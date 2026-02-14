Kitchen Conversation #12 with Anastasia Zolotarev

This is the twelfth in my Kitchen Conversations series. Stories from my home kitchen, where food becomes care and conversation becomes connection. Join me for kitchen table wisdom, simple meals from our cookbook club, and guest conversations with cookbook authors, cooks, and farmers I admire.

This month, I’m featuring Sour Cherries & Sunflowers by cook, food writer, and MasterChef Australia alumna Anastasia Zolotarev. Born in Belarus and raised between Ukraine and Australia, Anastasia draws on generations of family wisdom, sharing dishes passed down from her babushka and mother that reflect the resourcefulness and depth of flavor inherent in Eastern European cooking.

In this conversation, Anastasia takes us through the chapters of her food story, from vivid sensory memories of sunflowers at her grandparents’ dacha in Ukraine, to her family rebuilding their food traditions after migrating to Australia, to the pivotal return trip to Ukraine that planted the seed for this book. What emerged most powerfully is how the women in her family used seasonality as a lifeline to their culture. Her mother, even in Sydney where the seasons are subtle, would feel autumn arrive and know it was time to go mushroom foraging. Her grandmother saved tomato seeds in a tiny apartment and carried seedlings across town to plant in a garden. These aren’t just cooking habits. They’re acts of cultural preservation, passed hand to hand across generations.

We talk about the dacha tradition, how Soviet-era garden plots became spaces of community, resilience, and shared knowledge. Anastasia paints a vivid picture of neighbors drying garlic all together, trading notes on which varieties grew well that season, and gathering for a seasonal meal under an indigo sky. She describes borscht as an “elixir of life”, both grounding from the root vegetables and uplifting from the vibrant beetroot and fresh herbs. Every time she cooks it, she says, “it just feels like life itself.”

Anastasia also walks us through the February recipes we’re featuring in the cookbook club, sharing tips and memories behind dishes like the chicken and potato dill stew, the mushroom and buckwheat soup, the rye bread topped three ways, and the chocolate buckwheat cake with sour cherry sauce. She encourages us to adapt and experiment, using whatever mushrooms we have available and adding adjuka, a fermented pepper sauce, to lift the eggplant ikra.

Whether you listen while stirring a pot of soup, bundled up on a winter evening, or savoring a quiet cup of tea, I hope this conversation with Anastasia leaves you feeling connected to the deep nourishment that comes from cooking with roots, both the kind you eat and the kind you carry.

Show Notes: (0:00) Welcome and introduction (1:47) Anastasia's food story: early childhood in Ukraine and sensory memories of the dacha (4:04) Migrating to Australia and rebuilding food traditions (6:58) The pivotal trip back to Ukraine: "so familiar, yet so distant" (8:10) Sensory memory and seasonality: how the women in her family stayed connected (11:46) The inspiration and process behind writing the book (16:16) Featured recipes: Anastasia's tips and stories (24:19) The dacha tradition: garden plots, community, and seed sharing (29:50) Borscht as an "elixir of life".

