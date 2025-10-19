Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week, I’m sharing our Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick, “In Good Health” by San Diego author and cook Rachel Riggs. Her allergen-aware approach and fresh California cuisine celebrate creativity and care in the kitchen. Rachel has also generously shared 2 recipes from her book, so be sure to read to the end!

It’s hard to believe it’s the middle of October here in Upper Michigan, with weekend temperatures climbing into the 70s. The trees tell the truer story as their colors are now at their peak. The garden is nearly ready to be put to bed for the season, and the last task ahead is planting fall garlic. All of these signs point toward change, a turning toward roasted vegetables, simmering soups, and the comfort of being back in the kitchen.

This month we’re cooking from In Good Health by San Diego author and cook

. Rachel’s book offers a fresh and deeply personal approach to cooking, one that grew from her own experience living with chronic illness. Rooted in the brightness of California cuisine,

reminds us that nourishment isn’t one-size-fits-all. It invites us to honor what our bodies need while embracing creativity, flavor, and the pleasure of sharing food with others. Let’s explore this beautiful book together!

In Good Health

In Good Health

Once the owner of a specialty food shop in San Diego, Rachel Riggs built her life around good ingredients and the joy of sharing food. When illness left her unable to tolerate many of the foods she had once loved, she began experimenting and adapting, finding new ways to cook that still felt abundant and nourishing. What began as a personal practice of care grew into In Good Health, a vibrant and modern collection of recipes that celebrates creativity within new boundaries.

The book features allergen-aware dishes free of gluten, grains, dairy, soy, nightshades, legumes, and refined sugar, yet every page reflects the freshness and vibrance of California cuisine. Her recipes are approachable, full of color and flavor, and designed to make cooking feel joyful again.

As a physician and a home cook, I’m continually reminded that nourishment is deeply personal. Our needs shift with time, with health, and with season. For some, caring for the body means adapting ingredients in the short or long-term. There is no single path, only the invitation to listen more closely. In Good Health feels like an important companion in that process. A beautiful resource for anyone navigating food allergies or sensitivities, for those cooking for loved ones who do, and for anyone looking to incorporate more seasonal, whole food recipes into their rotation.

What’s on the Menu

Here are a few of the seasonal dishes we cooked from In Good Health this month…

Cream of Porcini Mushroom Soup (page 91)

This soup is elegant and company-worthy. My husband said it tasted restaurant-quality, and I think he’s right. The cream sherry is a specialty ingredient, but it’s worth seeking out for the depth it brings. That distinct depth reminded me of a delicious she-crab soup I’ve had in Savannah, Georgia, which is served with a small decanter of dry sherry tableside to top as you like. Mushrooms are rich in B vitamins and compounds (beta-glucans) that support immune health, offering gentle nourishment as the days cool.

Tahini-Charred Cauliflower with Dates and Mint (page 108)

Cauliflower becomes something special here, charred until golden and tossed with a nutty tahini dressing, fresh herbs, and sweet dates. This is quite possibly my new favorite way to make cauliflower especially as a weeknight side. Cauliflower offers fiber and antioxidants (sulforaphane), while the mint and lemon bring a brightness to contrast the prominent umami flavor from the tahini. Visually, it’s a striking dish when served in a shallow bowl or platter.

Watercress with Roast Chicken, Tart Apples, and Tarragon Dressing (page 171)

This salad features a fall favorite—apples! Peppery watercress tossed with crisp apples, tender roast chicken, and a creamy tarragon dressing that ties it all together. Watercress is one of the most nutrient-dense greens, rich in vitamins A and K, while the apples add fiber and a gentle sweetness that balances the dish.

Cinnamon-Walnut Coffee Cake (page 202)

This coffee cake has the familiar comfort of a classic recipe, made with ingredients that everyone at the table can enjoy. The cake is tender, fragrant, with a cinnamon swirl layer, and generously topped with toasted walnuts that provide satisfying crunch and healthy fats. It’s perfect for a slow weekend morning, paired with tea or coffee, and proof that allergen-aware baking can be as inviting and nostalgic as any family favorite.

1. Cream of Porcini Mushroom Soup 2. Tahini-Charred Cauliflower with Dates and Mint 3. Watercress with Roast Chicken, Tart Apples, and Tarragon Dressing 4. Cinnamon-Walnut Coffee Cake

Let’s Reflect

How has the change in season shifted what feels nourishing to you right now? Where might you bring more creativity or ease into the way you cook or share food this month? How can your kitchen feel like a place of welcome for you, and for those whose needs or tastes may differ from yours? If you find yourself cooking from In Good Health this month, I hope you’ll share your experience in the comments below or respond to this email. I always love hearing how these books come to life in your kitchens and what care looks like for you this season. Leave a comment

One of my favorite aspects of this cookbook club is the opportunity to sit down with the authors themselves and share the stories behind their recipes. In this month’s Kitchen Conversation, Rachel shares how life took an unexpected turn and, in her words, “I never saw this coming.” Yet through it all, cooking has remained one of her truest forms of care for herself and for others.

We talk about how creativity can flourish through change and how cooking differently has opened new doors for her in the kitchen. Every recipe she developed became an act of empowerment and possibility. Her love of California cuisine shines through in the bright herbs, citrus, texture, and ease, a reminder that allergen-aware cooking can be every bit as joyful and full of flavor.

Rachel also offers her practical wisdom for home cooks: breaking up meal prep, making components ahead, and keeping staple ingredients on hand. Her recipes are intentionally unfussy, with short ingredient lists and clear guidance that welcome cooks of all skill levels. Woven through it all is her love for the seasons, the way cooking with what is growing now keeps her connected to the natural world.

Earlier this year, Rachel even surprised me with her signature chocolate cake, hand-delivered to my hotel while I was in San Diego for a medical conference. A generous (and oh-so-delicious) gesture that says everything about the way she cooks and cares.

This conversation is one of my favorites yet, thoughtful, generous, and full of light. You won’t want to miss it!

You can listen to our conversation here:

You can also explore past episodes or subscribe to the series through the Kitchen Conversations Directory on Substack.

BONUS RECIPES from IN GOOD HEALTH !!

Rachel has generously shared two recipes from In Good Health for our community to enjoy this month. Both reflect her fresh, modern approach to cooking and are truly delicious. Many thanks, Rachel!

Watercress with Roast Chicken, Tart Apples + Tarragon Dressing

SERVES 4

Dressing

2/3 cup (156 g) mayonnaise

1 tablespoon chopped tarragon

2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 large garlic clove, grated

1/4 teaspoon pink salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Salad

4 servings of watercress, baby watercress, or upland cress

1 lb (454 g) cooked chicken breast, shredded

1/4 cup (10 g) chopped chives or thinly sliced scallions

1 Granny Smith apple, cored and chopped

1/3 cup (40 g) unsalted, dry-roasted almonds, roughly chopped

Maldon flake salt, for sprinkling

Freshly cracked black pepper, for sprinkling

Dressing: Whisk all dressing ingredients together in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use. Make a few hours or up to a day ahead, so the flavors can develop.

Salad: Combine all salad ingredients, except flake salt and black pepper, in a large bowl. Dress it generously and toss to coat. Divide salad among 4 plates, then sprinkle with the salt and pepper.

Cinnamon-Walnut Coffee Cake

Serves 8

Cake

2 1/2 cups (260 g) super-fine blanched almond flour

3/4 cup (75 g) finely shredded unsweetened coconut

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon pink salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

4 large eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup (157 g) pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons melted virgin coconut oil, plus extra for greasing

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Filling

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Topping

1 cup (123 g) finely chopped raw walnuts

Cake: Preheat oven to 350°F. Thoroughly grease a 9-inch (23-cm) springform pan with coconut oil and line the bottom with a parchment paper round. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together almond flour, coconut, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, and baking soda, breaking up any lumps. Add the remaining cake batter ingredients and whisk until smooth and well combined. Pour half of the batter into the prepared springform pan and spread it toward the edges. Tap the pan on the counter to level the batter.

Filling: In a small bowl, mix the filling ingredients together to form a thick syrup. Using a spoon, drizzle filling over the first layer of batter. Drop the remaining cake batter in small spoonfuls over the filling, covering as much of the filling as possible. Carefully smooth it out and avoid disturbing the filling as much as possible. Tap the pan on the counter to level the batter.

Topping: Sprinkle walnuts over the top, with the goal of covering all the batter. Bake on the center rack for 30 minutes. Cool completely, then transfer cake to a plate. Store at room temperature for up to 4 days.

Excerpted from In Good Health: Uncomplicated, Allergen-Aware Recipes for a Nourished Life © 2025 by Rachel Riggs. Reproduced with the permission of Figure 1 Publishing.

In Closing

This seasonal cookbook club has always been about more than the food on our plates. It is about the stories we share, the care we extend, and the connections we create through cooking. My hope is that In Good Health and this conversation will inspire you to cook with curiosity, to listen to what your body needs, and to find beauty in the simple act of preparing a meal with love.

Thank you for reading, reflecting, and cooking along with me this season. I’ll be announcing next month’s Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick next week, and I can’t wait to share it with you.

Until next time, may your kitchen be a place of warmth, creativity, and care.

P.S. If this note resonates, I’d love if you gave it a like or shared it with a friend. This newsletter is growing into such a beautiful community rooted in seasonal rhythms, nourishing food, and thoughtful connection.

