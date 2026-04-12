Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week: a 90s-inspired living room dance party, a five-minute research finding, and what the data says about how I actually move through the year.

Hello friends,

Yes, you are correct, the title of today’s letter is in fact inspired by the 1994 classic from Reel 2 Real. In the midst of another packing weekend ahead of our move, I caught my son singing and dancing along to it in the animated movie Madagascar. His joyful movement, paired with the catchy tune, made me smile, and I had a feeling it might do the same for you. It also makes for the perfect lead-in to a paper I have been looking forward to sharing with you.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Throwback to snow melt and spring walks. April 2021. Oskar, MI.

5-Minute Finding

This paper came across my feed thanks to Dr. Jeff Bland, and I’m glad it did.

The research, published in The Lancet in January 2026, looked at what happens when people make small, realistic changes to their daily movement. Not dramatic overhauls, but modest increases in moderate-to-vigorous activity paired with modest reductions in sitting time. The researchers analyzed data across a large population sample, modeling the health effects of incremental shifts in how people actually move through their days.

The key finding was that just five additional minutes of physical activity per day may prevent up to six percent of all deaths at a population level.

The researchers were careful to emphasize the word realistic in their interpretation. This was not a study about peak performance or optimization, but rather how genuinely achievable these changes can be in ordinary life.

What I find most useful about this framing, both for myself and in conversations with patients, is that it moves the goalposts to somewhere most of us can actually reach. It also validates what many have long observed (especially in places like the Blue Zones): that the movement woven into daily life, the kind that may not look like exercise from the outside, carries more weight than we have been given credit for.

Earlier this year, I wrote about how the body asks for variety, not just in what we eat, but in how we live. Seasonal movement is inherently varied, and I think that is actually the point. As someone who loves data, I have been tracking my own movement with an Oura ring for the past five years, and what has become most useful to me is not any single day's numbers but the longer view. Watching my movement ebb and flow with the seasons has been genuinely insightful, less as a performance metric and more as a mirror for understanding my own patterns and where there might be room to grow.

My step count throughout the year, 2025.

Life has changed in meaningful ways over these years. Motherhood, a clinical role I genuinely love but is inherently more sedentary, home construction, and caregiving for an aging parent. What I have noticed, honestly, is that movement is usually the first thing that drops off when life gets full or stressful. The tracking helps me see that in the trends over time, not as judgment but as insight. Recognizing the pattern means I can work with it rather than be surprised by it (or avoid it).

In reflection, two things have made a real difference for me in this season of life. A walking pad with a standing desk lets me move while charting between patients. This simple shift may not yield moderate-to-vigorous activity, but it cuts down on my sedentary time in a way that feels sustainable. And during the summer months, we have gotten into the habit of taking after dinner walks at the property while the light turns golden. These walks are not purely about steps or blunting post-meal blood sugar spikes. They are also about the particular feeling of moving through a place and coming to know a landscape with your feet.

I am curious to see how these patterns shift after our move, and I am genuinely looking forward to this next chapter. The five-minute finding is encouraging as a beginning, not a destination. The current guidelines recommend 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic activity per week plus two to three strength training sessions, and I want to work toward those more consistently, using the seasons to guide me rather than work against me. It is a commitment I am making to myself as self-care, even when life gets full, and I will plan to share an update next spring.

What the Season Asks

Right now, in mid-April, the mud is back and our road is a mess, which are reliable markers of spring in the Keweenaw. The garden starts are calling. And we are inching ever closer to calling the land we love our home.

The movement I look forward to most often may not look like exercise from the outside. It looks like kneeling into the soil and standing again, carrying flats of seedlings, walking the rows to see what has changed overnight. Later in the season it will look like berry picking with stained fingers, or the slow harvest labor of early fall. All of it counts, in the ways the research is now measuring, in five to ten minute increments.

This week at our practice, we are kicking off a community steps challenge, and I love this as a way to make movement feel a little lighter and more connected. If you are looking for inspiration to find your own five minutes, here are some ideas rooted in the season we are actually in right now:

A brisk walk around the block after dinner while the light is still good

Raking out garden beds or turning compost after a long winter

A bike ride on a quiet road or trail as the paths start to clear

Playing outside with your kids or grandkids, the kind where you are actually moving with them

A short but intentional walk on your lunch break, even ten minutes out and back

Transplanting seedlings, hauling soil, or setting up raised beds

Walking to a neighbor’s house instead of sending a text

Dancing in your kitchen, which, as it turns out, also counts

I would love to hear what movement is finding you this season. Comment below and tell me your favorite way to get your five minutes in.

Leave a comment

A reminder that on May 20th, I am joining Beth Bollinger , Anja Lee Hall, and the Blood Sugar Method community for my first seasonal workshop collaboration, and I would love to see you there.

We will be having a real conversation about how seasonal eating, dietary diversity, and even a small container garden can support metabolic health and reduce inflammation over time. We will get into what anti-inflammatory eating actually looks like in everyday life, why locally grown food matters more than we often realize, and the fascinating connections between soil health, gut health, and the body’s inflammatory response.

Registration is open to all if you would like to join us!

Register here!

In Closing

Movement does not have to be grand to be meaningful. It just has to be yours, repeated, in whatever season you find yourself in. My son figured that out before breakfast. The rest of us are just catching up…

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If something in today's letter resonated with you, would you consider passing it along to someone who might appreciate it? And if a friend subscribes through your referral link, you will earn rewards as a thank you from me.

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Here are my most recent Substack sharings: