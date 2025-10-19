Kitchen Conversation #8: In Good Health with Rachel Riggs

Early release is now available exclusively for paid subscribers. The full cookbook feature and Kitchen Conversation will be available to all, October 19, 2025.
This is the eighth in my Kitchen Conversations series. Stories from my home kitchen, where food becomes care and conversation becomes connection. Join me for kitchen table wisdom, simple meals from our cookbook club, and guest conversations with cookbook authors, cooks, and farmers I admire.
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Michelle Seguin MD to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.