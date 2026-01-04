Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christina Cardy, DNP's avatar
Christina Cardy, DNP
3d

what a great word for the year! renovations and builds can feel so fast and SO slow all at once...so much invisible progress. can't wait to follow along with you - happy 2026!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
Lior | Growing Health's avatar
Lior | Growing Health
4d

As always a beautiful writing. My word would be cocooning. I feel winter call on me to do nothing like a pupa. I learned it from my years as a farmer. I finished each season exhausted and needed to fully let go in order to have the energy for another growing season.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michelle Seguin MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture