Kitchen Conversations
Kitchen Conversation #7: Ruffage with Abra Berens
0:00
-28:37

Sep 20, 2025
This is the seventh in my Kitchen Conversations series, audio notes from my home kitchen where I share reflections on food as care, seasonal nourishment, and the slower rhythm of seasonal living.

This month, I’m featuring Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables by Michigan-based chef, author, and former farmer

Abra Berens
. Ruffage has become a modern classic, helping us see vegetables as the heart of a meal. September feels like the right moment for this book, when the last of summer produce meets the grounding presence of fall roots and squash.

In this episode, Abra joins me for a generous and open conversation about cooking, community, and what it means to empower home cooks. She spoke about ember-roasting squash, the joy of improvisation, and her belief that recipes should invite us in rather than box us in. She even welcomed listeners to reach out with their cooking questions, a reminder of her commitment to making food approachable and shared.

Whether you listen while chopping vegetables, on a fall walk, or enjoy your favorite with a cup of tea, I hope this conversation with Abra leaves you inspired by her generous spirit and encouraged to find more joy in your own kitchen.

User's avatar
