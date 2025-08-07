Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week, I’m sharing a shorter seasonal logbook entry from the cabin and a special announcement for our August Cookbook Club pick, a reader favorite rooted in the traditions of the Italian countryside.

Hello friends,

We’re in the thick of it. There’s no other way to put it. Anyone else?

August can feel like that, and this year is no exception. Instead of a longer seasonal essay this week, I’m offering an entry from my seasonal logbook. It’s a practice I’ve been leaning into lately as a kind of personal almanac and journal. It helps me stay mindful, sharpen my observation skills, and reconnect with my senses and the natural world.

We also have a beautiful new book for this month’s Cookbook Club. Be sure to read to the end for a peek at our upcoming Kitchen Conversation with a very special guest!

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

From the Seasonal Logbook

August 3, 2025

Temperature: 60°F at dawn

Sky: Clear, softened by haze from distant Canadian wildfires

Air: Drying out after last week’s storms, heavy with smoke instead of humidity

Settled into the cabin for morning pages and light. The brush outside the windows has grown so thick I can barely see the stream, but I can hear it. It’s softer now, finding its late summer voice after the July rain memories fade.

Joe Pye Weed blooming purple along the far bank, those tall dusty-rose crowns that mark summer’s turning point. The blackberry brambles heavy with fruit yet not quite ripe. Even through the smoke haze, this view holds the fullness of late summer, that deep abundance before the shift toward harvest.

The cabin holds morning light differently in this smoky August. It’s diffused. Golden. Subdued.

I’m learning to hold complexity, too. Clarity and haze, abundance and loss, the intimate sound of the stream and the vast story of distant fires.

This practice of holding multiple truths is powerful. I’m becoming someone who can sit with contradiction without needing to resolve it. Someone learning that deeper humanity lives in the spaces between certainties.

Morning pages and light from the cabin

This month’s Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick is Cucina Povera by Tuscan food writer and cookbook author

. Even better this book was chosen by

—our creative and curious seasonal cookbook club community.

Cucina Povera is a heartfelt celebration of seasonal, simple cooking rooted in the Italian tradition of the “poor kitchen,” a style that values frugality, creativity, and deep respect for ingredients. Each recipe tells a story of resilience, place, and beauty of seasonal home cooking.

I’m also thrilled to announce that Giulia will be joining me later this month for a special Kitchen Conversation. We’ll talk about her creative process, the roots of cucina povera, and the power of food to preserve memory and culture. Stay tuned! The full feature release will be out on Sunday, August 17th!

New to the cookbook club?

You can learn more about how it works and browse our full directory of past books and features right here. Whether you cook along each month or simply read for inspiration, you’re warmly welcome at the table.

Thank you for being here and for bringing your thoughtful presence to this space. If you’re cooking from Cucina Povera this month, I’d love to hear what you’re making or what’s resonating with you!

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

