy aging. Among older adults, a stronger sense of purpose has been associated with lower rates of depression, better sleep, reduced loneliness, and longer life.

None of this is particularly surprising, yet it raises an interesting question.

Medicine routinely asks about symptoms, medications, and family history. We rarely ask what gives someone’s life meaning, and perhaps we should.

Purpose does not eliminate hardship, nor does it protect us from illness. But it may shape how we experience both. Health is more than the absence of disease. It is also the presence of something worth engaging with each day.

Adults over age 50 with the highest sense of purpose had a 46% lower risk of mortality compared with those reporting the lowest sense of purpose.—Kim, ES, et al. Journal of Health Promotion 2022.

3. The Role of Creativity

I was especially intrigued by the research on the arts. Museum visits, concerts, singing, dance, creative practice, and participation in cultural activities were all associated with meaningful improvements in health and well-being.

For years, we’ve tended to place these experiences in the category of enrichment, something nice to do once the more important work of health has been addressed. The research suggests otherwise.

Creative expression appears to influence mental health, social connection, cognitive resilience, and even longevity. While we still have much to learn about the mechanisms involved, the broader lesson feels important. Human beings need more than nourishment and movement. We also need beauty, curiosity, expression, and opportunities to participate in something larger than ourselves.

Adults who regularly attended museums, concerts, theaters, or galleries had a 31% lower mortality risk. Participation in activities such as music, dance, singing, and art was associated with a 33–40% lower mortality risk.—Nenonen, T. et al. BMC Public Health 2025 and Lokken, B et al. PLoS One 2021.

4. We Are Part of a Larger Living System

Several presentations explored circadian biology, seasonal rhythms, and the relationship between human health and the natural world. As I listened, I found myself thinking about many of the themes we’ve explored together in this newsletter over the years including: seasonal eating, gardening, time spent outdoors, and paying attention to the changing landscape.

For much of modern history, these practices have often been viewed as lifestyle preferences, pleasant but optional additions to everyday life. Increasingly, however, researchers are asking whether our health is influenced by the degree to which we remain connected to the environmental rhythms that shaped human physiology for thousands of years.

The science continues to evolve, but the question itself feels significant. We often speak about spending time in nature as though it exists somewhere beyond us. In reality, we are not separate from the natural world. We are part of it.

Spending at least 120 minutes per week in green space was associated with lower cortisol levels, lower blood pressure, lower resting heart rate, and a 31% reduction in all-cause mortality..—Twohig-Bennet & Jones, Environmental Research 2018.

5. The Future Requires Both Precision and Perspective

If there was a single lesson I carried home from the conference, it was this: the future of medicine will require both scientific rigor and a broader understanding of what it means to be human within the context of healthcare.

We need researchers advancing our understanding of inflammation, hormones, metabolism, genetics, and disease. We need better treatments, better tools, and continued scientific discovery.

At the same time, we need to recognize that health cannot be fully understood through a laboratory lens alone. It is shaped by biology, certainly, but also by our relationships, our environments, our communities, and our sense of purpose.

The longer I do this work, the less interested I become in choosing between competing explanations for health. Most often, the answer is both. To me, the future of medicine will require the discernment to hold complexity and the humility to recognize that progress is not only about discovering something new, but also about remembering what has always mattered.

“What if vitality isn’t something we prescribe—but something we remember and practice?—Dr. Geeta Maker-Clark Read more in her forthcoming book: “Medicine for All People: Science and Ancient Wisdom for Revolutionary Healing”

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Beyond the Research

One of the unexpected gifts of writing on Substack has been discovering a community of people exploring many of these same questions from entirely different directions.

Some write about food. Others write about nature, creativity, poetry, culture, or the experience of paying closer attention to the world around them. On the surface, their work may not appear to be about health at all. Yet as I listened to presentations on cognitive resilience, purpose, awe, belonging, and human flourishing, I found myself thinking about many of the writers whose work I return to week after week.

Maybe that is part of what makes this platform so special? Substack creates space for curiosity, reflection, and exploration in a way that feels increasingly rare. By virtue of being a reader here, I suspect you are already open to many of the themes that surfaced throughout the conference. You are reading long-form essays. You are making time for ideas. You are exploring food, nature, creativity, culture, and community not because someone prescribed them, but because they add depth and meaning to life.

If you're looking for a little inspiration, here are a few pieces that came to mind:

Elizabeth writes about her morning poetry practice, arriving at the page each day with two simple questions: What is here? What is true right now?

In a recent walk through the Cornish countryside, Mark notices dyer's greenweed, sea thrift, goldcrests, and chamomile releasing its apple-pineapple scent. His writing has a way of slowing the reader down to a pace that elicits awe.

In a recent conversation, registered dietitian Pam Fullenweider and Dr. Annie Fenn reflect on lessons from Annie’s travels in Sardinia, one of the world’s Blue Zones. The discussion touches on many of the themes explored throughout this essay: community, purpose, belonging, and connection. Annie’s biggest piece of advice for bringing Blue Zones principles into everyday life was beautifully simple: invite someone to eat with you.

Dr. Hannah Valino's new Nature Dispatch Club is built around simple weekly practices for getting outdoors with intention. The first week's theme is permission: permission to wander, to notice, and to let the morning unfold a little more slowly than usual.

In a piece about Armenian food traditions in Watertown, Massachusetts, Dr. Ellen Kornmehl explores the ways food carries history, resilience, and identity across generations. On the surface it's a story about mezze and snacks. Underneath, it's a reflection on belonging.

Dr. Annie Fenn explores emerging research on hobbies, cognitive enrichment, and dementia risk, highlighting how reading, writing, gardening, and other intellectually engaging activities may support brain health over time. While the focus is cognitive resilience, I couldn’t help but notice that many of these pursuits also offer something deeper: a reason to remain curious, engaged, and connected throughout life.

Science helps us understand why these practices matter. Writers help us remember how to live them, and for that I am truly grateful.

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In Closing

For all of the longevity discussions of late, I found myself thinking about what makes a long life worth living.

The science continues to evolve, and we need it to. Yet many of the themes woven throughout the conference pointed toward something timeless: connection, purpose, creativity, belonging, and community. These ideas are hardly new. What is new is our growing ability to understand how profoundly they influence health.

Perhaps that is why I keep writing about gardens and shared meals, nature and community, beauty and belonging. Beneath each of them lives the same enduring question:

What does it mean to live well?

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

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Here are my most recent Substack sharings: