Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This month, I’m sharing our April Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick, “What Goes with What” by cookbook author, food advocate, and a home cook's best friend, Julia Turshen.

Hello friends,

Spring has finally arrived in the Keweenaw. The garlic is pushing up through the soil and the crocuses are open, which means I've been spending more time than is probably practical just standing in the garden, watching things come back. This month’s cookbook club feature, What Goes with What, is essential reading for home cooks. Julia's built-in variations mean you can adapt almost any dish to whatever the season is offering, and that's exactly the point: learn the logic, then make it your own. This month that means greens, plenty of them, tucked into warm broth, folded into rice, piled alongside something garlicky and bright. The kind of cooking that still welcomes a cool evening, but is already leaning toward spring.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Favorite Broccoli Rabe, April 2026.

About What Goes with What

“The more you cook, the more you know.” Julia Turshen ends that sentence with a little heart in the book, and I love it, because it is the whole reason I started this cookbook club. Not to find the perfect recipe. Simply to get people into the kitchen one meal at a time. The benefits of home cooking go beyond any single nutrient or macro: more meals made at home means greater dietary quality, and beyond that, joy, connection, and confidence at the table. When you cook more, you know more. And when you know more, you feed yourself and the people you love better, in every sense of that word.

I’d encourage you to think of it as a teaching book in the tradition of Samin Nosrat’s Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, with twenty hand-drawn charts that lay out the building blocks of everyday cooking, from soups and stews to roasted vegetables to baked goods. Take meatballs, for example: the chart breaks them down into their essential components, meat, binding, seasoning, and sauce or glaze, and from there you can go in almost any direction depending on what you have and who you are feeding. For those of you who grew up with choose-your-own-adventure books in the 80s and 90s, this will feel immediately familiar: here is the foundation, now pick your path. The recipes are designed for real kitchens and real days, and everything I have made from this book has been absolutely delicious and on the table in 30-45 minutes. (On a personal note, the morning glory muffins and the beef, spinach, and feta meatballs were so well received as postpartum meals for a very special couple in our family this month.)

What’s on the Menu

Here are the seasonal dishes we're featuring from “What Goes with What” this shoulder season.

Favorite Broccoli Rabe (pg. 72–73) I have always wanted to learn the proper technique for broccoli rabe, and this is definitively it. No blanching, which I appreciated, just straight into a hot pan with good olive oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes, then braised in chicken stock until tender and finished with a squeeze of lemon. We were lucky enough to find both green and purple varieties at our local co-op, which was a real treat this time of year, and served them hot directly from the cast iron skillet. Broccoli rabe is a nutritional powerhouse in the cruciferous family, rich in vitamin K, folate, and the glucosinolates that give these vegetables their characteristic bitterness and their anti-inflammatory character.

Italian Wedding Soup (pg. 116–117) I recently had a cup of this soup while out to tea with a friend and loved it so much that finding Julia's version in this book felt like a small gift. A deeply flavored chicken broth forms the base, with beef meatballs simmered directly in the broth. Escarole or a full package of frozen spinach goes in toward the end along with small pasta. With days still dipping into the 30s and 40s here in the Keweenaw, it's nice to have a spring soup in the rotation, and one that delivers iron, folate, and a serious amount of greens in every bowl.

Chickpea and Spinach Rice (pg. 168–169) This one was absolutely fantastic and will become a regular in our kitchen. This dish comes together entirely from pantry staples, which makes it accessible on even the most uninspired weeknight. Frozen spinach and chickpeas fold into the rice as it cooks, adding a meaningful boost of plant-based protein and fiber, and then dill and feta go on at the end, which brings a brightness that pulls the whole dish together beautifully. A 10/10 from our table, and one I can already see making on repeat through the spring and into summer.

Springtime Chicken Meatballs (pg. 216–217) These were a hit at our table, family friendly and fully kid approved. The binder here is grated zucchini, which genuinely surprised me and works beautifully, and fresh mint is what makes them pop. We served ours over a bed of greens with a tahini lemon dressing, though they would be equally at home tucked into a pita or wrap. I'm already thinking about a version with serrano peppers and a little chili crisp for those who like some heat. These freeze beautifully once fully cooked and cooled.

1. Broccoli Rabe 2. Italian Wedding Soup 3. Chickpea & Spinach Rice 4. Springtime Chicken Meatballs

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A note from our cookbook club community: longtime reader Margaret highly recommends the frozen fish chowder from the book (I’m looking forward to trying it)!

Let’s Reflect

Julia’s chart-based approach is designed to help you eventually cook without a recipe. Is there a dish you already make that way, where you just know how it goes together?

The springtime chicken meatballs, the chickpea and spinach rice, the Italian wedding soup: all of these came together in under an hour from mostly pantry staples. What is one thing that tends to get in the way of a home cooked meal on a busy weeknight for you?

“The more you cook, the more you know.” Has there been a moment in your kitchen recently where you felt that accumulation of knowing, where something that used to feel uncertain just clicked?

If you find yourself cooking from What Goes with What this month, please share what you made in the comments or reply to this email. I always love hearing from you!

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In Closing

Shoulder seasons ask you to be present with what is, rather than waiting for what is coming next. The soup that is still welcome on a cold evening. The greens that are just beginning to show. The meal that comes together from what you have. This month felt like that kind of cooking to me, and I am glad we got to share it together.

A quick note on the Kitchen Conversations: I will be taking a break from the series for the next couple of months as we prepare to move into our new home. It is an exciting and full season, and I am looking forward to resuming in the summer once we get settled. The cookbook club features will continue without interruption, and I will be announcing May’s selection in next week’s letter.

Thank you for being here, for cooking alongside me month after month, and for making this community something I genuinely treasure. Until next time, may your kitchen be a place of confidence, creativity, and the pleasure of knowing what goes with what.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

New here? Welcome! I’m so glad you found your way here. This newsletter is growing into a beautiful community rooted in seasonal rhythms, nourishing food, and thoughtful connection. You can explore past Kitchen Conversations and Cookbook Club features in the archives, and I hope you’ll join us at the table as we cook our way through the seasons this year.

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