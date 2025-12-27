Kitchen Conversation #10: Company with Amy Thielen

This is the tenth in my Kitchen Conversations series. Stories from my home kitchen, where food becomes care and conversation becomes connection. Join me for kitchen table wisdom, simple meals from our cookbook club, and guest conversations with cookbook authors, cooks, and farmers I admire.

This month, I’m featuring Company by award-winning chef and author Amy Thielen. Amy’s journey from rural Minnesota to New York’s finest professional kitchens and back again shapes everything about how she cooks and writes. Her latest book offers complete seasonal menus that teach us not just what to cook, but how to think about feeding the people we care about. Rather than isolated recipes designed to shout for attention, Amy shows us the power of the “rhythm section”: simple, seasonal vegetables that support and balance a meal.

In this conversation, Amy and I explore her family’s storytelling tradition and how food stories connect us to memory and place. She shares why menu-based cooking offers an analog alternative to modern food culture, and how her mother’s approach to meals (a main accompanied by two cooked vegetables, often a salad, and plenty of color) shaped her philosophy. We talk about writing recipe methods that encourage intuition over rigid measurements and cooking on a wood stove where precise temperatures are impossible. As fellow gardeners in northern rural places, we laugh about mint taking over, compare notes on growing cilantro, and discuss the realities of seasonal cooking when fresh herbs matter and you can’t replicate summer in December. Amy even shares the story behind her famous sun jam, where strawberries evaporate under the sun, and how the recipe went viral when people started making it in their cars.

Whether you listen while chopping vegetables, preparing your weekly meals, or enjoying a cup of tea, I hope this conversation with Amy leaves you feeling inspired to cook simply, trust your senses, and embrace gathering as an act of care.

Find our full Savor the Seasons December 2025 Cookbook Club post, including featured recipes from Company, right here:

