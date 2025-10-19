Michelle Seguin MD

Grace Barker
3d

I love the emphasis on individualized nourishment and listening to what your body needs. As the seasons change, I am once again fascinated by the ways that produce can offer the nutrients most needed by our bodies in each time of year. Thank you both for sharing such encouraging words and a passion for real, nourishing foods. I can’t wait to jump in my kitchen and cook one of these delicious recipes!

Margaret Hanson
3d

Fantastic recipes! I agree with your husband, this is a beautiful soup! I added summer savory and served it with baked parmesan squash rings to dip. This is a cookbook to come back to time-and-again.

