Hello friends,

A mentor and dear friend, nutrition scientist Deanna Minich PhD, recently told me to “savor your snow in Michigan - it’s circadian medicine”. She then shared a new paper that explains exactly why these snowy winter walks I’ve been writing about feel so restorative. Her reminder and the research she shared inspired what follows: the story of what Swedish researchers discovered about snow and wakefulness, a wintry field note, and some thoughts on how we might welcome winter as medicine rather than obstacle.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

A snowy start to the winter season. Oskar, MI. December 2025.

Field Notes

December 6th Temperature: 15°F at 11:30am, feels like 0°F with 12 mph northwest wind. Overcast skies with flurries in the air.

Winter is here to stay. Post-blizzard snow clings heavy to the evergreen boughs and continues to bend the poplar whips flanking the trail. Breakfast in town with a dear friend, then out to the property for a brisk walk and sledding. The kind of morning that reminds you why you choose to live here.

We pulled the cross-country skis down to prepare for backcountry season. I didn’t realize how much I missed it after last year’s milder winter. Already imagining the slow, meandering routes we’ll take: along the garden trail, out to the old bee yard, through the field which once held potatoes, into the red pine stand, then that final gentle downhill back to the house.

There’s something about real winter settling in that feels right. The decisiveness of it. No more waiting and wondering. Just winter doing what winter does. Snow, cold, the landscape simplified to essentials.

Who I’m becoming: Someone learning to welcome the season that’s actually here instead of longing for the one that’s gone or coming. Someone remembering that joy lives in cold mornings with family, in sledding down the driveway, in skiing slow routes through familiar terrain.

The joys of sledding. Oskar, MI. December 2025.

Research from 60 Degrees North

The study was conducted in Uppsala, Sweden, a city at 59.9 degrees north, where winter days are short and the December sun doesn’t climb very high in the sky. The researchers asked a simple question: could snow itself be doing something measurable for human biology?

They followed 45 adults for two separate winter weeks, one week with snow cover on the ground and one week without. Participants wore activity monitors, kept daily diaries, and collected morning saliva samples so the team could measure melatonin, the hormone that helps regulate sleep and wakefulness.

Lowden, A., & Dincel, S. (2025). The Snowball Effect: Snow cover increases light exposure, suppresses melatonin, and improves alertness in an urban population at northern latitudes. Chronobiology International , 42 (12), 1699–1710.

Here’s what the study showed:

When snow covered the ground, people were exposed to significantly more morning light

Morning melatonin levels dropped earlier in the day

Participants reported feeling more alert and more active across the day

Snow had minimal influence on sleep timing, sleep duration, or reported sleep quality

Daytime mood ratings did not shift dramatically, at least in this short window

In other words, snow brightened the day, lowered morning melatonin, and sharpened alertness, but it did not radically change when people slept or how long they slept.

The mechanism is simple physics with profound biological implications. Snow has a high albedo, meaning it reflects a large proportion of the light that hits it. Bare ground reflects roughly 15 percent of incoming light, while fresh snow can reflect close to 90-95 percent. In the depths of winter, when daylight is scarce and many of us spend most of our time indoors, that difference becomes more than an aesthetic one. It becomes a kind of natural, built-in light therapy.

The Snowball Effect

The authors went onto describe this as a kind of “snowball effect,” one environmental shift triggering a cascade of biological changes.

More reflected light in the morning:

→ lower melatonin levels at the right time

→ greater daytime alertness and activity

→ more time spent outside

→ further reinforcement of healthy circadian signals

What struck me most was this: snow is not a sleep aid. It is an alertness amplifier. Exactly what we need when everything in our bodies feels like it is leaning toward hibernation.

At the same time, it’s important to acknowledge that the study was small and short. Forty-five people, two weeks, one snow week and one non-snow week. It did not show major changes in mood or long-term sleep patterns, and it does not mean snow alone can prevent Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.) or replace light therapy for those who need it.

But it gives scientific language to something that feels true in my bones: winter light, especially reflected light off snow, matters.

Rethinking Winter

All of this helps me understand why these early-morning walks through fresh snow feel so deeply restorative. It is not just the movement, or the crisp air, or the beauty of the woods. It is also natural light therapy, offered freely by the season itself.

There is a whole network at play. Light hits the retina, not only the cells we use to see but also specialized light-sensitive cells that communicate directly with our brain’s master clock. Those signals shape our melatonin rhythm, our sleep-wake timing, our sense of energy during the day. Snow, by amplifying that light, becomes a seasonal ally for our circadian system.

I know we complain about snow, and often for good reason. The shoveling, the driving, the disruptions. But what if snow is also offering exactly what we need most in December? What if the post-blizzard brightness provides something irreplaceable in the darkest weeks of the year?

There is a Nordic concept I love: friluftsliv, open-air living. “No bad weather, only bad clothing”. And perhaps what we are now measuring in saliva samples is something people at northern latitudes have always known intuitively. Winter requires presence, not resistance.

Here in Upper Michigan, I am leaning into these lessons. Winter still invites us into rest. Snow does not pull us out of that natural rhythm. Instead, it offers a counterbalance. The reflected light helps us feel steady and clear during the hours we are awake, so our bodies can settle more fully into the deeper restoration and dreaming that winter asks of us. Or at least that’s what I like to think…

If you want to explore this idea more deeply, you might enjoy my earlier essay “In Defense of Winter,” where I write about winter walking, mindset, and the comfort that comes from embracing the open-air lifestyle.

Snow as a light amplifier. December 2025. Oskar, MI.

How to Make Winter Work For You

If you experience snowy winters, here’s what this research suggests:

Get outside in the morning when there is snow cover - Even 20-30 minutes can make a difference. That reflected light is doing biological work, helping to suppress melatonin at the right time and supporting daytime clarity and energy.

Dress properly - Warm boots, a hat that covers your ears, mittens that actually keep your hands warm. The right gear lets you stay out long enough to receive what winter offers.

Let go of rigid exercise expectations - These walks do not need to be fast or far. Slow, mindful movement through a snow-covered neighborhood or trail is enough. The medicine is in the light exposure and the contact with the season, not the mileage on your watch.

Think of it as preventive care - Limited daylight exposure is linked to circadian disruption, sleep problems, and higher rates of winter mood difficulties in populations at high latitudes. Morning snow walks are not a cure-all, but they may be one of the gentlest, most accessible forms of winter support we have.

Bundle it with other supports - For some, a combination of winter strategies will be needed: good indoor lighting, consistent sleep routines, movement, nourishing food, community, possibly clinical light therapy. Snow can be part of that toolkit, not the only tool.

Bring someone along when you can - A friend, a partner, a child, a dog. Social connection and time in nature often work together in ways that are hard to quantify but easy to feel.

In Closing

I am grateful to my mentor and friend, Dr. Minich, for the beautiful reminder to “savor your snow in Michigan”. It is one more example of how science can help us recognize the healing potential in what is already around us. So bundle up, step outside, and let winter do some of the work.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle



