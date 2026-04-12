Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

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Beth Bollinger
Apr 12

I find that my step count (using Oura) also varies by season, very similar to yours. In wintertime, movement has to be much more intentional for me. I am so looking forward to your visit with us inside the Blood Sugar Method, thank you🧡

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Ellen Kornmehl MD's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD
Apr 12

All that movement greases the cogs...reading is motivating...now I have to go for a walk

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