As we step into 2026, I’m delighted to begin the second year of our Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club with Mark Diacono’s Abundance. I discovered Mark’s work last summer through Substack, and it’s been such a delight to dive into his decades of writing, photography, and growing wisdom. I’ve even had the chance to join his writing groups, which I highly recommend especially for those on the path to finding their voice.

That being said, I do have a confession to share…this is the first book I haven’t read cover to cover before featuring it in our cookbook club. My copy arrived in early September, and I’ve been reading along with the seasons ever since, which is exactly how this book is meant to be experienced (at least in my mind, ha). Abundance is structured as an almanac, originally written as weekly essays on Substack. Mark invites us to move through the year alongside him, experiencing each season as it unfolds from his life on England's southwest coast.

That's why I chose to begin 2026 with this book. Starting in January means we can all read and cook our way through the entire year together, letting the recipes and stories arrive in their proper season.

Cauliflower and Sage Soup. January 2026.

About Abundance

Abundance is unlike most cookbooks you’ll encounter. Originally written as weekly essays on Mark’s Substack over the course of a year, the book mirrors the passage of time itself. Each entry captures a moment in the season on England’s southwest coast: what’s growing, what’s ready to harvest, what’s on the table, and what Mark is noticing in the landscape around him. The result is part memoir, part recipe collection, part nature journal, an almanac that invites you to slow down and pay attention.

The book is organized chronologically through the seasons, beginning in January and moving through the entire year. Mark weaves together recipes, photography, and observations about the natural world in a format that feels less like instruction and more like companionship. It reminds me of the accompaniment mentality that Paul Farmer MD described in his medical work, walking alongside rather than prescribing from above. You're not just learning how to cook his recipes, you're experiencing what it's like to live closely with food and seasons.

Writing in real time, week by week, became a committed practice for Mark. It required him to show up regularly, to notice what was actually happening rather than what he wished was happening, and to trust that there would always be something worth writing about. That practice of presence and attention is what the book teaches as much as any recipe. Mark speaks about the traditional Japanese calendar with its 72 “micro-seasons” - windows of just five days characterized by particular phenomena like buds bursting, birds arriving, specific foods coming into season. That level of attention to what's actually happening in the natural world is what cultivates awe. Abundance comes from noticing what's right in front of you.

What’s on the Menu

Here are the seasonal dishes we’re featuring from the January passages in Abundance:

New Year Porridge (page 14)

What better way to begin a year of cooking from Abundance than with Mark's New Year Porridge? I made mine with homemade cashew milk and topped with black currant jam, exactly what January mornings in Upper Michigan call for. Oats are rich in soluble fiber that supports both heart health and gut health. Mark's approach to porridge is unfussy and adaptable, encouraging you to top it with whatever fruit, nuts, or spices speak to you. As he says about his recipes, "make a friend of it" and let it evolve with you (and your pantry) over time.

Cauliflower and Sage Soup (page 23)

Cauliflower often gets overlooked, but well spiced and simmered into soup, it becomes such a treat. The curry powder and fried sage are wonderfully fragrant while cooking and eating, filling the kitchen with warmth. Cauliflower provides vitamin C and sulfur-rich compounds that support detoxification, while sage adds its own depth and beauty in the bowl.

Cranberry and Caraway Flapjack (page 32)

This recipe brings together two winter flavors Mark loves: tart cranberries and warming caraway. In our Kitchen Conversation, he mentioned that caraway is one of his favorite spices, especially this time of year. For those unfamiliar, a flapjack in the UK is quite different from American pancakes. It's a dense, chewy bar made with oats, perfect for tucking into a lunchbox or enjoying with afternoon tea.

Chard, Celery, Butter Bean, and Tarragon Stew with Celery and Tarragon Pesto (pages 35-37)

Winter greens, creamy butter beans, and the bright anise notes of tarragon come together beautifully in this hearty stew. Mark uses coconut milk rather than cream, which adds richness without heaviness. The celery and tarragon pesto stirred through at the end adds a fresh, herbal lift. This recipe gave me a wonderful opportunity to pull out the bean basket from the pantry, and we opted for a Rancho Gordo cassoulet bean, which I cooked in the Instant Pot before adding to the stew. Chard provides vitamins A, C, and K along with minerals like magnesium and potassium, while the beans offer protein and fiber. We served ours with crusty sourdough for soaking up every bit of the flavorful broth.

Let’s Reflect

What might shift if you brought more attention to what you’re cooking and eating this season?

Where in your daily life could you practice noticing more, the way Mark does with food and seasons?

When you think about abundance, what comes to mind? How might experiencing abundance through presence and attention change your relationship with food?

If you find yourself cooking from “Abundance” this month, I hope you’ll share your experience in the comments below or respond to this email. I always love hearing how these books come to life in your kitchens.

Kitchen Conversation with Mark Diacono

One of my favorite aspects of this cookbook club is the opportunity to sit down with the authors themselves and hear the stories behind their recipes. In this month’s Kitchen Conversation, Mark shares his story shaped by what he calls “an odd mixture of fluke and right angle turns,” from that transformative bite of a perfectly ripe mulberry 25 years ago to the serendipitous discovery of Otter Farm.

What emerged most powerfully in our conversation is Mark’s belief in the practice of paying attention. Writing weekly essays for Abundance changed “his resting state of attention”. He found himself more awake, more alive, more present. He wasn’t thinking about what he’d do at the end of something or worrying about the next deadline. He was just paying more attention, and then he started noticing things. That heightened observation led to curiosity, which led to digging deeper into what he noticed. It became a practice of engagement with the senses and the world around him.

We talk about how this kind of attention allows us to tap into awe in our everyday lives. As Mark says, “you can’t get up every day and ponder the enormity of life”, but you can create space to experience wonder in small moments. He speaks about reclaiming his attention span, calling it “our greatest currency”. That choice to direct his attention toward the natural world rather than screens became foundational to both his writing and his life.

Mark also walks us through the January recipes we're featuring this month, sharing tips and stories behind dishes like the New Year porridge and the chard, butter bean, and tarragon stew. He offers practical thoughts on how to begin eating seasonally, even if you never grow a single thing. The rewards of just becoming slightly more seasonally aware, he says, are “life-enhancing.”

This conversation is warm, funny, and filled with wisdom about presence, curiosity, and the gift that comes from truly paying attention. You won’t want to miss it! You can listen to our conversation here:

Kitchen Conversation with Mark Diacono

You can also explore past episodes or subscribe to the series through the Kitchen Conversations Directory on Substack.

In Closing

As we begin 2026, Abundance offers a gift worth carrying through the year ahead: permission to work with what we have, trust in the seasons, and pay attention to what’s right in front of us.

This month, as you cook through these winter recipes, pay attention to how they taste, to what the season offers, to the satisfaction that comes from eating what's right in front of you.

Thank you for starting this new year of cooking, reflecting, and gathering with me. I’ll be announcing our February cookbook club pick soon, and I’m already excited about where we’re headed next.

Until next time, may your kitchen be a place of warmth, curiosity, and seasonal abundance.

