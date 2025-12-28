Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week, I’m sharing our final Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick for 2025, “Company” by award-winning chef and author Amy Thielen. Her menu-based approach to cooking shows us how to gather with confidence while honoring story, place, and season.

Hello friends,

We’ve arrived at the final cookbook club of 2025, and what better way to close out the year than with Amy Thielen’s Company. As we move through the season of holiday gatherings, this book offers something more enduring than just another collection of party recipes. Amy's menu-based approach teaches us how to gather with confidence and intention, not just through December, but through every season of the year ahead. Her menus are practical, beautiful, and rooted in the realities of how we actually cook when we're sharing meals with the people we love from a place we call home.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

About Company

Company is unlike most cookbooks you'll encounter. Rather than presenting isolated recipes organized by ingredient or technique, Amy offers complete menus organized by the type of gathering: Saturday Night parties of six to eight, Holiday tables of eight to twelve, Perennial Parties for groups of six to ten, and Casual Walkabouts with buffets for fifteen to twenty or more. Menu cookbooks are rare in modern food publishing, where individual recipes designed to amp up the flavor have become the norm. But menus offer an “analog” option that reflects how we actually cook when we're feeding people we care about. Each menu shows how dishes work together on the plate, how a simple vegetable can provide relief beside a rich centerpiece, how color and texture and function matter as much as flavor.

The book emerged from Amy's life in northern Minnesota, where she and her husband Aaron "live way out in the woods." In rural places, entertaining often means visiting one another's houses for a meal rather than "driving twenty-five miles to town to eat at one of three restaurants." Amy's cooking and hosting approach is casual and unpretentious, filled with story and humor. The menus range from Supper Club Steak Night to A Nordic Backcountry Ski Supper to Pent-Up Winter Grilling, each one grounded in the realities of northern living. The food, the writing, and the stunning photography pull you into what life is like here in the rural Upper Midwest.

Rather than presenting dishes that compete for attention on the plate, Amy teaches us to think about balance and rhythm. Not every element needs to be bold or complex. Sometimes what a meal needs most is something simple that lets the other flavors shine. She calls these the “rhythm section” of a menu: simple, seasonal vegetables that are soothing, untrendy home food, an antidote to recipes designed to stand alone and shout for attention. This philosophy came directly from her mother, who routinely prepared two cooked vegetables and a salad alongside the main dish. That generous proportion of vegetables often meant you didn’t have to worry about how rich other elements were. It’s a ratio that reflects both good cooking and good sense.

What’s on the Menu

For December, I intentionally chose four winter vegetable sides to expand our “rhythm section” and learn new preparation methods for the staples we have on hand this time of year.

Here are the seasonal dishes we’re featuring from Company this month:

Spiralized Roast Potatoes (pg 128-129)

Born from an apple-processing session that ran into dinnertime, this recipe emerged when Amy ran a potato through the spiralizer meant for making applesauce. The result is both beautiful and practical: spirals of potato that crisp up in a hot oven with gorgeous caramelized edges. Amy suggests getting kids involved if you have them around, as they love cranking the spiralizer. It's the kind of recipe that turns a staple into something special without any fuss. I can vouch that this made for family-friendly cooking and eating together.

Turnip-Date Gratin (pg 130-131)

This gratin transforms humble turnips into something worthy of your holiday table. The unexpected sweetness of dates plays beautifully against the earthy turnips, creating a side dish that feels both comforting and satisfying. I'd never made a gratin before, and this seemed like the perfect place to start. The turnip-date combo caught my eye as I'm always looking for different ways to use turnips beyond thinly sliced, raw in a winter salad. This recipe, along with the spiralized potatoes, are coveted sides on Amy's Thanksgiving menu in the book.

Caramelized Carrots (pg 159)

This recipe solved a practical problem for Amy: how to make glazed carrots for a crowd when you don't have a pan big enough. Her solution is to sear the carrots in batches, set them aside, then bring them all back together to glaze at the end. She reminds us that the size of your carrots will affect timing, and encourages cooks to trust what they see rather than watching the clock. We used a cast iron skillet for the high heat needed to get a good sear. Winter-harvested carrots are naturally sweeter as they convert starches to sugars in response to cold, and they're rich in beta-carotene, supporting immune health through the colder months.

Cider-Braised Cabbage Wedges (pg 260)

Amy calls this one “a sleeper”. Wedges of cabbage braised in cider until tender, with edges that catch a bit of color. Simple and beautiful, this dish proves that winter cooking can be as exciting as summer's abundance. Cabbage provides vitamin C and supports gut health through its fiber content, making it both affordable and nourishing all winter long. We served ours along Swedish potato sausage and lingonberry jam.

Let’s Reflect

How might thinking in complete menus rather than individual recipes change the way you approach cooking?

What rhythm section vegetables do you already turn to season after season? What new ones might you add to your repertoire?

As you gather with loved ones this season, how does the act of cooking for others contribute to your own sense of connection and wellbeing?

If you find yourself cooking from Company this month, I hope you'll share your experience in the comments below or respond to this email. I always love hearing how these books come to life in your kitchens.

One of my favorite aspects of this cookbook club is the opportunity to sit down with the authors themselves and hear the stories behind their recipes. In this month’s Kitchen Conversation, Amy shares her journey from rural Minnesota to New York’s finest professional kitchens and back again, and how that experience shaped her understanding of place-based cooking.

We talk about her grandmother’s storytelling tradition and how food stories connect us to memory and meaning. Amy shares her philosophy of writing longer, more evocative recipe methods that describe what things should look, smell, and feel like rather than relying solely on numbers and timers. She believes that numbers can make us question our intuition, and she wants cooks to trust their senses and develop confidence in the kitchen.

She offers wisdom on menu planning, the importance of those “rhythm section” vegetables that give your palate relief, and why she encourages home cooks to make recipes their own. As a gardener, Amy also shares practical insights about cooking with seasonal ingredients and adapting to what you actually have. We laugh about mint taking over the garden (a rookie mistake we’ve both made) and compare notes on what fresh cilantro from your own garden tastes like compared to store-bought.

Amy even shares the story behind her famous sun jam, her grandmother’s recipe where strawberries evaporate in the sun under a screen for eight hours, preserving that fresh, raw taste without any cooking. The recipe went viral when people started making it in their cars to maintain the heat while avoiding bugs.

This conversation is warm, funny, and full of kitchen wisdom. You won’t want to miss it!

Kitchen Conversation with Amy Thielen

You can also explore past episodes or subscribe to the series through the Kitchen Conversations Directory on Substack.

In Closing

As we close out 2025’s Cookbook Club, Company offers several gifts worth carrying forward. First, it teaches us to think in menus rather than isolated recipes, understanding how dishes support and complement one another. Second, it gives us permission to cook simply, to trust that a perfectly prepared seasonal vegetable is essential rather than an afterthought. The “rhythm section” concept is something you’ll carry into every meal you make going forward.

But most importantly, the book reminds us that gathering itself is nourishing. The word “company” carries a double meaning: we cook for company, and in doing so, we keep company. We are not alone.

The social connection that comes from sharing meals matters as much as the nutrients on the plate. My own research on farmers’ market prescriptions found that social connection was the primary driver of quality of life improvements, even more than the nutritional changes themselves. Cooking for company, keeping company, being in the presence of others around the table, these acts support our wellbeing in ways that extend far beyond what we can measure.

This month, as you cook through these winter vegetables, pay attention to how they look as they cook, how they smell, what the bottom of your pan is telling you. Make these recipes your own. Trust your intuition. And when you’re having company, cook something that matters to you, something connected to place and season and the people gathered around your table.

Thank you for cooking, reflecting, and gathering with me throughout 2025. I’ll be announcing our 2026 cookbook club plans in January, and I can’t wait to continue this journey with you.

Until next time, may your kitchen be a place of warmth, creativity, and care.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If this note resonates, I’d love if you gave it a like or shared it with a friend. This newsletter is growing into such a beautiful community rooted in seasonal rhythms, nourishing food, and thoughtful connection.

