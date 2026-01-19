Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christina Cardy, DNP's avatar
Christina Cardy, DNP
13h

I love that you read cookbooks cover to cover. It’s something I started trying to be more intentional about over the last year. I felt so much more connected to the author and their reasoning behind certain ingredients and recipes by treating it more like a book and less like an index.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
Kalee Tilli's avatar
Kalee Tilli
1d

I tried the porridge this morning and I must admit, it was surprisingly far superior to any I've made before! Whether it was the method of cooking the oats in two stages or just focusing on the process vs rushing to cook and eat, I'm not entirely sure. I used cow's milk and topped with pumpkin seeds, hazelnuts, dried cranberries, and a drizzle of pure NH maple syrup.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Michelle Seguin MD and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michelle Seguin MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture