Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

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E.G.'s avatar
E.G.
1d

Thank you! Wonderful info!!

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1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
Christina Cardy, DNP's avatar
Christina Cardy, DNP
1d

I looove Italian wedding soup! Making the tiny meatballs is exhausting but so worth it when I end up with a few cups to freeze!

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