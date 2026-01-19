Kitchen Conversation #11: Abundance with Mark Diacono

This is the eleventh in my Kitchen Conversations series. Stories from my home kitchen, where food becomes care and conversation becomes connection. Join me for kitchen table wisdom, simple meals from our cookbook club, and guest conversations with cookbook authors, cooks, and farmers I admire.

This month, I’m featuring Abundance by award-winning food writer, cook, and gardener Mark Diacono. Mark’s journey from environmental consultant to creating Otter Farm on England’s southwest coast shapes everything about how he approaches food and seasons. Originally written as weekly essays on Substack, his book mirrors the passage of time itself, inviting us to experience the full arc of a year lived in close relationship with food and place.

In this conversation, Mark shares his journey shaped by what he calls “an odd mixture of fluke and right angle turns,” from that transformative bite of a perfectly ripe mulberry 25 years ago to finding Otter Farm shortly after getting married. What emerged most powerfully is Mark’s belief in the practice of paying attention. Writing weekly essays for Abundance changed his “resting state of attention”. He found himself more awake, more alive, more present. That heightened observation led to curiosity, which led to digging deeper into what he noticed. It became a practice of engagement with the senses and the world around him.

We talk about how this kind of attention allows us to tap into awe in our everyday lives. As Mark says, “you can’t get up every day and ponder the enormity of life”, but you can create space to experience wonder in small moments. He speaks about reclaiming his attention span, calling it “our greatest currency”. That choice to direct his attention toward the natural world rather than screens became foundational to both his writing and his life.

Mark also walks us through the January recipes we’re featuring this month, sharing tips and stories behind dishes like the New Year porridge and the chard, butter bean, and tarragon stew. He offers practical thoughts on how to begin eating seasonally, even if you never grow a single thing. The rewards of just becoming slightly more seasonally aware, he says, are “life-enhancing.”

Whether you listen while chopping vegetables, on a winter walk, or enjoying a cup of tea, I hope this conversation with Mark leaves you feeling inspired to pay more attention, trust the seasons, and discover the abundance that comes from noticing what’s right in front of you.

Find our full Savor the Seasons January 2026 Cookbook Club post, including featured recipes from Abundance, right here:

