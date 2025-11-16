Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week, I’m sharing our Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick for November, “Whole Food Cooking Every Day” by chef and author Amy Chaplin. Her foundational approach to whole food cooking teaches confidence and creativity in the kitchen through base recipes with endless variations.

Hello friends,

We’re now into mid-November here in Upper Michigan, and we’ve had several rounds of warm and cold snaps. We started the week with a blanket of snow on the ground and now we’re back to sunshine and nearly 50 degrees. Most of the deciduous trees have dropped their leaves with the wind, but there are a few late maples and oaks still holding onto their golden canopies. Some years the transition into winter is abrupt, but this year we seem to be easing in and I think that may be just what we need.

This month we’re cooking from Whole Food Cooking Every Day by award-winning chef and author

. Amy’s book is a classic in foundational whole food cooking, offering base recipes with endless variations that teach you to cook with confidence and intuition. Rooted in whole foods and traditional preparation techniques, her recipes honor the seasons while making room for adaptation and play. Let’s explore this beautiful and empowering book together!

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Winter Squash Soup with Ginger, Turmeric & Miso

Whole Food Cooking Every Day

Growing up in rural Australia, Amy Chaplin learned to cook not in culinary school but through hands-on experience, absorbing the wisdom of her mother’s kitchen, working alongside chefs in Amsterdam, London, and New York, and immersing herself in the bright, nourishing world of whole foods. Her path was shaped by curiosity, a deep connection to ingredients, and a love for Japanese macrobiotic cuisine that continues to influence her cooking today.

Back in 2015, when I began my own exploration into food as medicine, I was on a self-study journey without a clear roadmap. There wasn’t a textbook I could turn to, and I needed something more tangible, practical, and honestly delicious than clinical guidelines alone. I recognized early on that if I wanted to talk to patients about nutrition, I really needed to talk to them about food, which set me on a path of learning to cook and grow my own. It has since opened my eyes to the even broader ways that food influences our health, not just through nutrients, but through story, culture, tradition, creativity, and connection. The first two books I purchased to begin that journey were Amy’s first book, At Home in the Whole Food Kitchen, and Vegetable Literacy by Deborah Madison.

Whole Food Cooking Every Day, Amy’s second book and our featured cookbook this month, builds on that foundation. Rather than presenting rigid recipes, Amy offers foundational techniques with multiple variations, giving you the keys to your own kitchen. It’s a book designed to empower, teaching you how to think like a cook, make intuitive swaps, and adapt recipes to what’s in season or what your body needs. This book feels like a generous teacher, one that meets you where you are and invites you to grow.

What’s on the Menu

This month I intentionally chose two base recipes, two adaptations, and a fermentation project to highlight the versatility of Amy’s approach and to invite your own tastes, interests, and creativity into the process. My hope is that you walk away with new skills that will serve you well beyond this single cookbook.

Here are the seasonal dishes we cooked from Whole Food Cooking Every Day this month:

Fall Fruit Compote (page 104)

This is one of Amy’s brilliant base recipes, offering a template you can adapt to whatever fruit is available. I used apples with cinnamon and star anise as my spices, and the kitchen smelled incredible as it simmered. I served mine over cooked buckwheat, which soaked up the sweet, spiced juices perfectly. Amy recently posted a new twist on this recipe as a bircher bowl, which I cannot wait to try. She also recommended saving leftovers to toss into a warming Ayurvedic smoothie (we may have to ask if she’d be willing to share that recipe with us in the future).

Winter Squash Soup (page 133)

Another foundational recipe with multiple variations to explore. The base is simple, winter squash blended with aromatic vegetables and seasonings, but Amy shows you how to layer in different flavors depending on your mood or what’s in your pantry. I love growing different varieties of winter squash each season (see photos below) just so I can make versions of this soup on repeat. For this batch, I used homegrown carnival squash and spiced it with ginger and turmeric, tossing in raw cashews during the blending for extra creaminess. Winter squash offers beta-carotene and fiber, supporting immune health and digestion during the colder months.

Shiitake Mushroom, Caramelized Onion, and Chickpea Bake with Swiss Chard (page 274)

This hearty, layered bake brings together earthy shiitake mushrooms, sweet caramelized onions, tender chickpeas, and vibrant Swiss chard, all topped with a creamy cauliflower mash instead of traditional potatoes. I see this meal as a wonderful bridge for someone looking to incorporate more vegetables, especially if you already make things like shepherd’s pie. We added half a pound of grass-fed ground beef to ours, and it was perfect for us. The cauliflower topping offers more fiber and a lower glycemic index than potatoes while still providing that comforting, creamy texture. The shiitakes add immune-supporting compounds and umami depth. Amy also talked about doubling the batch to freeze one for an easy take-and-bake weeknight meal or freezing in individual ramekins for single portions.

Roasted Apple-Almond Cake with Cardamom (page 326)

This cake is a beautiful example of how whole food baking can be both approachable and special. Made with almond flour, it’s naturally grain-free, with a tender crumb and warm cardamom fragrance. Topped with roasted apples that caramelize as they bake, it’s the kind of cake that feels like home. Amy mentioned in our conversation that this recipe is wonderfully adaptable, you can adjust for different apple varieties and even freeze individual portions for a treat throughout the season. Perfect for your afternoon fika this winter!

Bonus Project: Fermented Carrots with Turmeric and Ginger (page 192)

This was one of the first ferments I began making regularly after trying it at a functional medicine conference. The carrots are bright, tangy, and beautifully spiced with turmeric and ginger, both anti-inflammatory powerhouses. Fermented vegetables support gut health by providing beneficial bacteria and enzymes that aid digestion. The carrots I had set aside to make it this week were gobbled up by my little one (which is great!), so I’m including a throwback photo below from 2016 making kimchi from Amy’s first book.

1. Winter Squash Soup 2. Homegrown Winter Squash (Cushaw, Georgia Candy Roaster, Long Island Cheese), 3. Roasted Apple-Almond Cake , 4. Fall Fruit Compote with Buckwheat 5. 2016 Throwback Ferment 6. Shiitake Mushroom Bake

Let’s Reflect

How has the shifting seasons invited you to slow down in the kitchen?

Where might you bring more intuition or adaptability into the way you cook this season?

What foundational recipes or techniques would help you feel more confident and creative in your kitchen?

If you find yourself cooking from Whole Food Cooking Every Day this month, I hope you’ll share your experience in the comments below or respond to this email. I always love hearing how these books come to life in your kitchens.

One of my favorite aspects of this cookbook club is the opportunity to sit down with the authors themselves and hear the stories behind their recipes. In this month’s Kitchen Conversation, Amy shares her remarkable journey from rural Australia to becoming a celebrated chef, shaped by experiences across continents and a deep reverence for whole foods.

We talk about how cooking can be both a creative practice and a form of connection, to ourselves, to others, and to nature. Amy offers her wisdom on building a whole food kitchen without overwhelm, emphasizing small, sustainable changes and the importance of traditional preparation techniques that make foods more digestible and nourishing. She shares practical tips for meal planning, working with seasonal ingredients, and keeping cooking simple enough to sustain through the rhythms of daily life.

As a mother, Amy has also learned to approach food with flexibility and joy, honoring her children’s preferences while gently exposing them to new flavors and textures. She shares what has worked in her own kitchen, recognizing that every family’s needs and choices are different. Her philosophy is one of ease and acceptance, recognizing that nourishment looks different for everyone and that the table should be a place of welcome, not pressure.

One recipe Amy describes with particular care is her miso soup, a dish she makes nearly weekly in the cooler months and one that I come back to time and again. Rich, savory, and comforting, her miso soup is endlessly adaptable with winter storage vegetables. I love serving it with chili crisp, scallions, a soft-cooked egg, and sometimes I’ll add rice or buckwheat noodles for a more substantial meal. It’s the kind of nourishment that feels like care in a bowl, and I’m thrilled to share Amy’s recipe and a peek at my bowl below.

Miso soup with scallions, chili crisp, and buckwheat noodles

This conversation is thoughtful, generous, and full of light, a true celebration of whole food cooking as both art and practice. You won’t want to miss it!

You can listen to our conversation here:

Kitchen Conversation with Amy Chaplin

You can also explore past episodes or subscribe to the series through the Kitchen Conversations Directory on Substack.

In Closing

This seasonal cookbook club has always been about more than the food on our plates. It is about the stories we share, the care we extend, and the connections we create through cooking. My hope is that Whole Food Cooking Every Day and this conversation will inspire you to cook with curiosity, to listen to what your body needs, and to find beauty in building foundational skills that serve you season after season.

Thank you for reading, reflecting, and cooking along with me this month. I’ll be announcing next month’s Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick soon, and I can’t wait to share it with you.

I’ve created a Bookshop page with all of the cookbook club books and other recommendations from my newsletter in one place. You can browse the collection here. Note: Some links are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps support my work.

Until next time, may your kitchen be a place of warmth, creativity, and care.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If this note resonates, I’d love if you gave it a like or shared it with a friend. This newsletter is growing into such a beautiful community rooted in seasonal rhythms, nourishing food, and thoughtful connection.

A Gift for You: Thanksliving Guide

I was thrilled to contribute a recipe straight from my garden for this new Thanksliving guide created by my friend and colleague Siri Chand Khalsa MD MS . It’s a beautiful collection of plant-based recipes and reflections for a nourishing holiday season. You can check it out here .

Here are my most recent Substack sharings:

