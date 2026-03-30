Kitchen Conversation #13 with Nicki Sizemore

This is the thirteenth in my Kitchen Conversations series. Stories from my home kitchen, where food becomes care and conversation becomes connection. Join me for kitchen table wisdom, simple meals from our cookbook club, and guest conversations with cookbook authors, cooks, and farmers I admire.

This month, I’m featuring Mind, Body, Spirit, Food by trained chef, recipe developer, and food writer, Nicki Sizemore. Nicki has spent over two decades working in food, and her Substack newsletter and podcast, both called Mind, Body, Spirit, FOOD reflect the philosophy at the heart of this book: that how we cook matters as much as what we cook, and that the kitchen can be a genuine space of self-care and nourishment for the whole person.

In this conversation, Nicki shares the full arc of her relationship with food, from a Midwest childhood always drawn to the kitchen, through a complicated chapter in her twenties, to culinary school, a long career in recipe development, and eventually the kitchen burnout that became the quiet genesis of this book. What began as two deep breaths before cooking grew into the “BESTT practice” at the heart of Mind, Body, Spirit, Food: breathe, engage your senses, set an intention, and thank your food and your body. We talk about why the intention piece is where the real shifts happen, and about something she didn’t expect at all, that all of these practices also simply make you a better cook. Being present, engaging your senses, tending to a recipe rather than trying to conquer it. Presence, it turns out, is a kitchen skill.

We also explore the difference between intentional and intuitive eating, and why Nicki sees the former as a doorway into the latter. Nicki walks us through the March recipes we’re featuring in the cookbook club, sharing tips and stories behind each one, and we close with the spring table she would set if we were all gathered together. When asked what she'd want everyone to feel at that table, Nicki described it as sacred, by which she meant not anything lofty or religious, just meaningful. Light the candles, say a few words of gratitude, honor the fact that these moments of connection matter. I absolutely love that!

Whether you listen while making a pot of brothy beans on a weeknight or settle in with a quiet cup of tea, I hope this conversation leaves you feeling a little more at home in your own kitchen.

Show Notes: (0:00) Welcome and introduction (1:25) Nicki's food story: a Midwest childhood and being drawn to the kitchen (3:30) Cultural conditioning around food and finding sovereignty in the kitchen (6:15) Culinary school and building a food career (8:40) Health challenges and an unexpected door to exploration (11:20) Kitchen burnout as the genesis of the book (14:05) The nervous system piece: what she was doing without knowing it (16:30) The BESTT practice (19:15) Setting intentions in the kitchen (22:00) Intentional cooking as a doorway to intuitive eating (25:10) Featured recipes: tips and stories from Nicki's kitchen (30:45) The spring table!

Find our full Savor the Seasons March 2026 Cookbook Club post, including featured recipes from Mind, Body, Spirit, Food right here:

I’ve recently created a Bookshop page with all of the cookbook club books from my newsletter in one place. You can browse the collection here. Note: Some links are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps support my work.

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These conversations are meant to share diverse perspectives and personal experiences, not prescriptions or guidelines. Food is deeply personal, and what nourishes one person may look different for another.

The contents of this newsletter are for informational purposes only and are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This newsletter does not constitute a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.