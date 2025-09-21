Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week, I’m excited to share our Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick, Ruffage by Abra Berens, a Michigan-based chef, former farmer, and celebrated cookbook author. Together we’ll explore her thoughtful and empowering approach to cooking with vegetables, where recipes are invitations, improvisation is encouraged, and meals are built from what is fresh and at hand.

Hello friends,

This month we’re gathering around Ruffage by

. September feels like the perfect time for this book, when gardens and markets are still brimming with tomatoes and zucchini and the first roots and squash are beginning to appear.

is a love letter to vegetables, filled with practical guidance that empowers us to make the most of what we have and to cook with both creativity and care.

Ruffage

Earlier this year, I had the chance to visit Granor Farm where Abra cooks and teaches, and I wrote about the experience in this essay. Being there gave me a deeper appreciation for her approach to food and community, which comes through on every page of this book. It is no surprise, then, that I credit Ruffage with making me a better cook, and I hope it does the same for you!

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Ruffage

At its heart, Ruffage is about seeing vegetables as the foundation of a meal rather than an afterthought. Abra Berens, a Midwestern chef, former farmer, and writer, brings together approachable techniques, flexible recipes, and thoughtful stories that invite us to cook with curiosity. She believes recipes should be invitations, not rules, and that spirit of empowerment runs through every chapter.

One of the things I love about this book is its structure. Each chapter highlights a single vegetable, with core recipes organized by preparation method: raw, roasted, steamed, braised, and more. Beyond those core recipes, Abra offers countless variations, encouraging us to try different flavor combinations and protein pairings. This format gives both guidance and freedom, helping cooks at any level feel confident experimenting in their own kitchens.

Ruffage is the first in a trio of celebrated cookbooks, followed by Grist (grains, beans, seeds, and legumes) and Pulp (fruit and flavor). Together, these books form a remarkable library of seasonally inspired cooking that feels both timeless and endlessly adaptable. I recommend all three, and I suspect we’ll return to them in future installments of this cookbook club.

What’s on the Menu

Here are a few of the dishes we cooked from Ruffage this month, each one showing how a simple vegetable can become something special:

Roasted Parsnips with Fresh Goat Cheese, Pecans, and Pickled Apricots (p. 303)

Parsnips take on a natural sweetness when roasted, and in this dish they’re lifted by tangy goat cheese, toasty pecans, and the bright, unexpected pop of pickled apricots. I especially loved how the basil made the whole plate sing. Our garden basil is still hanging on despite the patchy frost earlier this month, and it was the perfect finishing touch. Rich in fiber, vitamin C, and folate, parsnips bring warmth and balance to the early Fall table. We served ours alongside seared salmon and it was delicious!

Peperonata with Poached Eggs and Paprika Potatoes (p. 331)

Sweet peppers, silky poached eggs, and smoky paprika potatoes come together in this rustic, deeply satisfying dish. We paired ours with a simple garden green salad, and it made the most comforting late-summer supper. Make extra, as this dish freezes beautifully, and Abra recommends pulling it out in the depths of winter when we could all use a taste of summer. The poached egg topper is a must, adding protein and richness that turns this into a complete, nutrient-dense meal. Peppers are packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, while eggs provide choline and high-quality protein.

Grilled Zucchini Planks with White Beans, Olive Oil, and Rosemary (p. 388)

Late-season zucchini shines when charred on the grill, layered with creamy white beans, and finished with rosemary and good olive oil. Last month, after a long wait, we finally got the call that we were admitted into the Rancho Gordo Bean Club. Hooray! We used their Royal Corona beans here along with a garden favorite, costata romanesco zucchini, and served the dish with grilled chicken thighs. It is simple, hearty, and nourishing, offering plenty of fiber, flavor, and healthy fats. If you are looking for even more ways to use up and preserve the end-of-season zucchini, take a listen to Abra’s interview on The Splendid Table where she answers questions from callers and is a regular guest on the show.

Tomato Panzanella with Corn, Cucumbers, and Herb Salad (p. 429)

This dish is as delicious as it is beautiful! What I loved most was harvesting the two cups of fresh herbs straight from the garden, including basil, parsley, chives, lemon balm, mint, and borage. The recipe encourages it all, and the star-like edible borage flowers were a beautiful addition to both the plate and the garden. (Our bees love them too.) Tomatoes are rich in lycopene for heart health, corn offers lutein and zeaxanthin for eye health, and cucumbers provide hydration and crunch. We used a gluten-free sourdough that held up well for croutons, and paired the salad with the very last of our Georgia shrimp, a special send-off to summer.

Let’s Reflect

I’d love to hear what catches your eye from this menu and how you might bring these recipes into your own kitchen this month. Whether you cook along with us or simply read and reflect, I invite you to pause with a few questions:

How do you feel when vegetables take center stage on your plate? Do you find it empowering to build meals this way?

Which vegetables are speaking most to you this season, and how might you prepare them in a new way?

What simple flavors or herbs from your garden or market feel especially nourishing to you right now? If you try one of these dishes, or another recipe from Ruffage, I’d love to hear about it. You can share in the comments below or send me a quick email. Your reflections always inspire me. Leave a comment

One of my favorite parts of Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club is the chance to sit down with the authors themselves and hear the stories behind their recipes. This month, I had a warm and generous conversation with Abra about the book and her thoughtful approach to empowering home cooks.

Abra shared how she hopes her recipes feel like starting points rather than fixed instructions. “I want people to feel empowered to cook with what they have, to try a new flavor or preparation, and not worry too much about getting it perfect.” That message is woven through Ruffage and comes across in every chapter, helping us see vegetables as both approachable and exciting. She spoke about ember-roasting squash, and how a simple shift in preparation can transform a familiar vegetable into something entirely new. I’m looking forward to trying this with our buttercup squash from this season’s garden harvest.

What struck me most is how much she genuinely cares about meeting cooks where they are. She spoke about her joy in answering questions and encouraging people to simply keep cooking, no matter their level of experience. That generosity of spirit makes her books feel like trusted companions in the kitchen.

Starting with this month, all Kitchen Conversations will be available to both free and paid subscribers. I believe in welcoming all to the table, and these conversations feel too important not to share widely. I’m deeply grateful to my paid subscribers whose support makes these interviews possible and sustains this work.

You can listen to my conversation with Abra:

Listen here!

You can also explore past episodes or subscribe to the series through the Kitchen Conversations Directory on Substack.

In Closing

This seasonal cookbook club is always about more than the recipes. It is about the stories, the people, and the connections we make around the table. At its heart, my hope is that these books and conversations inspire and empower you to cook at home, and that they invite creativity and joy back into our kitchens. Thank you for cooking along, for reflecting, and for being part of this community.

I’ll be announcing next month’s Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick next week, and I’m especially excited because it will be our first new release. I can’t wait to share it with you.

Until next time, may your kitchen be a place of nourishment, creativity, and joy. And may you feel empowered to keep cooking with what you have and with what you love.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If this note resonates, I'd love if you gave it a like or shared it with a friend. Savor the Seasons is growing into such a beautiful community rooted in seasonal rhythms, nourishing food, and thoughtful connection.

Here are my most recent Substack sharings:

