Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I'm Dr. Michelle, and I'm so glad you're here. This week, I'm sharing a field note from our wintry building site and announcing this month's Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick as we begin our second year together.

Hello friends,

January asks us to hold two truths at once. The deep rest of midwinter and the stirring of what wants to become. The ground is frozen, but still we open seed catalogs and imagine what will grow. Still we show up to building sites in snow, holding vision for finished rooms that don’t yet exist.

There’s a particular kind of trust required in this season. Not the hopeful anticipation of spring, but something slower. The willingness to tend what we cannot yet see. To believe that preparation itself is a form of care, that showing up matters even when nothing looks ready yet.

I’m not one for resolutions, but each year a word seems to find me. This year, it’s tend.

I’m curious what this year will teach me about tending. Within myself, our new home, the garden, my writing, my family, and community. This month’s featured book offers a beautiful glimpse into the richness of tending the life around us, which feels like the perfect place to begin.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

The house in snow. Half-finished, becoming home. January 2026. Oskar, MI.

Field Notes

Field notes are a practice of paying attention, returning daily to notice what’s actually happening in your environment and in yourself.

Here’s a glimpse from the start of the month:

January 3

Temperature: 20°F, feels like 6°F with 15 mph west-northwest wind. Lake effect snow coming down steady.

Visiting the building site felt like stepping into a snow globe this afternoon. Fat flakes falling silently, settling on framed walls and timbers. The fresh lumber smelled sharp in the cold, clean air.

A special day for us. Our story will be featured by our lender in their annual report. They joined us for photos to include in the feature. During the walkthrough, we shared our vision, years in the making. Walking through rooms that exist now but were only blueprints not long ago. Standing in what will be the kitchen, looking out the windows to the hillside and river valley blanketed in snow.

We were gifted a birdseye maple photo album by an aunt and uncle at the start of our build. They encouraged us to fill it with photos of the process, not just the finished product. The framing, the mud, the tending. What a gift to witness this unfolding and to have people who believe in our dream alongside us.

Back in town a cozy evening finalizing our seed order. Spreading catalogs across the dining room table. Planning abundance while snow continues to fall. Trusting that winter will yield to planting season, all in good time, as it always does.

There’s something grounding about doing both on the same day. Walking through the house we’re building, then planning the garden. Both require showing up for what’s here now while holding vision for what’s becoming.

Who I’m becoming: Someone learning that tending the vision matters as much as tending the soil. Someone who can stand in an unfinished room and see home.

Documenting the journey. The birdseye maple album, slowly filling with photos of framing, foundation, and becoming.

Enjoy these field notes? You can find my past seasonal essays and field notes here.

The Work of Winter Tending

Standing in those framed rooms, snow settling on raw lumber, I kept thinking about the gap between vision and arrival. How much of tending happens in that space. The years of imagining before the first stake goes in the ground. The seed catalogs in January when the soil is frozen solid. The faithful repetition of small choices that add up to something larger than any single day reveals.

This is what winter teaches about tending. That care is not always visible. That growth is not always green.

The garden sleeps beneath snow, but its roots are establishing deeper holds in the frozen earth. The house stands half-finished, exposed to weather, but every beam placed now becomes the structure that holds what comes next. Even ordering seeds, choosing varieties, planning rows, this is tending. Preparation is a form of care.

Everything around us wants to see results now. Immediate transformation. Visible progress. But January teaches something different. Trust the slow work. Tend what cannot yet be harvested. Hold vision while standing in the mess of becoming.

The framed walls will need a few more months of finishing. The seeds won’t sprout until May. But the tending is happening now. In the choosing. In the showing up. In the willingness to work on something that exists half in imagination, half in mud and snow.

This is the invitation winter offers. To tend what’s becoming. To show up for the slow work. To trust that even in the cold and waiting, something essential is taking shape.

What are you tending this winter? What requires your patient attention even though you cannot yet see what it will become? Where are you learning to trust the gap between vision and arrival?

As we begin the second year of our Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club, this month's pick is Abundance: Eating and Living with the Seasons by Mark Diacono.

I recently discovered Mark's work through Substack, and have been exploring the breadth and depth of what he's built over decades in the food, gardening, writing, and media world. Mark is an award-winning author, gardener, and photographer who lives on England's southwest coast. He originally wrote Abundance as weekly essays here on Substack, asking himself how he might better savor this one precious life. His answer was simple. Write and photograph each week, paying attention to the magic in the everyday and the time spent in the kitchen, garden, and landscape.

The book is a beautiful mix of memoir, recipes, and photographs, similar to the field notes I share here. It follows one year through seasons, with over 80 recipes woven through weekly reflections. I chose to start with Abundance intentionally so that you can continue reading each new passage and recipe as the months and seasons pass alongside us.

Here’s what we’ll be cooking from in January:

January 2026

Cookbook: Abundance: Eating and living with the Seasons by Mark Diacono



New to the cookbook club?

You can learn more about how it works and browse our full directory of past books and features right here. Whether you cook along each month or simply read for inspiration, you're welcome at the table.

January 2026 Cookbook Club Monthly Guide 57.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

As we step into this new year, may it be abundant in all the ways that matter. To those of you joining us for the first time, welcome. To those returning for our second year of the cookbook club, thank you for being here and for making this community what it is.

If you’re cooking from Abundance this month, I’d love to hear what resonates. What you’re discovering in Mark’s pages, what you’re making, what’s stirring as you tend your inner gardens and kitchens and dreams this January.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If this letter felt meaningful to you, I’d be grateful if you gave it a like or shared it with a friend.

