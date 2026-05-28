Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This month, I'm sharing our May Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick, Dishing Up the Dirt by farmer and author Andrea Bemis.

Hello friends,

I’m writing to you from San Diego, where I’ve landed for the Institute for Functional Medicine’s Annual International Conference. You can imagine my delight when I arrived at my room to find the perfect writing table and a view of the marina stretching out toward the Coronado Bridge.

May was full to the brim, as this season tends to be, and this month’s cookbook club feature is arriving a little later than I’d hoped. Thank you for your patience. Some months the garden and the calendar both need tending at once, and something has to wait its turn.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

From today’s writing desk, May 2026. San Diego, CA

About Dishing Up the Dirt

Dishing Up the Dirt by Andrea Bemis brings us into the kitchen by way of farming in the Pacific Northwest. Andrea and her husband Taylor run Tumbleweed Farm, a six-acre organic farm near Hood River, Oregon. Becoming a farmer sparked her passion for healthy, fresh food, and the kitchen became the natural extension of the field. As she puts it: "If the farm is my office, the kitchen is my happy place”. The recipes are organized by season, which means you move through the book the way you move through a year on the land, cooking what is ready when it is ready, the calendar outside guiding the calendar in the kitchen. The vegetables really are the star, paired simply with a handful of pantry staples to round out each dish.

This book holds a particular place in my kitchen history. I first cooked through it during the summer of 2017, when we lived in the one room, off-grid cabin on our property. It was the first year I witnessed a full growing season from start to finish on our own land: the long-awaited emergence of early spring, the overwhelming rush of midsummer, the long exhale of fall harvest.

A few years later I discovered The Local Thirty, a documentary Andrea produced following one family's effort to eat entirely from local sources (within a 200 mile radius of home) for thirty days. It inspired me to host a virtual Local 30 challenge three years running during the pandemic (2020 - 2022), inviting my Instagram community to explore what it meant to eat close to home. Truth be told, that experience planted the seed (pun intended) for community building and longer form writing that led me to Substack. It was truly meaningful to witness people rediscover their farmers markets, their neighbors' gardens, their own backyards, especially in a time of isolation.

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What’s on the Menu

Here are the seasonal dishes we're featuring from Dishing Up the Dirt this month.

Spring Veggies with Garlic Scape Herb Butter and Salt (pg. 18-19)

Scapes aren't quite in season for us yet, but when they arrive we make this compound butter as a seasonal treat. We spread it thinly (one small pat) on hearty sourdough or rye with thinly sliced garden radishes and flaky sea salt. If you're curious about where butter fits in a health-supportive kitchen, Dr. Annie Fenn's letter on the MIND diet is worth a read.

Mustard Greens and Gruyere Quiche with Almond Crust (pg. 44-46)

A 10/10 at our table. The almond crust is naturally gluten-free and flavored with dried garden thyme, though rosemary would be equally good. It uses only four eggs compared to larger egg bakes that can call for ten or twelve. Our mustard greens aren't ready yet (I direct sowed them just last week), so we used watercress from the local co-op and feta I had on hand that needed using up. It worked beautifully. Quiche is forgiving that way: a good framework for whatever is in the garden or the refrigerator. It also made for a quick and nutritious breakfast before an early morning flight.

Spring Celebration Bowl (pg. 48-49)

We built this nourishing bowl with roasted asparagus, turnips, sugar snap peas, and radishes over a base of kaizen rice, finished with soft boiled eggs and a lemon tahini drizzle. That lemon tahini dressing is the kind of thing worth keeping in your sauce rotation. It works on bowls, wraps, and as a dip, and comes together in minutes. This recipe is really a template, and it rewards whatever is looking good at the market or coming in from the garden this week. This one is meant to celebrate those early spring veggies.

Miso and Honey-Glazed Radishes (pg. 50-51)

Best made in a cast iron skillet, and include the greens if you can get them from the market or your garden. Raw radishes have a sharp, peppery bite that not everyone warms to. Roasted with miso and honey they become something quite different: caramelized at the edges, savory and just barely sweet. Miso brings a fermented depth (umami) you can't replicate with anything else, and it's a good reminder that some of the most health-supportive ingredients in the kitchen are also the most flavorful.

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Let’s Reflect

Dishing Up the Dirt is organized around what is growing, season by season. Is there a time in your life when where you lived shaped what you cooked? A garden, a CSA box, a particular place?

The garlic scape herb butter, the miso-glazed radishes, the spring celebration bowl: these recipes ask you to notice what is fleeting and make it the centerpiece. Is there an ingredient in your region right now that has a short window? What would it look like to build a meal around it this week?

Andrea’s farm life inspired a local food documentary and, for many of us, a different way of thinking about what local even means. If you tried to eat from within your own region for just one week, what would be easy? What would be hard?

If you find yourself cooking from Dishing Up the Dirt this month, please share what you made in the comments or reply to this email. I always love hearing from you!

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A Few Good Things

Thank you to Beth Bollinger, who included a generous mention in her May favorites letter this week, writing about our live class together as something that “moved her more than she expected” and warmly inviting her readers to find this community. Beth’s newsletter is one of my must-reads each week and it’s one I also recommend to patients in my practice.

Spring Sale + E-book | Through May 31

The spring annual membership sale is still in effect through the end of the month. The e-book inspired by the Growing Together workshop is now available to all paid members, alongside the full archive of cookbook club features, seasonal essays going back nearly two years, downloadable resources, and access to upcoming virtual workshops (the next will be in August).

Here's a peek inside (more details about the e-book can be found here):

Join our growing community of gardeners, home cooks, and seasonal eaters who believe that the path toward health is wider, more colorful, and more curious than we have been taught to expect! Join at 20% off - Spring Membership Sale Note: Please use this button to receive discount for upgrade to paid subscription!

In Closing

Here at the writing table, with the marina below and the Coronado Bridge in the distance, I’m closing out this letter grateful for a month that was full even when it was hard to keep up with. I'll be back soon with more from San Diego and whatever is coming up in the garden when I return to the Keweenaw (I heard the pear trees are now in bloom).

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

New here? Welcome! I’m so glad you found your way here. This newsletter is growing into a beautiful community rooted in seasonal rhythms, nourishing food, and thoughtful connection. You can explore past Kitchen Conversations and Cookbook Club features in the archives, and I hope you’ll join us at the table as we cook our way through the seasons this year.

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Work With Me If you’re curious about working together clinically, I see patients through Root Functional Medicine, a telemedicine practice specializing in personalized lifestyle and functional medicine. I’m currently licensed in Michigan and 28 additional states, so there’s a good chance I can see you wherever you are. You can learn more and inquire about availability here.

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